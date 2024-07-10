Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have been covering Volaris (OTCPK:CTTRF) for quite a while. The stock has performed very well for a long time. However, due to the GTF turbofan issues, Volaris had to cut down its capacity and that capacity is not expected to be recovered until 2023, pushing a lot of revenues as well as cost absorption into the second half of this decade. Perhaps, the inability to spoil the market with capacity is a blessing for the top line, but Volaris stock has taken a significant beating. In this report, I will have a brief look at Volaris’ most recent results, the guidance for Q2 and 2024 and revisit my rating and stock price target for Volaris.

Volaris Revenues Grow As Company Manages Capacity

In the first quarter, revenues grew 5.1% and that is a very strong development given that capacity is down 13%. The TRASM growth of 21% shows the effect of some capacity constraints in the market. In January, due to the Boeing 737 MAX issues, Volaris’ competitor Aeromexico could not deploy as much capacity as planned and Volaris itself is dealing with the grounding of some of its jets. At the time of writing, nearly a quarter of the fleet is grounded due to the engine issues and that makes a capacity reduction of 13% rather impressive.

Either way, the capacity constraints are providing some support to the domestic market, where demand was starting to soften. Volaris is taking capacity out of the domestic market as well as from the Central American routes, focusing on the most profitable routes. So Volaris most definitely is doing its part in maintaining healthy and rational unit revenues in the current capacity constrained environment. Volaris had some tailwind due to the timing of Easter this year, which drove additional strength into the first quarter, and there were two early deliveries of Airbus A3201neo. Early deliveries are a stark contrast with the general industry trend of deliveries being delayed by years.

Initially, I viewed the regained ability to deploy airplanes to US routes as a driver of growth. However, in the capacity constrained market and the rather soft domestic market, I am viewing the US routes more as a redeployment opportunity instead of growth. The domestic capacity reduced 27% during the quarter, while international capacity was up 17%. What is interesting is that unit costs excluding fuel costs rose only 11% while the capacity reduction has been 13%. To me, that shows strong cost management. Net income of $33 million also showed strength as Q1 tends to be a soft and loss-making quarter and despite all the headwinds that Volaris is facing, it managed to generate a profit. I believe that shows that the company, more than most other airlines, is successful in managing unit revenues as well as costs.

Volaris Continues Revenue Optimization

For the second quarter, Volaris expects capacity to be down 18% and TRASM of 9.1 to 9.2 cents, which will be a 2% reduction at the midpoint compared to Q1 but up 15.5% compared to the second quarter of last year. So, we see that the focus on operating profitable routes with the limited fleet continues into Q2 and is expected to also pay off. CASM excluding fuel is expected to be up 7.6% sequentially and 15% year-over-year. While the costs will be up, I do believe that a 15% increase is not too bad given that there is 18% less capacity. EBITDAR margin will be in the 31% to 33% range compared to 30.6% in Q1 2024 and 27.1% a year ago.

For the full year, the capacity is expected to be 16 to 18 percent lower but Volaris now expects the reduction more towards 16% than towards 18%. The EBITDAR margin guide has been increased by 100 bps, while CapEx guidance has increased by $100 million as the company aims to procure more engines to smoothen its operations.

Volaris Stock Remains Attractive

Volaris is dealing with a set of challenges that include the softness in the domestic market as well as the capacity reductions that will not be recovered until 2025. However, when implementing the forward projections on EBITDA which increased by 8% while free cash flow expectations have come down somewhat due to additional investments in the business, there remains significant upside. At current EV/EBITDA, Volaris is more or less fairly valued. However, Q1 is the slowest quarter for airlines and that provides a strong indication that earnings in the balance of the year are not yet included. Given that Volaris is currently valued at a discounted EV/EBITDA for 2024 compared to what the company tends to trade at, I believe there is significant upside for Volaris stock with a $13.50 price target. This price target is down from the previous target of $16.91 as we have refined our model and modeled additional investments in the business.

Conclusion: Volaris Remains Undervalued

There is absolutely no doubt that Volaris is facing challenges and that is also reflected in the stock price. However, what I believe is not reflected is how well management is executing its unit revenues operating its most profitable routes while carefully carving out capacity from the domestic market and redeploying that capacity in the more profitable US routes. Given the capacity reductions, I also believe that Volaris is managing its costs very well. While the market does not quite agree with me if we were to judge from the stock price performance, what I am seeing is Volaris management prudently managing its capacity and operating the low-cost structure better than most airlines out there. The current share price in my view does not reflect the company’s prospects for 2024.

