Adam Yee

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) recently reported its 1Q24 results which surpassed expectations.

For those new to Tencent, the company is a leading Internet company in China engaged in multiple business lines including online games, social networking services, online advertising, and mobile value-added services.

It has extended its leadership in PC over to mobile Internet with Mobile QQ and Weixin/WeChat.

I continue to be positive on Tencent’s overall strategic direction based on its mobile open platform initiatives that positions it to capture the significant opportunities in China’s mobile Internet growth over the next few years.

Leveraging off its sticky, integrated mobile user platform on WeChat, Tencent should be able to drive earnings growth by monetizing its strengths in mobile advertising, mobile gaming, and mobile payments.

1Q24 review

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rmb 160 billion, up 6% from the prior year. This is in-line with expectations.

Adjusted net profit grew 54% from the prior year to Rmb 50 billion, beating expectations by 18%.

This beat was largely due to a beat in gross profit, which was up 23% and gross profit margin came in at 52.6% compared to expectations of 49.4%.

This beat came across all segments, but largely due to the contribution from high margin businesses such as mini-games and video accounts.

Operating expenses, namely S&M and G&A expenses, grew 7% and 1% from the prior year, demonstrating cost discipline.

In addition, adjusted net profit was also helped by share of profits from associates and joint ventures.

1Q24 (Author generated)

I will also briefly comment on segment performance.

For the games segment, revenue was flat, as expected, with domestic revenues down 2% and international up 3%. Domestic revenues were down because of decline of Honor of Kings from a high base, but it was partially offset by newly launched games. International revenues were strong due to robust Supercell and recovering PUBG grossing.

For the online advertisements, revenue was up 26% from the prior year due to incremental contribution from Video Accounts and ad tech upgrade.

For the fintech and business services, revenue was up 7% from the prior year, it moderated given a slowdown in offline consumption and decrease in withdrawal fee income, but wealth management services growth remained robust.

Segment revenue (Tencent)

Positive games outlook

Tencent's businesses remain strong fundamentally, with the games segment continuing to take the top spot domestically and internationally by revenue.

Business overview (Tencent)

One positive from the quarter was that management's operating changes to rejuvenate games are gradually bearing fruit, as domestic game grossing resumed growth, growing 3%, while international games grew 34% in the first quarter.

According to Sensor Tower, the grossing of Tencent's domestic games further picked up in April, especially for Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite.

Supercell's grossing also doubled from the prior year in April, even better than the first quarter's 82% year-on-year growth.

This strong momentum, along with the upcoming Dungeon & Fighter Mobile launch, bodes well for game revenue acceleration.

Tencent is redirecting its focus to under-monetized assets in its games segment.

Launched in 2018, Brawl Stars' revival shows established games still have significant potential with the right changes. This is especially true for the current game industry, where new, successful IP and innovative game genres are generally scarce.

I think this success can be replicated to Tencent's other games.

The same logic applies to online advertisements, where growth has significantly outperformed the market amid the under-monetized Weixin ecosystem.

I am focused on the medium-term monetization potential of Tencent's valuable game IP and user ecosystem.

Advertisement and Fintech & Business Services

Despite the soft macro environment, Tencent's organic drivers still supported revenue 26% year-on-year in the first quarter.

The strong revenue growth was due to AI-powered ad targeting with improved click-through rates on 80% year-on-year increased in Video Account time spend. Also, Video Account advertisement revenues were up more than 100% and mini program advertisement revenues were up more than 40% from the prior year despite a seasonally soft ad quarter.

With substantial under-monetized time spend, relatively lower ad loads and improving AI targeting algorithm, Tencent remains confident on ad growth.

With incremental ad inventory from video accounts, mini games and Weixin search, along with an ongoing ad tech upgrade, I expect share gains to continue, with advertisement revenue growing 18% in 2024.

The Fintech & business services top line was weaker than expected at 7% growth, dragged by slower offline payments, where Tenpay has higher market share, and decreased withdrawal fee revenue.

Shareholder returns and sustainable margin uplift

Management committed a consistent share repurchase execution under its at least HK$100 billion buyback program despite a higher share price, offering positive price support.

In addition, to support this share repurchase is the sustainable margin uplift that will help provide a sustainable long-term ability to repurchase shares.

The emphasis here is sustainable given the margin improvement are not one-off or non-business related, but rather due to fundamental factors.

The material adjusted net profit margin beat was mainly due to three factors.

Firstly, gross profit margin, beat as a result of higher contribution from high margin business such mini-games.

Secondly, Tencent's disciplined operating expenses helped the net profit margin as S&M and G&A expenses grew 7% and 1% from the prior year respectively, compared to revenue growth of 6%.

Lastly, improved associate company profitability, like Pinduoduo (PDD), helped boost net profit margins.

These three factors all appear to bring sustainable margin uplift in the coming quarters.

Valuation

My intrinsic value for Tencent is based on the discounted cash flow model, by firstly forecasting the company's financials five years forward. Thereafter, with the five-year financials in hand, the free cash flows to equity of the next five years are discounted using the cost of equity. The terminal value, which I use a terminal multiple to derive, is also discounted to present value based on the cost of equity of Tencent. The terminal value and free cash flows to equity, when discounted to present value, gives the intrinsic value of Tencent.

For the discounted cash flow model, the key assumptions here include a 20x terminal multiple and cost of equity.

With that, my intrinsic value for Tencent using the discounted cash flow model is $48.60.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets are based on my 1-year and 3-year forward EPS estimates, to which I apply a reasonable P/E multiple.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets for Tencent are $58.80 and $74.20.

The 1-year and 3-year price targets imply 20x 2025 and 2027 P/E respectively, which are justified in my view, given its leadership position across different segments of gaming, fintech, and cloud, along with the diversification of revenue streams given the multiple different segments of Tencent.

Conclusion

We are starting to see things pick up with Tencent as what we are seeing is not just a margin beat, but also strong quality growth.

While revenues for the quarter came in in-line with expectations, adjusted net profit exceeded expectations by a decent margin due to the beat in gross profit margins, contributed by high margin businesses such as mini-games and video accounts.

Management's operating changes to rejuvenate games are gradually bearing fruit, as domestic game grossing resumed growth, with international games up 34% in the first quarter and the grossing of Tencent's domestic games further picked up in April. I see this strong momentum in the gaming segment as a positive leading indicator for game revenue acceleration.

I continue to see decent upside here on undemanding valuation for both the games and online advertisements segments, which will continue to drive growth in the medium term.

The consistent share repurchase execution also provides a nice shareholder return and price support if necessary, and as highlighted, the share repurchases are also supported by sustainable margin uplift coming from improving fundamentals, including higher contribution from high margin business such mini-games and disciplined operating expenses spending.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.