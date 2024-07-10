leezsnow/E+ via Getty Images

Prelude

I have covered Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) twice in the past year with two Strong Buy ratings. These two recommendations have not performed well as the stock has faced numerous cyclical headwinds associated with the drastic slowdown in the EV industry. While the price action has been quite negative after both of my initial articles, the company itself has very positive prospects looking forward. I maintain my Strong Buy rating in this follow-up coverage.

My initial article was titled Aehr: A Microcap With A Strong Competitive Advantage, in which I detailed Aehr's product differentiation and technology advantage. Aehr is a disruptor in the test segment of semiconductor manufacturing and is pioneering the shift from die-level to wafer-level test and burn-in. The company provides a product set that allows foundries to fully automate the test process while dedicating significantly less floor space and increasing throughput. Additionally, Aehr offers industry-leading ovens which allow foundries to test chips at extremely high temperatures.

Despite the strong technological advantage that Aehr offers, it's a tiny player in the grand scheme of the chip industry. The company targeted the memory market for years, which is intensely cyclical and never resulted in sustainable growth. It wasn't until EVs burst onto the scene that Aehr made its breakthrough.

EVs require significantly lower failure rates than chips used in consumer electronics. In the chip industry, the 'bathtub' curve illustrates the high level of failure rates at the beginning and the end of the life of chips. Aehr's test machines can identify 'KGDs' or Known Good Dies, which are those that pass the first half of the bathtub curve. Once chips are identified as KGDs, there is a high level of certainty that the chips will remain safe and functional for years.

Further, EVs use Silicon Carbide ("SiC") chips, which require higher temperatures during the test cycle than standard silicon chips. As a result, Aehr earned some big wins in EV chipmakers and its revenue base became highly concentrated in the EV sector.

Once the EV market slowed following the post-COVID boom, EV chipmakers began to decrease capex spend, which severely impacted Aehr's top line. After hitting a high of nearly $54 in August 2023, the company has experienced a severe and grueling grind down to a low approaching $10. During this time, Aehr's largest customer, ON Semiconductor (ON), delayed equipment purchases, which led to Aehr's abysmal $7.6 million revenue reported in fiscal Q3. Aehr ended up missing Q3 guidance significantly, even after revising it downwards in Q2.

Briefly before the Q3 report, I published an article stating that I thought Aehr was Likely To Beat Guidance In The Q3 Report. Clearly, I had underestimated the severity of the capex slowdown by EV chipmakers. I also overestimated the impact that revenue diversification would have on the company's top line. The company has been talking up the value that its technology will have for a broad range of industries including silicon photonics, gallium nitride ("GaN") semiconductors, and leading edge memory and AI processors. None of these have resulted in any meaningful revenue yet though.

Despite the abysmal performance over the past year, I believe Aehr stock has finally bottomed.

Investor Conference and Earnings Pre-Release

The market seems to be more optimistic on the company in recent weeks. On June 5th of this year, Aehr CEO Gayn Erickson attended an investor conference where he gave an overview of the technology and key markets that the company is targeting. The stock subsequently climbed from $11.05 to $13.86 by June 12th before plummeting back to $10.17 by June 26th. Part of the rise was because of optimism drummed up from the conference. For one, Erickson noted that the company is in the evaluation stage with NAND memory and AI processor suppliers. The company is doubling down on its stance that the entire market is shifting toward wafer level burn in:

Even though the company is highly concentrated in EVs currently, management believes the entire semiconductor test landscape is up for grabs. The emergence of dedicated AI hardware is drumming up a narrative that the industry is shifting toward heterogeneous architectures. Aehr believes wafer level testing will be critical to reach acceptable yield rates chips with advanced packaging because the failure of an individual component could render the entire chip unusable. This includes co-packaged optics (silicon photonics), stacked DRAM cells (high bandwidth memory), NAND flash memory, and multi-chip modules.

The market seemed to like this story following the investor conference but the rally was short-lived. The stock quickly fell back to pre-conference levels before the run in Tesla (TSLA) brought some positive price action. That all changed today as the company pre-released expectation beating earnings, which the market has rewarded with a 15% pop after hours.

The company enjoyed fiscal Q4 revenue of approximately $16.6m and GAAP net income of approximately $23.8m. The earnings figure includes a tax benefit of approximately $20.8m. The $3m in net income excluding the tax benefit represents a net margin of 18.1%.

Meanwhile, fiscal 2024 revenue was approximately $66.2m, beating the $65m guide. Full-year GAAP net income was about $33.1m include the $20.8m tax benefit and $12.3m excluding it, beating the $11m guide. Full year net margin was 18.5%. The company also said this about fiscal 2025:

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, we anticipate silicon carbide will continue to be a key contributor to revenue, but we are also expecting bookings and revenue across a much broader range of customers and markets. We are seeing traction with emerging opportunities for our wafer level burn-in solutions in new target markets, such as silicon photonics integrated circuits used for optical I/O communication between chipsets and processors, gallium nitride power semiconductors used in data centers and solar power conversion, semiconductors used in hard disk drive magnetic read/write heads, flash memory devices used in solid-state disk drives, and production test and burn-in of artificial intelligence processors. More details on our fiscal 2024 financial results and guidance for the new fiscal year will be shared during our earnings conference call on July 16, 2024

The FY 2025 guide is still very important for Aehr to find its true bottom, but these results are much more optimistic than fiscal Q3 and should give all investors much more comfort. It has been a difficult time to remain invested in Aehr, but the story is becoming positive again.

Further, the company said this about the EV market:

Although we saw customer push outs of our products for silicon carbide devices due to slowing electric vehicle demand in the second half of our fiscal year, we still achieved another record year for annual revenue for Aehr. Wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide power semiconductors used in EVs were a key driver of our business in the last year and we remain actively engaged with a significant number of new potential silicon carbide device and module suppliers to meet their anticipated capacity needs.

Much of the EV slowdown now seems priced in. If Tesla's recent price action is any indication, the market is much more hopeful on the outlook of the EV market as we approach 2025. Tesla stock has been on a tear recently, in part because of expectation beating deliveries in Q2. Tesla delivered more than 440,000 cars in Q2, up from the rough 386,000 reported in Q1. Further, hype is building around the company's Robotaxi announcement on August 8th and the upcoming earnings on July 23rd.

Valuation and Outlook

Based on pre-market price of $14.30, Aehr's market cap will jump to roughly $413m upon open. This means the expected FY 2024 P/S is 6.2 and P/E is 33.6. The $66.2m in sales the company recorded this year represents a record for the company, despite considerable headwinds in its core market and order push outs. Of course, all of this price action is still contingent on solid guidance being released at the earnings release.

Let's assume a bearish, neutral, and bullish scenario for guidance to evaluate forward looking valuation multiples. Note: earnings growth uses earnings of $11m (excluding the tax benefit).

Bullish Neutral Bearish Revenue Guide $90m $75m $66.2m FY '25 Growth 36% 13% 0% Fwd P/S 4.6 5.5 6.2 Earnings Guide $19.8m $15m $11m FY '25 Growth 80% 36% 0% Fwd P/E 20.9 27.5 37.5 Net Margin 22% 20% 18% Click to enlarge

These figures are all estimates and obviously the true company guidance is of utmost importance for investors, but this shows the earnings inflection that Aehr will enjoy under a bullish scenario. The company enjoys a very strong margin profile for such a low-cap stock, with gross margins regularly exceeding 40% and net margin floating around 20%.

My bullish scenario represents a modest return to growth acceleration and net margin recovering to its 2023 level of 22%. The company grew sales 27% from 2022 to 2023 and recorded low-single digit sales growth this year. My bullish scenario reflects the initial FY 2024 guide of $75m plus $15m in add-on orders from new customers. This would bring sales growth to 36% and with some net margin expansion, earnings growth could be significant. In the bullish case, Aehr is a strong buy. An earnings multiple of 33 is reasonable for a company that could grow earnings 80%, and the forward earnings multiple of 20 is even more reasonable for an industry leader with a compelling margin profile.

Under the neutral scenario, I am using Aehr's initial FY '24 sales guide, which was revised down to $65m in the Q2 report this year. While top-line growth would still be slow, some recovery in net margin could still lead to strong earnings growth. Even in the neutral case, I rate Aehr a Strong Buy on a solid valuation for such a profitable company.

The only scenario which would make me re-think my thesis is the bearish scenario. If the company comes out next week and guides for no growth in fiscal 2025, I will have doubts about my investment case. The company markets itself as an industry leader, but at some point that marketing has to be backed up by real results. In a no-growth scenario, Aehr would be a Hold at best.

Investor Takeaway

It has been a grueling few months to hold Aehr stock. However, those that maintained conviction or continued accumulating are very pleased with this pre-release. The stock is now up 33% in the past week and 11% in the past month. This earnings pre-release could be the beginning of a trend reversal, and the guidance in the upcoming earnings call could completely flip momentum in favor of the bulls. It is a good time to initiate a position in this stock and I maintain my Strong Buy rating on the company as I see an abundance of growth in the coming years.