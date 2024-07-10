PM Images

Shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, more than doubling, as buoyant equities and rising rates have created very favorable conditions for its annuity business. I have consistently been bullish on JXN, reiterating it as a “strong buy” in March, and since that analysis, shares are up 20%, more than double the S&P 500’s return. Given how much it has rallied, it is reasonable to ask whether investors should now take some profits, especially with shares near my $75-80 price target.

I reached my $75-80 price target based on my expectation for at least $625 million of capital returns this year. Given the perceived riskiness of its legacy variable annuity exposure, I have felt a discounted valuation would likely persist, justifying a relatively high 10% capital return yield. Importantly, Jackson’s results continue to meet, or even slightly exceed, my expectations.

In the company’s first quarter, Jackson earned $4.23 in operating earnings per share, up from $3.15 last year. Its $334 million in operating earnings was also up from $204 million in Q4, aided by lower death benefits and a $60 million actuarial adjustments in Q4. When looking at Jackson’s financials, I urge investors to look at operating, not GAAP results, as GAAP includes mark-to-market movements that create volatility away from economic reality. For instance, GAAP earnings included $427 million of pre-tax hedge gains, which will likely flatten out over time.

Critically, we continue to see Jackson transition its insurance exposure into less risky product lines. With interest rates elevated and stocks performing well, investors have been seeking ways to lock-in rates and mitigate market downside, making annuities an attractive investment vehicle in this environment. That has greatly benefited Jackson’s sales and sped its transition.

Retail annuity sales rose by 18% to $3.7 billion thanks to a 117% increase in RILA sales. RILAs are index-linked annuities, for instance, offering 70% of the S&P 500’s upside in exchange for significantly limiting the downside. These are simpler to hedge than the complex variable annuities sold ahead of the financial crisis, largely allowing JXN to earn a spread on its invested portfolio vs what it pays out to policyholders.

It has also taken advantage of the strong demand for its products to further reduce complexity. For instance, the majority of annuities it sells no longer has lifetime guaranteed minimums, reducing mortality exposure. Given the strong sales environment, non-variable annuity flows were $1.14 billion, more than double the $549 million last year. As you can see, essentially all of Jackson’s sales growth is coming from RILA.

The growth of its RILA business also offers extremely attractive economics because of Jackson’s legacy variable annuity exposure. In RILAs, JXN needs to hedge against rising equities, whereas in VAs, JXN needs to hedge against falling equities. As such, each RILA sale effectively hedges some of its legacy VA exposure. This makes growth in RILAs extremely capital-friendly because they actually are reducing the market sensitivity of the overall business.

Now eventually, as VAs continue to shrink and RILAs continue to grow, JXN will reach a tipping point where it will need to hedge more and hold more capital against each incremental RILA it sells. However, we are far away from that. Its RILA exposure is offsetting just over 20% of VA risk, up from 14% in Q4. At a 6% quarterly pace, it would take another 13 quarters, or 3 years, to hit the 100% threshold. If sales rise more quickly, we may hit the threshold a bit sooner, but JXN will be able to grow RILA in an extremely capital efficient fashion at least until late 2026 in all likelihood.

This self-hedging product mix helps to de-sensitize JXN’s financial position from capital markets, which should improve earnings stability. It also has helped put JXN in an extremely favorable capital position. It ended Q1 with 555-575% risk-based capital, well above its 425% minimum, and above the 543% of Q4. Normally, rising sales drain an insurer’s capital, but JXN is a unique position given its RILA/VA offset. This was also the first quarter that Brooke Re was in operation, a captive reinsurer that helps to mitigate the accounting noise surrounding hedges. So far, it is working as intended, with a strong quarter of capital generation at the insurance company, and in Q1, capital even increased “a bit” in Brooke.

While Jackson’s RILA business grows; its rundown unit, “Closed Block” saw reserves decline by $1 billion from last year to $22.3 billion. As it is not writing policies, we should continue to see steady declines here. Given the long-term nature of annuities and life insurance products, it will be a multi-year process. Closed block earned $19 million in Q1, though I continue to expect minimal earnings generation over time.

JXN is also benefitting from rising equity markets flowing through to management fees on separate accounts. Fee income rose by $110 million to $1.998 billion in Q1, as the VA separate account return was 7.6%. Given markets have continued to rise, and fee billing cycles tend to lag markets by a quarter, I would expect a further increase in Q2 and likely Q3, which should largely flow through to the bottom line. Overall, it has $231 billion of separate accounts, from $204 billion last year.

Finally, JXN generated $734 million in net investment income, up just under 4% from last year. This is a slower pace of growth than seen in some other insurance companies, particularly in the P&C sector because JXN has relatively long-dated bonds with an average maturity over 7 years. As such, its portfolio rolls over much more slowly, reducing sensitivity to changes in interest rates. This also means when the Fed begins lowering rates, we are unlikely to see net investment income fall for some time, as it will still be rolling bonds purchased in the 2010s when rates were much lower.

Overall, JXN has a $41 billion investment portfolio. Given it bought bonds in a lower rate environment, its securities trade at about 92% of their purchase price on average, resulting in a mark-to-market loss. However, these bonds hedge annuities sold at corresponding rate environments, hedging the economic exposure. JXN is highly unlikely to be a forced seller, and it will hold these bonds as they pull back to and eventually mature at par.

Importantly, JXN continues to have a high-quality portfolio. Less than 2% of its portfolio is below investment grade, which will limit credit losses. Its $22 billion in corporate debt is across 501 issuers, meaning it is very well diversified. JXN has about $1 billion of collateralized loan obligations (CLO). These can be less liquid and volatile during periods of stress, but again JXN is unlikely to need to sell. 57% of these are AAA, and less than 1% are BBB or lower.

If there is an area of credit concern, it would be commercial real estate. JXN has about 17% of its portfolio in CRE, but fortunately, it's underwriting has been conservative. 95% of commercial mortgages are CM1-2 rated, meaning they are investment grade. Based on its 2023 valuation, the average loan-to-value is just 52% with 2.2x debt service coverage. The portfolio has no delinquencies, and just 2.6% of properties have coverage below 1x. It is well diversified across subsector type as well.

The greatest area of risk is office, and its office metrics are less strong, but still not weak. Its office portfolio has a 66% loan-to-value. Importantly, just 18% mature over the next 18 months. Even at a 10% loss rate, it would represent just $71 million or less than 1 month of earnings for JXN, and this would likely be realized over several years. Investors should continue to monitor CRE developments, but JXN is fairly well positioned here.

Overall, JXN is performing well. Its business mix is improving in a very capital friendly way; rising markets are boosting fee income, and its investment portfolio is solid. That should pave the way for ongoing capital returns. In Q1, it did $116 million in buybacks and $56 million in dividends, or a nearly $700 million annual pace. Thanks to buybacks, there has been an 8.4% share count reduction over the past year. JXN also is carrying $500 million of holding company liquidity, more than enough to manage the next two years’ interest and other expenses.

With the favorable sales backdrop and higher equity markets, I now expect JXN to generate about $1 billion of capital that it can dividend to the Holdco. After $100 million of interest, that leaves about $900 of free cash flow. That means it could return even more than $625 million to shareholders.

Now, based on management commentary, I expect it will be reluctant to return more than $650 million. One, management spoke of growing capital returns over time. That argues for retaining some free cash flow. Additionally, one reason capital generation is strong is the efficiency of RILA sales. Whether it be late 2026 or 2027, it will likely need to start holding more capital on incremental RILA sales, which would reduce free cash flow. Capital needs may be about 5%, so on $4 billion of annual net flows, that could require $200 million.

Additionally, we are still just in the second quarter of the Brooke Re structure. While it worked as expected in Q1, JXN likely will want to retain some extra capital, in case there is any unforeseen volatility. With JXN potentially under-returning capital this year, it is well positioned to grow capital returns towards $700 million next year.

I would also emphasize that investors should recognize there is about $200 million of “extra” free cash flow from RILA capital benefits. This may end up being about a $600 million benefit over the next three years, but after that, JXN will see lower free cash flow. It is likely a ~$700 million capital return business with a “one-time” three-year buffer of $600 million that helps offset volatility.

At 10% of this normalized free cash flow, JXN could trade to $89. This $600 million benefit is also worth about $5-6 today. With Jackson’s business now clearly in a sweet spot of business de-risking and capital generation, I am raising my 12-month forward target to $95. That provides 29% upside and about 33% including its dividend. Even after its stellar run, I continue to view JXN as a strong buy. Investors should remain long.