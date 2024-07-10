Wall Street Breakfast: KaPow!

KaPow!

Get ready for Day 2 of testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fresh off an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, the central bank leader will sit before the House Financial Services Committee, with many investors watching his every word on rates, the current environment, and clues about upcoming policy. There is a lot to digest ahead of the big show, which will take place at 10 AM ET.



Recap: The Fed is definitely inching closer to cutting rates due to the "considerable progress" that has been made in taming inflation. However, policymakers still need to be reassured that inflation is moving sustainably toward their 2% goal, meaning a rate cut later this month is likely out of the cards. It might be unsurprising given a similar narrative the Fed has declared for much of the past year, but WSB subscribers were early to flag this in the latest SA Sentiment Survey on Monday, assigning only a 1% chance the FOMC cuts in July, compared to the 8% seen last month.



"Reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment," Powell declared, outlining the importance of "carefully assessing" the incoming data, their implications, and the balance of risks. As such, the majority of WSB subs (45%) now forecast the first rate cut will happen in September, up from 37% seen in June (see all the latest SA Sentiment figures here). Rate cut chatter on Capitol Hill also helped the S&P 500 (SP500) notch a fresh closing high, marking the index's 36th record of 2024.



Not the only risk: The semiannual update on monetary policy also contained the Fed's outlook on the broader economy after somewhat of a slowdown that saw 206K jobs added in June, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.1%. The labor market is "pretty much" where it was in the pre-pandemic era regarding demand-supply dynamics, Powell added, but the FOMC would respond if it witnesses unexpected weakening. "We've seen that the labor market has cooled really significantly across so many measures... It's not a source of broad inflationary pressures for the economy now."

CRE risk

Amid concerns in the sector, Powell also told Congress that the commercial property industry may remain stressed for years. "Banks need to be honestly assessing what their risk is. They need to be assured that they have the capital and liquidity and the systems in place to manage this risk." Powell noted that Fed stress tests of U.S. banks this year concluded that large institutions can manage commercial real estate risk, as well as most small banks. Regulators are still keeping a close eye on those with higher exposure to CRE, as higher-for-longer rates are expected to push more banks to build loan loss reserves through 2024. (2 comments)

Insect food

Singapore has approved 16 species of insects - including crickets, silkworms and the western honey bee - as food safe for human consumption, amid efforts worldwide to promote an alternative and environment-friendly source of protein. Insects are widely eaten in many countries in Asia and Africa, as well as Mexico. While the European Commission and Australia have approved a few species, the U.S. does not officially recognize insects as food. Singapore has been a pioneer in the alternative protein space, being the first country to approve lab-grown meat back in 2020. (1 comment)

Air defense

The U.S. and NATO allies have pledged to boost Ukraine's air defense capabilities, including sending equipment for five Patriot systems, which are manufactured by Raytheon (RTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). The U.S. and other countries, including Canada and the U.K., also plan to provide dozens of tactical air defense systems in the coming months. "Ukraine will receive hundreds of additional interceptors over the next year," President Biden declared. The commitment follows Russia's biggest missile attack on Ukraine in months, which killed 42 people and struck a children's hospital in Kyiv. (11 comments)