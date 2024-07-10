Robert Way

Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) has outperformed the US Select Sector SPDR Energy ETF (XLE) so far this year. While a 13% total return pales in comparison to gains among the Magnificent Seven stocks, the rise in global oil prices has been a general tailwind for large integrated oil and gas firms.

And we’ll get more color on the state of the oil patch later this month and into August when US and foreign Energy-sector companies report Q2 results. While a stronger dollar has been a headwind in recent months, some decent global growth indicators suggest solid profits may continue.

I reiterate a buy rating on Shell. I see the firm has a free cash flow generator that keeps on rewarding shareholders, while its EPS trajectory appears sanguine when looking ahead to the remainder of the second half. The stock has returned 16% since my previous analysis, keeping pace with the high-performing S&P 500 and beating the ex-US stock index.

2024: High Oil Prices, Shell Outperforming US Oil & Gas Stocks

Stockcharts.com

Back in May, Shell reported a solid set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 topped the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.92 while revenue of $72.5 billion was close to in line with expectations. Strong numbers from its integrated gas segment helped drive the solid quarter, despite falling natural gas prices.

Q1 adjusted earnings summed up to $7.7 billion, down from $9.7 billion in the same period a year ago, but that figure was above estimates while cash flow from operations also bettered the consensus, hitting $13.3 billion. Within the numbers, Shell’s chemicals and products division, which includes its oil trading unit, inked a more than tripling of adjusted earnings sequentially. I’ll be interested to see how that area performed in Q2 in the upcoming report.

What was particularly bullish, though, was that its management team confirmed it would buy back another $3.5 billion worth of shares over the following three months, keeping up with the repurchase pace from the first quarter. Its dividend was unchanged, and Shell yields 3.8% on a forward basis today.

Opportunities Ahead, Shareholder-Friendly Activities Today

Shell IR

Big picture, the clean earnings and cash flow beat included organic free cash flow of more than $11 billion, which can easily cover its dividend payment plan and interest payments. Ahead of earnings due out in early August, the options market has priced in a small 2.2% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the August 1 report. SHEL has also been resilient following news of a $2 billion impairment charge earlier this month.

Key risks include lower oil and gas prices, which could come about due to somewhat high global supply today. Additionally, a macro slowdown would likely hurt the demand side of the equation. From an allocation perspective, a preference for US stocks over those domiciled in Europe would be a negative for Shell. As it stands, prediction markets still have a nearly 90% chance of WTI holding above $80 by year-end.

Prediction Markets See Elevated Oil Prices

Kalshi

On earnings, analysts at BofA see ADR adjusted diluted EPS rising to $8.87 this year, with continued growth in the out year and perhaps an acceleration by 2026. The current Seeking Alpha consensus forecast is not quite as sanguine, but a comparable growth trajectory is seen as annual revenue hovers near $300 billion.

Dividends, meanwhile, are projected to rise from $2.82 per ADR share this year to $3.10 in 2025 and another 10% increase by 2026. All the while, Shell’s P/E could remain in the high single digits, while its EV/EBITDA ratio remains at a steep discount to the average of the global stock market. Finally, value investors should be attracted to Shell’s extremely high free cash flow yield – yet another sign that this Energy sector stock is a bargain.

Shell: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume operating EPS of $8.25 over the next 12 months and apply the stock’s 5-year average forward non-GAAP P/E of 13.3x, then shares should trade near $110. That’s an aggressive target considering industry-wide compressed valuations right now.

If we use the more conservative 10.9 sector median earnings multiple, then Shell should trade close to $90, which I believe is a more reasonable fundamental price objective. Given the more sanguine valuation backdrop amid better oil prices today, I am raising my fair value estimate by $8.

Shell: 9x Earnings, 0.7x Forward Sales, High FCF

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Shell features a valuation grade that is middle of the pack, while its growth trajectory is comparable to some other large integrated oil and gas players. But with very healthy profitability trends and solid share-price momentum, the stock has some strong attributes as we get closer to the Q2 profit report.

Finally, the sell-side has turned more upbeat about Shell, with six EPS upgrades in the past 90 days compared with just a single downgrade.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Thursday, August 1 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With higher oil prices today versus back in January and a compelling valuation, Shell’s technical chart is impressive. Notice in the graph below that shares remain in a pronounced uptrend that dates back to the middle of 2022. I noted the trend in my previous analysis, and the stock has continued to defend important support. What has changed, though, is that Shell broke through the resistance I had detailed, breaking through the $68 mark.

Today, a new, modest layer of selling pressure has emerged between $74 and $75. With a rising long-term 200-day moving average, though, the bulls control the primary trend, so I would not be surprised to see the stock break through to new highs before long. Support is in the $67 to $69 zone – where the 200dma and the previous resistance range come into play. I am watching a modest bearish RSI divergence that occurred at the $74.61 peak, but that may be resolving to the upside currently.

Overall, the trend is clearly higher as shares consolidate ahead of earnings due out early next month.

Shell: Shares Crack Resistance, Rising 200dma and Long-Term Trend

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Shell. I see the $230 billion market cap integrated oil and gas company as attractive on valuation, while its technical trend remains very positive. A free cash flow stalwart, I assert that this stock should be one owned by value investors who also want a stock that sports strong momentum.