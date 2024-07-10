MJ_Prototype/iStock via Getty Images

Japan’s Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) (6861.T) is a remarkable company in many respects. This leader in automation and automation-enabling technologies has generated low double-digit revenue growth and mid-teens free cash flow growth over the past decade, producing incredible margins while also reinvesting in the business and continuing to innovate. It is also one of the most opaque, difficult-to-follow companies out there, and if you don’t read Japanese, I think it will be a struggle to keep up with quarterly results.

Keyence has also been valued as the uncommonly exceptional company that it is, and that has long been one of my major issues (I speak/read Japanese, so the lack of English language information is less limiting). Even so, the shares have risen another 45% or so in local currency since my last update (down 10% in U.S. dollars for the ADRs, though), outperforming Omron (OTCPK:OMRNY) (6645.T) (down 28%) and Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBY) (up 18%), while lagging ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY) (up 138%) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) (up 75%).

At this point I regard Keyence as an “is what it is” sort of investment. End-markets like autos and machine tools aren’t doing great right now, and markets like chemicals are slowing, but electronics and semiconductors are looking better and I’m still very much bullish on the long-term prospects for automation as countries like Japan deal with persistent labor shortages. Valuation simply doesn’t work by the approaches I use, but I have little reason to believe that Keyence won’t remain a growth leader across businesses like machine vision, metrology, safety, sensing, and control.

Sluggish Sales And Softer Margins

Like other companies in the automation and precision machinery industry (ABB, Emerson (EMR), part of Honeywell (HON), Rockwell (ROK), Siemens, et al), Keyence has seen a slowdown in its business as companies in a range of end-markets pull back on capex in the face of greater macroeconomic uncertainty.

The last quarter (the fiscal fourth quarter) saw over 7% growth in reported revenue, but underlying growth was closer to flat, with sales in Japan down 1%, sales in Asia up 2% in local currency, sales in Europe up 2% in local currency, and sales in the Americas up 6% in local currency. This was actually better than the immediately prior quarter, though, with all regions except Europe accelerating on a sequential basis, helped by stronger demand in the semiconductor/electronics space.

Gross margins remain quite strong, up another 200bp to 83.7% in the last quarter. No, that is not a misprint. Keyence uses an outsourced manufacturing system like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), but goes even further, and that drives exceptional gross margins.

Operating income rose 4% as reported (but declined 3% in constant currency), with operating margin down 160bp to 52.1%. An operating margin above 50% is fantasy for most industrial companies (even if Keyence is more of a design and engineering company in some respects), but even so, Keyence has now seen eight straight quarters of declines, due in large part to significant hiring activity, as the company increased its employee count by 16% in FY 2024 after an 18% increase in FY’23.

It's also worth noting that that the company continues to accumulate cash on the balance sheet. The company raised its dividend by 50% in FY’23 (to 300 JPY/share), but payout remains at around 20% of free cash flow and there is now about JPY 4,671/share in short-term cash and securities on the balance sheet (against a recent price of around JPY 75,580).

Ample Opportunities Across The Business

While many industries have pulled back on capex recently, the overall outlook for automation and precision equipment remains quite healthy for Keyence and the company’s wide breadth of products give them a potentially significant share of wallet with significant automation projects.

While American investors tend to think about Keyence in terms of its machine vision business (where it competes with Cognex (CGNX)), this is only around 10% to 15% of the business. More significant are businesses like sensing and measurement, where it competes with companies like Omron, Honeywell, and SICK, and likely generates around 25% to 30% of revenue, automation (PLCs, HMIs, safety, et al), where it competes with the likes of ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, and Siemens and likely generates around 30% of revenue, as well as other businesses like marking/printing (where it competes with companies like Dover (DOV) and Danaher (DHR)) and metrology.

As companies look to increase their automation and implement industrial IoT with smarter edge devices, sensing/measurement products and control systems will only become more important. Likewise, machine vision is still a growth market, not only as standalone systems for applications like warehouse automation, but also as vision systems for robotic systems.

It’s also worth noting that Keyence plays an uncommon emphasis on product development and customer service. While the company generally produces standardized products, I don’t know of other companies of this size that ship high-end products with such short lead-times, and the company constantly looks to maintain a high percentage of sales from products introduced within the last two or three years – I wish I had the numbers to back that up, but it is a point management has reiterated many times over the years in their earnings presentations.

All in all, Keyence is a leading-edge picks-and-shovels vendor to automation, and I think that’s going to be a great place to be for the next decade. Given that I believe precision – be that in measurement or movement – is going to be a key enabling technology, Keyence’s capabilities in sensing, control, and measurement seem like a perfect fit for where many of its markets are going.

The Outlook

I do still see risks to the near-term outlook from weakness in key markets like autos and machine tools, as well as weak demand in logistics and iffy demand in food and pharma markets. Semiconductors and electronics are perking up, though, and I do think process markets outside of chemicals are still healthy (and I do think chemicals is just going through a pause, as Western companies reinvest in sustainability and Chinese companies invest in capacity).

I do think Keyence can generate around 6% to 7% revenue growth this year, and I don’t dismiss 10% growth if shorter-cycle industrial markets pick up around the end of this calendar year. Long term, I think 9% revenue growth is attainable and given Keyence’s history, that may be conservative.

On the margin side, I think the company is likely close to the end of its hiring expansion phase and weaker operational leverage from the sales slowdown. I do think FY’25 EBITDA margin could still be down around two or three points from the prior year (to around 50%), but I expect expansion in the next few years. On free cash flow margins, I see no reason why the company can’t continue to generate mid-30%’s FCF margins over the longer term; I’m not sure that high-30%’s or 40%’s are sustainable given how optimized the business already is. With that, I’m expecting high single-digit FCF growth.

Valuation is a discussion that almost feels pointless, as Keyence almost never looks cheap. Discounted cash flow? You either need to expect mid-teens FCF growth across the next decade or use a mid-single-digit discount rate, or some combination in between. Likewise, with margin/return-based approaches, Keyence trades well beyond any sort of normal valuation parameters and the stock trades at around 45x FY’25 earnings.

The Bottom Line

I’m not going to say that Keyence can’t head higher from here, particularly as Keyence’s business model is so very different than other comparables. Still, you have to make your peace with the valuation and the lack of information (even if you can read Japanese, the level of disclosure isn’t that good) and trust that growth in global automation demand will continue to fuel opportunities for Keyence to continue to outgrow its peers. That combination doesn’t really work for me, but I do acknowledge the excellence I see here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.