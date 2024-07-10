Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There’s a real case to be made for active management when it comes to bond portfolios. There are studies that show, for example, that risk-adjusted returns for actively managed bond funds tend to be meaningfully higher than for active equity funds. And with the bond market the way that it’s been the last three years, investors increasingly are looking for someone to manage credit risk and duration. So why not choose a fund managed by an investment team led by a well-known and followed portfolio manager? If you’re a fan of Rick Rieder, you may want to consider the BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC).

BINC takes a nimble approach to investing in debt and income-paying securities across all fixed income sectors. It seeks to both maximize long-term income while simultaneously pursuing capital appreciation. The focus on total return is important here given the active nature of the fund overall.

A Look At The Holdings

The first thing to note about the fund is that it has 2,267 holdings, has a 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.98% and an Effective Duration of 3.1 years. Strong diversification, high yield, and low sensitivity to the direction of interest rates sounds like a winning combination. When we look at the allocations, nearly 10% of the fund is in a money market fund (no doubt with nice yield). The fund owns some ETFs like LQD and HYG.

Notable standouts here are the mortgage backed securities and emerging market sovereign exposure. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Securities (UMBS) are mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Brazil And Mexican Government Bonds are sovereign debt instruments issued by Brazil and Mexico and provide exposure to emerging market income streams while diversifying away from developed market risk.

Sector Composition

From a sector perspective, 26% roughly of the fund is in non-US credit, followed by US high-yield credit and agency residential mortgages. It’s an interesting mix - one I’ve not seen in other bond funds, active or passive.

The exposure to Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) is also noteworthy, as this is another type of structured finance product that offers exposure to the floating-rate loan market, backed by loans to companies and earning a potential higher income.

Peer Comparison

BINC is an active multi-sector bond ETF competing in a relatively crowded space, which in addition to BINC includes the likes of the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND). When we compare the funds, we find that BINC has outperformed. The caveat here is that it’s only a 1-year period here, as the fund is still new.

Pros and Cons

First, the benefits: BlackRock Flexible Income uses active management – led by Rick Rieder – to position tactically across sectors, an approach that could reduce risk and boost income generation. The fund also offers diversification but in an active and controlled manner, with access to a wide array of fixed income allocations to reduce single-issuer concentration risk. Active management in general makes more sense for bond funds than stock ones, and studies do show it's possible to generate persistent alpha over passive debt-weighted fixed income proxies. I do also think the sector diversification of BINC is a positive as a differentiator given the mix which tilts more towards AA and above on the credit quality spectrum.

But investors who want to protect their money in bad times should also be aware that the fund’s holdings are risky. High-yield bonds, emerging market debt and securitized assets have higher credit risk and tend to be more volatile during market downturns. Should the Fed be late to the cutting cycle (as they often are), it would suggest a recession is on the horizon, in turn resulting in the lower rated quality bonds struggling. Perhaps the team can lower that credit risk just in time, but it’s an open question.

Conclusion

So far, so good. BINC is active and uses a solid multi-sector approach. This could be a great alternative to the more static bond funds out there. Its experienced management, broad range of holdings could allow it to produce income streams with greater efficiency and stability. Personally, I’d rather have lower credit risk and more duration at this point in the cycle. I say this because we just went through a history bear market in duration as credit spreads kept narrowing throughout. I have flagged the risks of a credit event on the clear dislocation between narrow credit spreads and actual bankruptcies rising alongside unemployment in the real economy. Maybe I'll continue to be wrong there, but that's the appeal of an active approach. Those closest to the risks have a chance at avoiding it. And that's why this is a fund worth considering.