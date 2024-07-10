Danilo Oliver/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has reported financials that have come in as expected, with growth likely to continue as the company continues to invest heavily into new restaurants.

I previously wrote an article on the stock, titled “Arcos Dorados: Digital Growth Drives Earnings Growth”. In the text, I noted the company’s good growth prospects driven by the 3D strategy, but noted the stock to be slightly overvalued, leading to a Hold rating. Since the article was published on the 6th of December in 2023, Arcos Dorados’ stock has lost -21% of its value compared to the S&P 500’s return of 22% as weakness in Argentina and Venezuela weighed on Q1 earnings.

Continued Strength in Most Markets, Shadowed by Weakness in Argentina and Venezuela

The final quarter of 2024 showed a performance in line with previous expectations, even slightly beating Wall Street estimates despite giving a preliminary comparable sales performance in January. In Q4, Arcos Dorados reported a good 15.4% revenue growth in USD into $1175.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA outgrew revenues slightly at a growth of 16.3% into $132.6 million – the Q4 performance showed a continuation of the growth momentum driven by new restaurants and the 3D strategy.

In Q1, Arcos Dorados reported a 9.1% year-over-year revenue growth into $1081.4 million, weaker than the prior growth. While revenues in the Brazil division grew by 14.4% combined with continued adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and the North Latin American division followed with a 11.0% growth and slight margin expansion, the South Latin American division showed a poorer -7.7% performance leading to the weaker total Q1.

The stock fell -6% to the earnings, and has since continued falling as the weakness pressured the earnings outlook.

The South Latin American division showed fluctuating currencies’ effect on Arcos Dorados due to inflation in Argentina and Venezuela – in Q1, the area’s revenues increased by 106.8% in constant currency, but declined by -7.7% in USD year-over-year as generating volumes is challenged by the volatile currency fluctuations and overall economy in the two countries. The division’s adjusted EBITDA declined by over a third, leading Arcos Dorados’ total Q1 earnings growth slightly below revenue growth.

It seems that the struggles in Argentina and Venezuela will likely cause further issues in upcoming quarters, slightly weakening total reported revenue growth and margins despite continued strength in most markets. The inflation in Argentina is estimated to slow down after an initial year-over-year slowdown in May, but still remain at extremely high levels for the foreseeable future. The issues shouldn’t concern investors too much, but the performance does add to risks and pressure Arcos Dorados’ short- to mid-term financial outlook.

I already noted the currency risk in my previous article, especially for the South Latin American division, as the division’s performance had already shown signs of weakness prior to Q1, even though the company did report growth in USD in the quarters leading to Q1.

High CapEx Guided, 3D Strategy Progresses

Arcos Dorados’ growth investments remain high, with $300-350 million guided for capital expenditures in 2024 after $360.1 million being spent in 2023. The company anticipates opening 80-90 new restaurants throughout the year, with 22 already being added during Q1.

The 3D strategy, relying on digital, delivery, and drive-thru revenue growth, has continued showing good momentum as well as the recent quarters’ financials suggest excluding the certain markets’ weakness. In Q1, digital sales grew by 30% in USD year-over-year into a current sales penetration of 55% already, and off-premise sales consisting of delivery sales and drive-thru sales continued growing moderately despite a small sequential decline in Q1.

The company is still positioned to capture great continued growth momentum, as the growth investments continue high and as the 3D strategy is progressing incredibly well with the digital sales growth. The digital sales penetration is starting to get quite high, though, making incremental increases in the penetration more challenging.

ACRO’s Valuation Is Getting Attractive

The continued growth momentum and high investments have made me adjust my growth estimates slightly upwards – despite a slightly weaker 2024 total growth outlook due to South Latin American weakness, I have adjusted growth estimates slightly up afterwards into a total revenue CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, with a 2.5% perpetual growth afterwards.

Due to the weakness in South Latin America, I estimate margins slightly more conservatively as I estimate the EBIT margin to only expand into 8.5% compared to the 9% estimated previously. Arcos Dorados’ cash flow conversion will likely be poor in the next couple of years due to continued expansion, but should gradually recover with my slower anticipated growth.

The estimates put Arcos Dorados’ fair value estimate at $11.28, 20% above the stock price at the time of writing – after I previously noted the stock to be slightly overvalued, the stock is now starting to get undervalued. I believe that some caution in the valuation is justified due to weakness in Argentina and Venezuela, but if the markets’ weakness scares the market even more, the stock could turn into an increasingly attractive investment in terms of the valuation.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 11.72% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1, Arcos Dorados had $16.4 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 8.90% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I now estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 35%, down slightly from 40% previously.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.29% as the risk-free rate. In Professor Aswath Damodaran’s July Excel update for equity risk premium estimates, a 7.78% equity risk premium is now estimated for Brazil. Yahoo Finance now estimates Arcos Dorados’ beta at 1.20. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 13.88% and the WACC at 11.72%.

Takeaway

Arcos Dorados’ momentum in most markets has continued incredibly well with continued restaurant expansion and the 3D strategy’s success. High inflation and a weak economy in Argentina and Venezuela have casted a shadow on the short- to midterm performance as Q1 showed large weakness in the markets, but the overall growth story should still progress well. The stock hasn’t enjoyed the reported weakness, and the valuation has turned from a slight overvaluation into a moderate undervaluation. The undervaluation still doesn’t constitute a very bullish rating due to the weakness casting a shadow, but a continued share depreciation could provide a good buying opportunity – I remain at a Hold rating for Arcos Dorados, but have still become more bullish on the stock.