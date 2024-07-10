Alluvial Capital Management Q1 2024 Letter To Partners

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Conventum - Alluvium Global Fund June 2024 Quarterly Report

Introduction

The Fund retreated by 2.3%, 3.0% and 5.3% in EUR, USD and AUD terms 1. Longer term performance is provided in Table 4.

The AI euphoria continues. Some are comparing the current environment with the dot-com bubble of the late 1990’s. We are reminded of Scott McNealy (the former CEO of Sun Microsystems) reflection after its share price was up ten fold over the two years prior to its August 2000 peak 2. With the benefit of hindsight, in 2002 Mr McNealy questioned the logic of paying ten times revenue for the business. Interested readers may refer to that classic quote in our March 2021 report’s Closing Remarks available here. Sun’s share price fell by 95% over the following two years. And another example - Cisco (CSCO) was up seven fold over the two years prior to it reaching its all time high of $80 in March 2000. At that peak, its price was around 25 times forecast revenue. A year later its share price had fallen by 85%.

And what did the professional analysts think?

“We are just trying to take what they (investors) are willing to pay and translating it into a target price and, therefore, a stock recommendation.” - Morgan Stanley Dean Witter analyst, circa 2000 3

Whilst we are certainly not making any predictions, we think it is wise to note some similarities with current conditions. For example, Nvidia (NVDA) is up eight fold over the last two years, and it now trades at around 25 times forecast revenue.

And this draws to debate the risk profile of so called “diversified” index funds. Nvidia now accounts for 4.7% of the MSCI World Index (up from less than 1% two years ago) 4. Any reversion to prior price levels will have a meaningful impact on Index returns. This example also helps explain why, in such an environment, investors that share a mindset like ours find it very difficult (in fact nigh on impossible) to keep pace with the Index 5.

Snapshot

Alphabet, ie Google ( GOOG ),( GOOGL ) , returned 20.8%. We think this is more likely attributable to current AI euphoria rather than the credible results it reported, optimistic outlook, and the announcement of the initiation of a cash dividend program.

H&R Block ( HRB ) was up 11.1%. It reported solid results, and management now expects to achieve the upper level of its guidance for the full year. This business has grown steadily during our long term ownership.

McKesson ( MCK , the drug distributor) added to its impressive March quarter performance, being up another 8.9%. After reporting full year results we updated our analysis and remain comfortable with our conviction position.

Even though the gold price was up 4.2% (in USD), once again the performance of our gold miners diverged. Agnico Eagle ( AEM ) was one of the better of the Fund performers, up 11.4%, but Regis Resources ( OTCPK:RGRNF ) was one of the worst, down 12.9%.

The share price of Capri Holdings ( CPRI, the fashion house) fell 27.0% after reporting a poor full year operating result. We revised our analysis, our valuation reduced substantially, and we think the fall in share price was entirely warranted.

Ryanair ( RYAAY ) was down 22.3%. It reported good results, but its growth is being constrained by slowing aircraft deliveries. Management instigated a dividend policy and increased its buyback. We share that confidence and bought more.

Other poor performers included Thor ( THO ), the recreational vehicle manufacturer, (down 20.0%) and Robert Half ( RHI ), the recruiter (down 9.2%).

We increased our investment in auto dealerships with a small position in AutoNation ( AN ), which operates around 350 franchises in the US, and also has collision centres and used vehicle outlets.

We ended the quarter with 19 holdings and 15.3% cash.

Contribution

Table 1: Contribution Details

Click to enlarge

Activity

Alphabet, i.e. Google / YouTube, returned 20.8%. Although management reported good news - solid quarterly results, the expectation of margin expansion throughout 2024, as well as a maiden dividend (to add to its share repurchases) - we suspect the share price bounce was as much related to AI euphoria as it was to that positive news. From our perspective, the figures were largely as expected and there was no cause for us to change our assumptions nor estimates. Clearly Alphabet now trades at a larger premium to our valuation, but given the conservativeness of that valuation, in our view the premium is still not so much as to warrant selling. It represents 5.3% of the Fund.

H&R Block, the tax agents, was up 11.1%. This business has been a slow and steady performer. With some organic revenue growth, good returns from buying back franchises, and applying excess capital to stock buybacks, over the five years we have owned H&R Block it has doubled its earnings per share. But with the premium to our valuation that it now trades, and having grown to 4.9% of the Fund, we are closely monitoring.

McKesson, the drug distributor, was up 8.9%. We wrote in our March report (after it reported third quarter earnings and returned 16.1%) that we would defer updates until the full year result was released, and that we anticipated an increase to our valuation. And indeed that is what happened, with our estimates of "owner's earnings" increasing by low double digits and our valuation increasing by 15%. Although it trades at a premium of 13% to that valuation, we are very much aware of our conservatism and feel comfortable in maintaining our 7.1% position.

Our gold miners had quite divergent performance, Agnico Eagle Mines was up 11.4%, but Regis Resources was down 12.9%. They both provided quarterly updates. Regis reported business disruptions due to poor weather, but management maintained its output and cost guidance. It also announced the approval of two underground projects that will add around 25% to production levels from 2027, but they will cost circa AUD 150m. Agnico reported more positive results and reiterated guidance. We have revised our long term gold price and exchange rate assumptions (which remain conservative). On our earnings based models we still view Regis as cheap and Agnico as expensive. But that ignores management, and, to a large extent, growth prospects. And when we consider those factors the equation looks decidedly more balanced. So despite Regis trading at an even larger discount to our valuation we have not bought more, and despite Agnico trading at an even larger premium to our valuation, we have not recently sold any. The Fund’s combined position in these gold miners is 6.6%.

There was no good news for Capri shareholders. Capri owns the Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace brands. In April, the Fair Trade Commission sued to block the takeover by Tapestry (TPR, which owns the Kate Spade, Coach and Stuart Weitzman brands). The Court hearing is set for September 9th. Then in late May management released its full year results and it wasn't pretty - both on the revenue and margin side. Given the pending takeover, there was little elaboration (no conference call for instance) and no guidance nor outlook was provided. The share price was down 27.0% over the quarter. This makes our buying of the shares as recently as last quarter look decidedly dumb. We wrote last quarter that Capri was an acceptable investment on its own merits at its prevailing price. But the results show that we misjudged the revenue and margin resiliency of the business. And with the pending deal being at such a premium to the trading level (and probably supporting the price to some extent), the reaction to those poor results was perhaps more extreme than otherwise. We have made adjustments (principally reducing our margin assumptions) which resulted in a reduction to our maintainable earnings estimates and hence our valuation. Both fell in line with the share price fall, and we have maintained our position (3.2% of the Fund).

Thor Industries (down 20.0%) released third quarter results that were in line with expectations, but management downgraded its guidance (for the second time). The same reasoning was given - poor consumer demand is expected to continue longer than previously envisaged. Our "through the cycle" estimates are unchanged. Based on the revised guidance, Thor trades at around 20 times earnings, however its earnings were five times higher in the peak years coming out of the pandemic. Our "maintainable earnings" estimates split these two extremes. With Thor trading at around 10 times that level, we do not see it as expensive. We have maintained our position, which is now 2.4% of the Fund.

Ryanair (down 22.3%) released solid full year results, generally in-line with expectations. The only negative was the continued Boeing delivery delays (impacting passenger growth forecasts). To the positive, demand remains strong, the Pratt & Whitney engine issue continues to affect competitors, and industry consolidation is helping fare momentum. Ryanair has grown capacity by 36% since the pandemic, whereas almost all competitors are at lower levels. Management has demonstrated confidence with the EUR 700m buyback and the dividend being declared. There was no need for us to revise our assumptions, so our view of maintainable earnings and valuation are unchanged. As the share price fell further below our valuation, we took the opportunity to increase our holding which now stands at 4.6% of the Fund.

Robert Half, the recruitment and outsourcing business, performed poorly, down 18.7%. There was little news of note. Its first quarter results continued the theme of cautious business hiring, which was in line with our expectations. There were no changes to our estimates. The share price suggests that the market is not too enthused by this business at the moment. We acknowledge the environment is not great and earnings are suffering. But in our opinion Robert Half has a valuable core franchise that is capital light and it has grown cash flows at a reasonable tick over a prolonged period, as demonstrated by its dividend increasing every year over the last twenty years. Trading in line with our valuation, and offering a yield of 7.5% based on our view of its maintainable earnings, we bought a little more during the quarter, so we ended with a 2.7% position.

Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF), the manufacturer of auto components, industrial machinery and agricultural equipment, was down 7.3%. We don't see any reason - the first quarter results it reported were all good, especially on the margin side, and its recent acquisitions are integrating nicely. There was no change to our numbers, and it is reasonably priced in our view. It represents 4.5% of the Fund.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) was down 4.4%. It owns cable assets across the US, principally via its investment in Charter Communications (CHTR). Both reported first quarter earnings, and there was little to add from prior news. Internet subscribers continued to fall due to competitor offerings, and the looming end of the Affordable Connectivity Program ('ACP') adds uncertainty. We estimate that around one in six of Charter’s residential customers benefited from the ACP subsidies that expired in June. With internet now a basic utility, the risk is not that these customers abandon the product, but rather that they source it elsewhere. We are hopeful that by offering inducements (like free mobile for a year) Charter will mitigate customer losses. On a more positive note, Charter has added nearly half a million mobile subscribers over the year, its churn rate is at record lows, and the rural build out is progressing ahead of schedule. Whereas the ACP effects will be felt in the short term, it will take some time before the growth initiatives (like the rural rollout and mobile convergence strategy) shine through. We also expect the fixed wireless competitors to eventually increase pricing as their capacity is absorbed. This will all take time. We are prepared to wait. We bought a little more Liberty, and it now comprises 5.4% of Fund assets.

As most readers know, the Fund is constrained by “risk” regulations, one of which stipulates that no more than 40% of the Fund’s assets can be held in positions of above 5% and no position can be greater than 10% (known as the 5/10/40 rule). By early May, as a result of our March buying and the share price rising, Group 1 Automotive (GPI, up 1.9%) had come to represent more than 5% of the Fund’s assets. Whilst we like Group 1, we also like all the other Fund holdings that are above 5%. And, unlike those, when it comes to Group 1 there is another attractive company in the same sector available for our investment.

Autonation (down 3.7%) operates around 350 dealer franchises across the US, as well as collision centres and used vehicle stores. When compared to Group 1, it sells more units at a slightly higher price and margin, and derives around 50% more revenue. But its strategy is different, with nationwide branding and centralised operations. Although we prefer the Group 1 model, the economics of Autonation look attractive to us. And by introducing this into the portfolio we could thereby invest more than 5% of assets in this sector without necessitating the sale of other attractive large positions. And so after selling a little Group 1 and buying Autonation we ended the quarter with 4.1% and 1.9% positions respectively.

But it wasn’t all rosy in the car dealership world. When we wrote about their investment merits here, we mentioned that “those savvy dealers that have invested in their systems require fewer front of house staff which has led to increased productivity”. What we hadn’t foreseen is the prominent industry platform, CDK Global (used by both Group 1 and Autonation) suffering a cyberattack and shutting down its systems. As we understand it, both dealership groups had to resort to manual based systems for sales, service, parts, even human resources. It’s actually quite scary to realise the CDK shutdown affected around 15,000 dealers. And in some states cars could not even be registered because the authorities use CDK’s software (or require in-person attendance, which after becoming too busy, had to be closed).

Back to trading - and the obligation we have to comply with the 5/10/40 rule - we sold a little LyondellBasell (LYB), the plastics manufacturer (down 5.2%) as selling it allowed Liberty to join the “greater than 5% cohort”. And we also sold a little DICK’S Sporting (DKS) and HCA Healthcare (HCA, both had grown to 9.0% of the Fund). We invested the proceeds (and more) in Ryanair, Liberty and Robert Half.

The Fund now holds 19 positions, and 15.3% cash. We remain hopeful that some more attractive opportunities will present themselves over the coming months.

Closing Remarks

For those that are unaware, we perform "basic" analysis on the 250 odd global businesses that pass our initial quantitative screen. This involves, amongst other things, using recent earnings and earnings growth rates to derive an “optimistic” guesstimate of maintainable earnings. When applied to businesses that have exhibited recent strong earnings growth, and when combined with a discount rate that reflects an expectation of continuing strong earnings growth, this stretches the bounds to derive an “optimistic valuation”. Being aware of our behavioural biases which include, in our case, a natural inclination to avoid investing in businesses that trade on lofty earnings multiples, the intent is to try to justify an investment in such businesses despite those seemingly high multiples. On the rare occasion that the price is in sync with our optimistic valuation, more substantive analysis is warranted.

From this work, we would like to share one interesting observation. What we found is that for many of those businesses that are expected to have high earnings growth, our calculations when updated derived lower maintainable earnings (although still significantly above the business’s most recent earnings). This was due to falling rates of recent earnings growth. And of course the effect is that those “optimistic valuations” have declined. Now this is purely a quantitative approach based on recent actual results, and it is by absolutely no means conclusive. But what it is tell us is that, based on our analysis, and irrespective of recent price movements, these businesses are not getting any cheaper.

All models are wrong, but some are useful.” - George Box, British statistician

We wish you all the best and thank you again for your continued interest.

Stuart Pearce, Principal

Alexis Delloye, Principal