Bitcoin: Bottoming Or Breaking? (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 10, 2024 7:52 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) Crypto
BullBear Trading profile picture
BullBear Trading
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin is consolidating in a corrective pattern before advancing to 100k.
  • The recent drop appears to have been the c-wave down of the abcde Elliott Wave pattern.
  • Fearish market sentiment may indicate bottom for recovery rally.

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

It's been my position since March when Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reached an all-time high near $74,000 that the leading cryptocurrency would consolidate in a sideways corrective pattern before advancing to 100k and beyond. In spite of recent short-term weakness, my analysis

This article was written by

BullBear Trading profile picture
BullBear Trading
1.32K Followers
Steven Vincent has been studying and trading the markets since 1998 and is a member of the Market Technicians Association. He is proprietor of BullBear Trading which provides market technical analysis, timing and guidance to subscribers. He focuses on intermediate to long term swing trading. When he is not charting and analyzing the markets he’s the author and thought leader at www.TheSingularityProject.AI

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News