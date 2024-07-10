damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

When I wrote about Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in late November 2022, I made the case for a sustained breakout for the stock. Trading was very volatile from there, and the breakout lasted less than two months. Since that time, WMG is down 7.0%, a significant underperformance to the S&P 500 (SPY). To add insult to injury, Spotify (SPOT) turned into the best play on industry trends, riding improved monetization of music through streaming. In fact, streaming is WMG’s fastest revenue growing segment, particularly subscription streaming and the streaming component of music publishing). SPOT is up an enviable 306% since my post on WMG.

Interestingly, SPOT’s revenue growth was about double WMG’s at the time of my post, and it is still double now (measured over the last 3 years). (Of course, the power of compounding means that a faster growth rate should lead to relatively better stock price performance).

WMG vs SPOT revenue growth (Seeking Alpha)

WMG has delivered steady EPS growth while SPOT has had to climb out of a significant hole.

WMG vs SPOT EPS growth (Seeking Alpha)

The valuation gap summarizes the pricing dynamic for these two stocks. While the enterprise value (EV) per sales for WMG has stayed in a tight 3-4 range, investors have significantly re-rated SPOT. WMG is sitting at the lows of its recent valuation, SPOT is reaching toward its high.

WMG vs SPOT valuation gap (Seeking Alpha)

Given WMG’s future promise, I think investors will soon enough pay a higher valuation on healthy revenue and earnings growth. (Also see Seeking Alpha article “Warner Music Group: Strong Competitive Position In The Music Label Industry” on a valuation comparison with competitor UMG). Moreover, investors have yet to recognize the value of new CEO Robert Kyncl who officially took the helm January 1, 2023. Kyncl is a digital media innovator and came to WMG as the former Chief Business Officer at YouTube for 12 years.

Stock Price Volatility

I was previously wary about WMG’s rich valuation, so I planned to buy WMG over time and reevaluate my strategy if WMG made new all-time lows. WMG eventually lost 25% from the time of my first post, but the stock avoided a new all-time low. So the overall strategy worked out, yet the high volatility and the inability to sustain the breakout turned WMG into a trading stock.

Now with the stock down 15% year-to-date and significantly lagging the S&P 500, I think the time has arrived for me to buy back in. This time around, I expect to hold accumulated shares for a sustained breakout to an eventual test of all-time highs.

A Tepid 2023 and More of the Same So Far in 2024

The stock is languishing, partially due to a tepid financial performance in 2023. Without offering much guidance, it is too easy for the market to assume more of the same for this year.

When CEO Robert Kyncl took the helm on January 1, 2023, I expected the market to discount WMG until Kyncl delivered some solid results. At the time of my article, I made this guess because of WMG’s rich valuation. Unfortunately for Kyncl, the company came out the gate with a poorly received earnings report and never traded higher the rest of the year. The company reported very slight misses on the top and bottom line per analyst “expectations”, but almost any miss is enough to generate selling down from a rich valuation.

Analysts had reason for muted expectations. For 2023, WMG ended up reporting just 2% revenue growth (4% in constant currency) and net income plunged 22%. OIBDA, operating income before depreciation and amortization, and adjusted OIBDA increased 7% on the year, 10% in constant currency. Cash also declined slightly.

This year needs to be better. Unfortunately, the first two quarters of results for 2024 weighed on investors and the stock price. WMG announced a restructuring in Q1 and then further explained in the Q2 earnings conference call that “the full savings will not be realized until the end of fiscal ’25” despite already completing most of the changes. The last earnings report added to investor angst and an 8.6% post-earnings loss on the day. WMG has yet to recover.

Results Trending Well

The potential positive waiting in the wings comes from Q2 results trending better than the 2023 YoY results. YoY revenue growth for the quarter was 7% (9% “normalized”). Adjusted OIBDA grew 9% (10% normalized). Management only guides on operating cash flow conversion, which they target to a range of 50% to 60% over multiple years. This year should hit that target. Without explicit guidance, I teased out some signals for growth catalysts.

Pricing power is one of the biggest positive catalysts. After 15 years of no price increases, the (streaming) industry was able to ride the economy’s wave of inflation. WMG expects the trend to continue. From Kyncl:

“…as services are growing and thinking through their pricing strategies, obviously this indicates that they’re thinking about it super hard. They’re coming up with all kinds of different solutions, and bundled solutions are part of that suite. So I think all of that is the good news. As I mentioned before, I think we, the music companies, have to make sure that the sanctity of our pricing is upheld correctly and that that pricing also keeps on moving up…”

(Granted, this news could mean even better outcomes for the likes of Spotify!)

Other important parts of the business demonstrate results trending well:

WMG “will continue to advocate for further increases as well as more sophisticated price optimization” at the DSPs.

A technology and business project to optimize the entire music catalog “for streaming on every single large DSP [digital service provider].”

A global surplus of content rights opportunities.

Expectations for continued growth in emerging music markets.

Accelerated revenue growth in subscription

Over the longer-term, shifts to more artist-centric revenue models will benefit WMG. For example, royalty models are aligning economics with premium content.

Conclusion and the Trade

Like the last round with WMG, I plan to accumulate shares over time. The technicals for the stock this year are poor with an ongoing downtrend defined by the 50-day moving average (DMA) (the red line in the chart below). I want to see the stock hold a breakout above its 50DMA. Otherwise, the stock so far is holding support at an important low from a 6.8% one-day loss in September of last year (it was a strange dip coming one day after the company announced new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Castellani from Walt Disney). I do not foresee a catalyst strong enough to push WMG to a test of its 2023 low, but if price slipped that far again I would want to be a buyer again. WMG last peaked in late 2021 at the height of the “buy all things digital” frenzy in the wake of the pandemic.

Finally, since SPOT is clearly capturing the line’s share of stock appreciation for the improved pricing and revenue generation in the music industry, I will need to consider a future positioning that pairs SPOT (a buy on a dip) with WMG.

After the last 4 earnings reports, WMG has essentially gone nowhere. Just biding its time? (TradingView)

