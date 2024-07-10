mediaphotos

While there is an inherent appeal in going after stocks in the lower half of the 52-week range, trying to get a discount in the old ‘buy low sell high’ practice, it doesn’t always work. Sometimes, the market is already starting to appreciate a company with higher stock prices but it is still appealing from a look at the underlying value.

Today we’ll be looking at Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY), a global maker of lift trucks and attachments. The company has been doing quite well this year, but is somewhat off of its 52-week high. We’ll be considering how its strong recent earnings have played a role in the increased stock prices, and how estimates may justify the price going forward.

Understanding Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale designs, engineers, manufactures and sells lift trucks for various applications. The company has been making lift trucks for over a century, and while there are bigger manufacturers out there, they’ve created a well-established business, selling around 102,000 units in fiscal year 2023.

Hyster-Yale revenue split for 2023

As you can see, the lift trucks themselves are the overwhelming source of revenue. That’s no surprise, but selling aftermarket parts is an important side of this business, and they offer service and rental of their own products. Bolzoni is a maker of attachments for lift trucks, which they acquired in 2016, and purchased their non-controlling interest in 2023.

Perhaps the most interesting subsidiary is Nuvera. Nuvera is an alternative power technology company that produces hydrogen fuel cell engines for buses and industrial trucks. The company is small for right now, but has been a substantial source of Hyster-Yale’s overall growth.

The company makes the lift trucks, but sales go through independent dealerships for the most part. The company reports that they have a backlog which they estimate to have a $3.3 billion sales value. Hyster-Yale also owns 50% of Sumitomo NACCO Forklift Co. which sold approximately 8,000 trucks in 2023.

A $3.3 billion sale value for its backlogs, which the company says it expects to fill in the course of the year, would go a long way toward meeting revenue estimates for 2024, and by extension its strong anticipated earnings.

The company has a goal of providing lowest cost ownership for lift trucks and a leader in fuel cells and their applications.

Looking at the Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $62 million Inventories $842 million Total Current Assets $1.5 billion Total Assets $2.1 billion Total Current Liabilities $1.2 billion Long-Term Debt $240 million Total Liabilities $1.7 billion Total Shareholder Equity $412 million Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

The company has a fairly modest level of debt, and reported in their 10-K that they’d paid down $76 million of debt in 2023. The shareholder equity gives us a price/book value of about 2.85, a bit of a premium, but by no means precludes value consideration when one looks at the earnings.

Going forward I would look for their debt to continue to be paid down, and the company to look to shore up its fairly small cash on hand.

The Risks

A century into the company’s operation, Hyster-Yale seemingly has answered a lot of the risks in growing into the global player that they are. Still, there are risks to be aware of for the company.

The company is dependent on a limited number of suppliers for its critical components. That’s true of any company making complicated equipment like Hyster-Yale, but if the suppliers aren’t able to keep up, that large backlog will be slow to fulfill.

Overwhelmingly, the lift-truck business is cyclical. Lots of companies needs lift trucks during the economic downturns the customers tend to delay new purchases if they can.

The biggest risk is also their biggest opportunity, Nuvera. Commercializing Nuvera’s technology is a key to Hyster-Yale’s growth going forward, but it is far from the only company working on alternative power technologies, and those competitors could end up creating and offering alternatives that could hamper Nuvera’s growth.

Considering the Statement of Operations

2022 2023 2024 (Q1) Revenues $3.5 billion $4.1 billion $1.1 billion Gross Profit $434 million $785 million $236 million Net Income ($74 million) $126 million $51.8 million Diluted EPS ($4.38) $7.24 $293 Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K from SEC)

Hyster-Yale came off a difficult 2022 to return to strong profitability in 2023, with some of the highest revenues the company has ever realized. The strong earnings result, which beat estimates, puts the current P/E ratio to just under 9. That’s certainly in value range if the earnings can be sustained.

Earnings estimates suggest it may well be, with estimates saying they’ll get $8.30 per share on $4.26 billion in the current fiscal year and $7.37 per share on $4.3 billion in 2025. The loss realized in 2022 seems to be a thing of the past.

That shows solid, if not particularly speedy growth, and very positive earnings, at least to the extent that the estimates can see, which are putting Hyster-Yale in value territory.

Dividends have also been growing, again slowly, as the dividend yield is around 2% at current levels, and with the earnings being what they are, they are capable of continuing to grow payout and return more value to their shareholders, even as they pay down their debt.

Beating estimates

Hyster-Yale has been beating estimates fairly regularly of late. In fiscal year 2023 they beat, dramatically so, in each of the first three quarters, though they did have a narrow miss in the last quarter.

The consisting beating of earnings suggests, to me, that the estimates are very conservative, and that the company is, assuming it executes properly, able to not only meet but surpass expectations.

They did beat in the first quarter of this year, and that’s not to say that the upcoming quarters can expect the same thing. Still and all, the revisions and the track record show things are going very well at the company.

While celebrating the beats in 2023 and 2024, I feel it would be irresponsible to predict further returns to come in above and beyond the strong estimates in the years to come. This means anticipating strong, sub-10 PE ratios going forward, and that's a good thing for value investors looking for earnings that come at a relative bargain.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Hyster-Yale is somewhat off its 52-week highs, but still on the upper half of its trading range for the year. That’s not bad, as the company could’ve been had cheaper in early March, but still offer an appealing value proposition and modest but respectable dividend payouts.

I still view the stock as a buy. Any chance to get a company with a single digit P/E ratio is a chance worth considering. The chart shows a recent pullback in prices which seems to me an opportunity to buy at a relative bargain. We’ll be paying a premium to the book value of the company, but a justifiable one when you look at what you’d be getting.

Going forward I would keep a close eye on earnings, because those are part and parcel to the value consideration of this stock. I would also watch where the company puts its order backlog at going forward, because this offers them a comfort zone knowing they have pre-existing customers to sell to, and shows that the market still accepts them as one of the multiple players in the lift truck market.

Hyster-Yale’s industry is also a fairly uncommon one, which gives exposure to growth in the fuel cell market. Getting that and the potential growth for only around $65 is, in my opinion, a fair deal, and worth taking a very close look at.