I have been discussing Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) in the past, and you can read the latest article here, published on April 4. The company reduced its selling, distribution, and administrative spending to lower its promotional and freight cost structure. Its focus is on boosting eCommerce and its large enterprise account sales, which can improve its overall conversion rates and customer experience. An increased mix of large account sales can mitigate the end market volatility. Also, seasonality can affect its sales positively in Q2.

However, the company's sales to small to mid-sized customer groups have been docile recently. Also, in the short term, some SG&A costs may spike. GIC's cash flows dwindled significantly in Q1. The stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers. Given the various mitigating drivers that will affect it in 2024, investors would do well to "hold" the stock.

Why Do I Keep My Rating Unchanged?

In my last iteration on GIC, published on April 4, I discussed how the company was strengthening its e-commerce sales channels and traditional marketing efforts. However, it faced challenges in managing freight costs due to volatility in international sea routes. Cash flows improved at the time of the article's publication. In the article, I wrote:

GIC continues to invest in digital transformation, leading to the right selection of core products and complementary consumables. Its acquisition of Indoff in 2023 complements the strategy. In a fragmented market, the right strategic choice can help GIC garner market share in 2024. The management of the margin profile is a key area of focus. The demand for private brands remained steady in 2023, contributing to a stable topline for the company.

After Q1, it focuses on investing in e-transactions and e-commerce. It also sees growth opportunities in large enterprise accounts in the global industrial. Because small customers were disproportionately affected by irregular demand in various end markets, the company is trying to shift its focus to larger customers. The margin remained under pressure due to depressed pricing, although it should improve as the year progresses. Considering the reasonable valuation multiples, I continue to rate it a "hold."

Current Strategies: Balancing Margin

I discussed GIC's strategic actions in my previous actions. Following up with the strategies, it has been trying to fine-tune its promotional and ocean freight cost structure, which has remained elevated despite some declines in recent months. It has also reduced its selling, distribution, and administrative spending by 50 basis points from a year ago, which reflects Indoff's lower cost structure. Investors may note that the company acquired Indoff in May 2023. However, for the rest of 2024, its SG&A costs may rise again due to several sales and marketing growth initiatives, SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley Act) implementation costs (related to financial report compliance and accuracy), and IT control remediation.

The other short-term strategy for the company was to build inventory before the spring and summer season, keeping in view the higher demand for private brand products in Q2 and Q3. The company plans to maintain a fine balance because the market remains challenging. So, GIC plans to increase its market share through investing in sales and marketing initiatives in areas that would offer higher returns. Such selective investing would help keep a balance between a relatively healthy margin and topline future growth opportunities.

E-commerce Through e-Channels

e-channels are estimated to cover more than 60% of GIC's total e-transactions for our business. Included in eCommerce is EDI or e-procurement, which many of its B2B customers used to buy from the company. The company's overall conversion rates and customer experience have improved by improving eCommerce in the past two years. In May, GIC introduced a slew of products, including a commercial air scrubber & negative air machine with HEPA filtration. The other new growth area for the company is large enterprise accounts in the global industrial. The management sees growth opportunities in this market in the next two years.

Challenges And Industry Outlook

GIC's small to mid-sized customer market (or SMB) has not fared well recently. Here, the end-use markets, including manufacturing, retail and transportation, and warehousing, have had an adverse impact on the company's fixed asset purchases and capEx. The effect was consistent in these markets in Q1. However, the impact varies with the customer size. For example, smaller customers were more challenged than the larger enterprise national customers, who managed the lean period better. Going forward, I think the company will focus more on the larger customers; therefore, the industry challenges will subside.

The ISM Services PMI increased to 53.8 in May 2024, compared to below 50 in April. Rapid new order growth, higher business activity, and slower supplier deliveries led to the rise. However, employment deteriorated in May. Over the past year, the average PPI for total manufacturing remained nearly unchanged. I expect the US manufacturing index to remain steady but not see much upside in 2024.

Q1 Results And Margin Outlook

As disclosed in the earnings announcement on April 30, GIC's organic revenues increased by 4.2% year over year in Q1 2024. Revenue benefited from volume improvement but was partially offset by continued pricing depression. Its adjusted gross margin contracted by 160 basis points in Q1, which was a consecutive fall for the past two quarters. The share of lower margin from Indoff primarily contributed to the lower gross margin profile.

In Q1, eCommerce became a leading growth driver for GIC. Plus, it saw strong growth in the enterprise business due to new account generation and healthy retention rates. Its gross margin was 34.3%, a 50 basis point improvement over the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin shrank by 160 basis points. However, I expect the negative impact of pricing trends to improve in the near term, as witnessed in the better sales figures in April.

My Estimates

Over the past 12 quarters, its adjusted EBITDA remained unchanged, on average. Given the removal of SG&A cost inefficiencies and pricing headwinds, I expect the EBITDA to catch a moderate growth trend while its topline growth stabilizes. Over the next four quarters, I expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase by 5%-10%.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In Q1 2024, GIC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) fell sharply (by 77%) compared to a year ago despite higher revenues. Higher working capital requirements due to increased inventory balances and accounts receivable accounted for the cash flow decline. The company built up inventory in anticipation of a large sales period for its private brand products. Increased Free cash flow (or FCF), excluding acquisitions, fell sharply, too.

GIC's liquidity totaled $146 million as of March 31, 2024. It has no debt, so its balance sheet has advantages over some of its peers (DSGR and FAST). This equates to a 3.3%forward dividend yield, higher than its peer FAST (2.5% dividend yield).

Relative Valuation And Target Price

GIC's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is less steep than its peers. This typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. Its EV/EBITDA multiple (11.6x) is slightly lower than its peers' (GRC, BRC, and TNC) average. So, the stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers. It is trading at a discount to its past five-year average.

GIC's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 13.2x. If the stock trades at the past average, it can increase by 21% from the current level. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for GIC's peers (FAST, DNOW, DSGR) is 15.1x. If the stock trades at this average, the stock price can increase by 36% from the current level. Since my last publication in April, where I suggested a "hold," the stock has decreased by approximately 32%.

I think the company's cost management efforts will slowly improve its operating margin. As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 5%-10% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the current EV/EBITDA multiple holds, I think the stock should trade between $32.5 and $34, implying a ~11% upside.

Wall Street Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, one analyst rated GIC a "hold." None rated it a "sell" or a "buy." The consensus target price is $45, suggesting a 49% upside at the current price. Given the current value drivers, Wall Street analysts are overestimating its returns.

What's The Take On GIC?

GIC is fine-tuning its cost structure and reducing its selling, distribution, and administrative spending. In a fragmented market, it is investing in e-transactions and eCommerce while focusing on large enterprise accounts in the global industrial sector. The demand for private brands remained steady in 2023. Investing in eCommerce has improved the company's overall conversion rates and customer experience.

However, In the near term, its SG&A costs can increase due to the current marketing and compliance initiatives. The pricing has not recovered sufficiently to trigger an operating margin expansion. Its cash flows deteriorated significantly in Q1 2024. So, the stock underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the past year. Given the reasonable relative valuation, I think returns from the stock can improve marginally in the near term, but this does not warrant a rating change. So, I maintain my "hold" rating.