Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is a specialty chemicals and materials innovation company that operates in four segments: Advanced Materials, Additives and Functional Products, Chemical Intermediates, and Fibers. It is headquartered in Tennessee but has plants in twelve countries and competes with many other chemicals companies.

The company’s market capitalization is 11% higher than a year ago. Its dividend yield is 3.4%.

Eastman has just opened a new methanolysis (recycling) plant, which it expects will ultimately add $150 or more million per year (about 10%) to EBITDA in 2025.

However, according to Zack’s, Eastman saw “de-stocking in medical and agriculture end markets in the first quarter of 2024. Lingering effects from customer inventory de-stocking across certain markets are expected to adversely impact its performance.”

I am down ranking Eastman Chemical from a buy to hold on the basis of continued softer demand for its products.

Eastman’s next earnings date is July 25, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Results

For the first quarter of 2024,Eastman reported sales revenues of $2.3 billion, compared to $2.4 billion for 1Q23. Earnings before interest and taxes were $263 million, compared to $246 million for the same quarter a year ago. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $1.39, compared to $1.12 for 1Q23.

Adjusted EPS was $1.61/share compared to $1.63/share for 1Q23.

The company has beaten the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, from $0.01/share to, in 1Q24, by $0.18/share.

Operating results are in four divisions: Advanced Materials, Additives and Functional Products, Chemical Intermediates, and Fibers.

Eastman & Starks Energy Economics

Guidance

For 2024, in April 2024, Eastman provided the following opportunities and challenges with an estimate of adjusted FY 2024 EPS of $7.25-$8.00.

Eastman 1Q24 slides

Eastman Operations

Eastman Chemical has 36 manufacturing facilities in twelve countries. They are located as follows:

*US: sixteen

*Europe: nine

*Asia Pacific: seven (and partial ownership in two)

*Latin America: two

While interested investors may refer to the company’s most recent 10-K for details, a few operational thumbnails are given below. These are highly condensed samples and do not purport to represent a given industrial process.

Advanced Materials: a) advanced interlayers use key materials like vinyl acetate monomer to make automotive safety glass; b) performance films uses key materials like polyethylene terephthalate film to make paint protection films; c) specialty plastics uses key materials like cellulose and waste plastic to make consumer packaging

Additives and Functional Products: a) animal nutrition uses key materials like propane for preservation and hygiene; b) care additives uses key materials like alcohols for personal and home consumption; c) coating additives uses key materials like propylene in architectural coatings; d) specialty fluids and energy uses key materials like benzene in commercial aviation

Chemicals Intermediates: a) functional amines use key materials like ethanol in energy; b) intermediates use key materials like propane and ethane to make industrial chemicals; c) plasticizers use key materials like propylene in packaging

Fibers: a-c) acetate tow, acetate yarn and fiber, and acetyl chemical products use key materials like methanol in cigarette filters; d) nonwovens use key materials like resins for aerospace applications.

Commodity Feedstocks and Costs

Eastman Chemical depends on a wide variety of feedstocks, many of them petrochemicals derived from natural gas liquids produced with natural gas and oil.

The graphs below show costs for natural gas (two years) and natural gas liquids (one year). Ethane is typically the most important of the NGL costs for petrochemicals.

Because natural gas is a significant input to the cost of electricity, lower natural gas prices also reduce electricity costs.

The current NYMEX August futures price for natural gas at Henry Hub is $2.40/MMBTU.

EIA Natural Gas Weekly Update

EIA Natural Gas Weekly Update

Competitors

Eastman Chemical Company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Competitors are numerous and differ by product line. They include Dow (DOW), the chemicals division of Exxon Mobil (XOM), BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Huntsman (HUN), Corteva (CTVA), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Luxi Chemical Group, Celanese (CE), Ineos Group Holdings, LG Chem, Sekisui Chemical, Kingboard Specialty, Chang Chun Petrochemical, 3M (MMM), S.K. Chemical, Trinseo (TSE), Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), and Daicel Chemical.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranks Eastman’s overall governance on July 1, 2024, as a 7, with sub-scores of audit (3), board (6), shareholder rights (6), and compensation (9). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

Eastman’s ESG rating from Sustainalytics at September 2023 was “medium” with a total risk score of 25.3 (50th percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 12.8, social 5.8, and governance 6.6. Controversy level is 2 (moderate) on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst. The only noted risk area is animal testing.

Shorts were 1.8% of floated shares at June 14, 2024.

A very small percentage of shares (0.66%) is held by insiders.

The company’s beta is 1.47: the stock moves directionally with the overall market but with more volatility, as can be expected from a cyclical chemicals and materials company.

The six largest institutional holders at March 30, 2024, were: Vanguard at 12.6%, BlackRock at 7.1%, State Street at 4.1%, Capital Research and Franklin Resources both at 3.8%, and Morgan Stanley at 3.3%. Some of these institutions represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Financial and Stock Highlights for Eastman

Market capitalization is $11.1 billion at the July 9, 2024, stock closing price of $94.66/share.

The 52-week price range is $68.89-$105.98 per share, so the closing price is 89% of its 52-week high. It is 87% of the average one-year target of $109.17/share.

Trailing twelve-months’ (TTM) EPS is $7.76 for a trailing price/earnings ratio of 12.2. The average of analysts’ estimates for 2024 EPS is $7.69 and 2025 EPS of $8.97. This gives a forward price/earnings ratio range of 10.6-12.3.

TTM return on assets is 4.5% and return on equity is 17.1%.

TTM operating cash flow is $1.36 billion and leveraged free cash flow is $396 million.

At March 31, 2024, the company had $9.14 billion in liabilities and $14.75 billion in assets, giving Eastman a significant liability-to-asset ratio of 62%. Of the liabilities, $2.6 billion was current liabilities and $4.3 billion was long-term debt.

The ratio of debt to EBITDA is 3.4.

Book value per share of $47.09 is half the market value per share.

Data by YCharts

The company’s ratio of enterprise value ($15.8 billion)to trailing twelve months’ EBITDA of $1.55 billion is 10.2, just above the preferred ratio of less than 10 and thus not indicating a bargain.

The dividend of $3.24/share provides a 3.4% yield. Eastman has an opportunistic share repurchase program to offset dilution.

The company’s mean analyst ranking is a 2.3, closer to “buy” but leaning toward “hold,” from eighteen analysts.

Positive and Negative Risks

Eastman Chemical’s major risk is slow recovery or recession of global economies as its products are cyclic with autos and housing.

It is exposed to higher costs in Europe, as well as the currency risk that comes with international operations.

Positive risk comes from moderated natural gas, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals feedstock costs.

Finally, competitive risk from other chemicals companies in the US and abroad is always ferocious.

Recommendations for Eastman

Eastman’s dividend yield of 3.4% is lower than the two-year Treasury rate. Estimated EPS upside (in 2025) to the last twelve months' EPS is 15%. It has already reaped the advantage of lower petrochemicals and energy costs.

Innovative efforts are underway for recycling. However, overall demand for the company’s products is soft.

I am reducing my ranking on Eastman from buy to hold.

