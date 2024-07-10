sonsam/iStock via Getty Images

In the summer of last year, I called ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) a conglomerate which traded at a premium. The company originally has been a spin-off from Emerson Electric (EMR) back in the 1990s. In the three decades since this separation, the company has created real value for investors, and continues to grow the business, all which looks quite attractive.

A recent deal looks fine from a strategic and financial perspective, but amidst an earnings multiple in the mid-twenties, the valuation looks fair, but too expensive to consider an allocation here.

About ESCO

ESCO Technologies is essentially a conglomerate active across three business segments, which have in common that they work to solve technical challenges through engineering, precision manufacturing and great customer service.

Over the past decade, the company has grown from about half a billion in sales to nearly a billion in revenues as of this moment. The largest of these segments is the aerospace & defense business, in which ESCO focuses on filtration systems, fluid control valves, components and metal finishing. This is the largest segment in sales, responsible for about 40% of total revenues, with segment EBITDA margins posted in the low-twenties.

The utility solutions group is the second-largest business, providing diagnostics, protection testing, consulting, laboratory testing services. Responsible for just over a third of sales, these activities carry segment margins at levels in the mid to-higher twenties.

The third business is an RF Test & Measurement business, responsible for less than a quarter of sales, with sub-par margins reported around 17% of sales.

While the business has doubled in terms of sales over the past decade, overall corporate operating margins were stuck in the low double-digits, while the share count has come in flat. This still yields average sales and, in this case, earnings per share growth around a compounded annual growth rate of around 7%.

Picking Up The Thesis

Last summer is when I last covered shares of ESCO, at the time calling for 2023 sales to come in around $940 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $3.60 per share for the year. Trading at $97, this valued equity at 27-28 times adjusted earnings, a demanding multiple even as recent momentum was stronger, while leverage ratios came in below 1 times.

Believing that this multiple was a bit too demanding, I was waiting for better entry opportunities, but the truth is that shares have largely traded constant. Since last summer, shares have traded in a $95-$115 price range, now trading right in the middle of the range.

In November of last year, the company posted 2023 sales up 11% to $956 million, with adjusted earnings posted at $3.70 per share. The company guided for 2024 sales to rise by a midpoint of 8% to $1.02-$1.04 billion, with adjusted earnings seen up 11-16% to $4.10-$4.30 per share.

In May, the company posted second quarter results, in line with expectations. The company maintained the full-year guidance, seeing adjusted earnings between $4.15 and $4.30 per share, after this guidance was upped alongside the first quarter results. While a book-to-bill ratio of 0.96 came in a bit soft, it followed a strong first quarter number of 1.35 times on this metric.

Net debt was pretty manageable at $132 million, far below reported EBITDA, with the nearly 26 million shares outstanding granting the business a $2.73 billion equity valuation, and $2.86 billion enterprise valuation. This values the business at around 2.8 times sales, and a 24-25 times adjusted earnings multiple.

A Big Deal

Early in July, ESCO announced that it has reached a $550 million deal to acquire the Signature Management & Power business from Ultra Maritime. This business is a longstanding provider of mission-critical signature power management solutions for submarine and surface ships in the US and UK defense markets.

The Long Island-based business employs over 400 workers who are expected to generate $175 million in revenues, suggesting that a 3.1 times sales multiple is paid (marking a small premium to its own valuation). This, however, is expected to be accretive to segment margins of the aerospace & defense segment.

Few further details have been said, but I peg pro forma net debt around $680 million. With the own business generating about $182 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2023, this number will likely increase to $200 million on a stand-alone basis. Pegging a 20% margin profile of the acquired activities, I see pro forma EBITDA around $235 million, for a leverage ratio just below 3 times.

Investors like the deal, sending shares up some 3% in response to the deal, a substantial transaction which will increase sales by just over 15%, with likely some modest accretion to the overall margin profile delivered upon.

Assuming a 5% cost of debt, the deal likely brings little immediate accretion, amidst the more than fair multiple paid and the D&A component in the EBITDA numbers. Yet, synergies and deleveraging potential should provide a clear roadmap for earnings power to advance to $5 per share into 2025/2026.

What Now?

Given the discussions above, it appears that there is a fairly balanced picture for ESCO Technologies Inc. created here. After a solid year, I am still reiterating the cautious, but constructive stance on the shares. A mid-twenty times earnings multiple, certainly with some higher leverage, is a (more than) fair valuation here, with few immediate triggers creating a compelling risk-reward here.