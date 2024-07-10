This Is What Powell Didn't Say

Andrii Yalanskyi

During his testimony to members of the Senate, Chairman Powell asserted that “considerable progress” has been made in taming inflation, but he qualified that statement by saying that additional data is required to be confident that the rate falls to the 2% target. That should come as no surprise, given that he wants to temper bullish investor sentiment, but the Fed’s preferred measure has already fallen from 7.1% to 2.6%. How much more data is required when the rate of change in just about every leading indicator points to more disinflation? Thankfully, markets have not been roiled by his poker face, as stocks and bonds gradually price in the beginning of a rate-cut cycle that starts no later than September, increasing the odds of a soft landing for the US economy.

I do feel reassured that he stated the Fed would make policy decisions on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis, which leaves the door open for a rate cut at any of the upcoming meetings, including the one at the end of this month. While I think a July rate cut would be a prudent move, I seriously doubt Powell would do so unless that is what markets are expecting. The Powell Fed has typically fallen in line with market expectations, which as of now are for two rate cuts this year, beginning in September.

What Powell did not discuss is how off base the Fed’s latest update to its economic projections were just one month ago. In this quarterly report, Fed officials increased their forecast for the core rate of inflation at year-end from 2.6% to 2.8%, as well as their target for the Fed funds rate from 4.6% to 5.1%. They made no adjustments to unemployment or the rate of economic growth.

One month later, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index has already fallen to the Fed’s year-end target of 2.6%. The unemployment rate has risen above its year-end target of 4% to 4.1%, and the rate of economic growth does not look like it will hold above trend at the Fed’s expected 2.1% rate. The Atlanta Fed’s GDP forecaster has the second quarter at just 1.5%, which comes after the first quarter at just 1.6%.

This means we will see significant adjustments to the Fed’s quarterly update of projections at the September meeting. I think Fed officials, whose forecasts are like weather vanes blowing in the wind, will increase the unemployment rate and lower the rate of economic growth. That will force them to also lower their year-end target for inflation and necessitate a lower Fed funds rate as well. Powell won’t discuss this today when he testifies to the Senate committee, but markets are already pricing it in, as the probability that we have three quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, which has been my base case, has more than doubled from 10% to 24%. It should move much higher over the coming weeks, which should also increase the likelihood that the economy lands softly later this year.