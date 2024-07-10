Henvry/iStock via Getty Images

In my opinion, Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM), the Israel-headquartered semiconductor company that specializes in manufacturing analog integrated circuits, is unlikely to beat the market over the long term if investing at the current valuation. Despite this, I think the company is likely to deliver long-term success, but I do not think its results will beat the market. Primarily, this is because I think its P/S ratio will contract over the long term from its current high. While the valuation looks appealing based on a P/E front, which has contracted from its 5Y average, the P/S ratio has expanded from its 5Y average. This is a result of lower revenues compared to historically but approximately equal cost of revenues. I think this pressure on revenues is being underestimated by the market in the valuation. Despite the fact that the company is likely to continue to grow over the long term, a potential contraction in the valuation multiples over 5 years means the stock is unlikely to beat the market. There is also no dividend yield for this investment, further outlining my point.

Operational Analysis

Tower Semiconductor offers a wide range of advanced analog process technologies, which include SiGe BiCMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensors, power management, and MEMS capabilities. It serves multiple high-growth markets, including automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace, and defense. Tower operates multiple fabs across Israel, the United States, and Japan, providing global capacity and agility. The company operates as an independent foundry, manufacturing ICs for over 300 customers worldwide.

There are a couple of points to bear in mind when investing in Tower. The first is that the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical. Tower is benefitting from a current upcycle. This is driven by the current high demand in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics. Also, Tower competes with much larger competitors, including ON Semiconductor (ON), Texas Instruments (TXN), GlobalFoundries (GFS), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), and Analog Devices (ADI). In my opinion, Tower shareholders can definitely make significant accretions based on the current high demand related to its target sectors. However, over the long term, growth expectations obviously have to be moderated because of the significant moat developed by larger competitors. Tower is actually the smallest of the competitive cohort I have outlined.

As of Q1, the company's leading segment was RF (Radio Frequency) Mobile, which represented 37% of revenues, driven by strong demand for 5G adoption. Management mentioned full utilization at its Uozu plant, with expansion to the Agrate plant to meet excess demand, outlining the current opportunity for investors. The second leading segment was RF Infrastructure, which accounted for 14% of revenues, driven by growth in AI infrastructure, data centers, and datacom markets—I expect both of these segments to continue to be the highest revenue generating, but I think the segment catered to AI will expand more because I think even further emphasis is going to be placed on AI infrastructure across the world in coming years to boost productivity and reduce the cost of production to battle inflationary effects.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

Free cash flow growth for TSEM has been negative over the past 10 years in total because the company has high levels of capital expenditure, as well as periods where it builds up significant inventories. The significant anomalous jump in September 2023 was due to 'EBT, Incl. Unusual Items.' While YoY revenues have seen a 13.51% contraction YoY as of the last report, compared to a 5Y average of 2.74% growth, this doesn't necessarily open up a buying opportunity based on the negative sentiment that it entails. The reason is the market has already begun to price in the future Wall Street EPS YoY growth estimate of 16.67% for fiscal 2025. This is made evident in my second chart.

As I mentioned in my introduction, I think that while the company is doing well by expanding its earnings through lower costs of revenues, the pressure on its revenue shouldn't be underestimated. As a result, the valuation looks very appealing from an earnings standpoint, with a significant reduction in the price-to-earnings ratio over the last 5 years (66.99% indicated in my above chart). Yet, with the P/S ratio expanding by 51.42%, the company is arguably currently fairly valued, as these two gains relatively cancel each other out. That being said, its forward P/E GAAP ratio is 24, which is much higher than its TTM P/E GAAP ratio of 9. This is another reason why I think that the value opportunity is not as good as it looks on the surface, with lots of valuation multiples lower than sector medians. In my opinion, TSEM is approximately fairly valued at best, if not slightly overvalued at this time, due to enthusiasm for 2025's results forecasted by Wall Street.

I think it is likely that the company will have a P/E non-GAAP ratio of 20.5 in 5.5 years' time, which is its 5Y average, and achieve a normalized EPS CAGR of 10% over the next 5.5 years. I believe TSEM's normalized EPS will be $3.08 in 5 years' time at year-end, as its December 2024 EPS estimate is $1.91. Therefore, my price target for December 2029 is $63.15, implying a 5.5-year CAGR of 8.3% from the present stock price of approximately $40.50. This forecast indicates that the investment is likely to underperform the S&P 500 benchmark over the next 5 years, as I expect the S&P 500 to have a total annual return of over 10% per annum over the period.

Risk Analysis

Because of the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, it is unfortunately true that over a 5Y timeframe, my estimate could be underperformed, although this would be eased over longer periods. I think there is a risk at this time of the current demand for technology waning if inflation and the federal debt in the United States, which is Tower's largest market, becomes more severe. I think inflationary pressures mounting could result in recessionary periods that affect the whole economy, particularly for technology goods, which are considered nonessential, of which Tower supports many.

In addition, I think Texas Instruments deserves further mention. It is vertically integrated, designing and manufacturing its chips, which provides cost advantages and supply chain control that Tower lacks as a pure-play foundry. Texas Instruments also has many more resources to invest in R&D, which is likely to make growth harder for Tower unless it comes up with extremely innovative products and solutions through differentiated patents. Texas Instruments has a strong focus on the industrial and automotive sectors, both core markets for Tower. Furthermore, ON Semiconductor has acquired Fairchild Semiconductor to enhance its position in automotive and industrial markets. In my opinion, Skyworks Solutions also deserves mentioning, as it has expertise in RF technologies that create significant competition in this market for Tower.

Based on my research and analysis, I think the current market and Tower's position in it, as well as the fact that the valuation does not seem hugely attractive when taking into account various aspects of its financials, means growth expectations should be moderate. This is made evident by my optimistic price target, which still underperforms the market, but further issues with supply chain constraints, competition or changes in demand could prove costly to Tower, and it may fail to prepare as adequately in advance compared to larger firms due to less capacity for R&D.

Conclusion

I believe that Tower is unlikely to outperform the market over a long time frame. This is made evident by the fact that I consider the stock to be modestly overvalued at this time based on historical sentiment and future results. I believe that an 8.3% price CAGR over the next 5 years is reasonable to expect, but this could be further depleted by competitive pressures and supply chain disruptions that are exacerbated by the fact that Tower is a pure-play foundry and not vertically integrated. I think most of 2025's growth estimates from Wall Street are already priced into the stock considerably, and as a result, I think value and GARP investors are better off looking elsewhere for alpha.