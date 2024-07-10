Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Maintaining Momentum Is Key To Success

Paul Bradbury/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Overview

This is my third note for Seeking Alpha covering Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX), the "global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a diverse portfolio of essential medicines, including retail generics, injectables, biosimilars and specialty branded pharmaceuticals", according to its 2023 annual report / 10K submission.

In March 2022, I gave Amneal stock a "Buy" recommendation after its share price had sunk to a low of ~$4. As I wrote then:

Amneal, then a private company, agreed to merge with Impax Laboratories in October 2017, borrowing ~$2.7bn to complete the transaction, and creating a top 5 generics giant valued at ~$6.4bn, and forecasting EBITDA of $700 - $750m in its first year, and $200m of cost savings. Former Allergan CEO Rob Stewart was appointed CEO, as the Patel brothers stepped away from the day-to-day running of the business, becoming Co-Chairmen of the combined company's Board of Directors, and Bisaro Executive Chairman. Initially the combined company's share price performed reasonably well, peaking at $24 in September 2018, but the promised EBITDA did not materialize, and the company announced losses of ~$200m and ~$600m in 2018 and 2019 dragging the share price to a low of $4.

Amneal's 2 original co-founders - brothers Chirag and Chintu Patel - took back control of operations in 2019, and had provided guidance for FY22 for $2.15bn - $2.25bn, adjusted EBITDA of $540 - $560m, and adjusted EPS of $0.8 - $0.85, which made the stock look cheap, given a forward price to sales ("P/S") ratio of ~0.5, and forward price to earnings ratio of ~5x.

The company did meet 2022 revenue guidance, but recorded a net loss of $(130m), and by March 2023, the stock price had retreated to an all-time low of ~$1.4 per share. Since that nadir, however, a near-continuous bull run has seen shares reach their highest value since the original founders took back control of the company.

My last coverage of Amneal was in December last year. I gave the company another 'Buy' rating, as it, despite early setbacks in 2023 - the FDA flagged numerous issues with one of its manufacturing plants in India in late February, and its Parkinson's drug candidate was denied approval by the agency in July - raised guidance for $2.37bn-$2.42bn of revenues, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.51-$0.58, issued when announcing Q3 2023 results seemed to please Wall Street. As I wrote in December:

The Q3 earnings call was littered with positive developments - thanks to two new sites being brought online, injectables manufacturing capacity has been doubled. There are 35 injectables on the market, with 25 more launches planned. The three biosimilar products launched to date will generate $60m in sales this year, with Avastin biosimilar Alymsys already grabbing 6% market share within three quarters of launch. 2 products have been approved in China, and even the Parkinson's candidate setback is being addressed, with an approval promised in 2024. Within generics, 88 abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") are pending with the FDA, and there are 78 pipeline products. 10 injectables have been approved this year. Management has identified 4 "pillars of value creation", which are increased diversification, strong financial performance, cash generation, and deleveraging. It's hard to argue the company is not making progress on all four of these fronts.

I also noted Amneal's market cap valuation of ~$1.6bn at that time, and suggested:

If I select at random 5 companies from a list of healthcare companies whose revenues in 2022 were between $2bn - $3bn, as Amneal's were - life sciences company Waters Corporation (WAT), medical device specialist DexCom (DXCM), West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), R&D specialist Clarivate (CLVT), and equipment manufacturer Bruker Corporation (BRKR), their respective market cap valuations are $17bn, $45bn, $25bn, $5bn, and $9.4bn.

As such, I concluded there may well be further upside for shares to explore, and to date, they have increased in value by >30%. In this latest update, I'll cover the company, the latest developments, and whether there are any issues affecting Amneal that may persuade me to revise my bull thesis.

Amneal In 2024 - Earnings & Business Updates

In Q1 2024, Amneal reported record revenues of $659m, up 18% year-on-year. The company has three reportable segments - Generics, Specialty, and AvKare - AvKare was acquired in 2019 and "provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, predominantly focused on the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs" (source: Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission). According to the earning press release:

Generics revenues increased 14% due to strong performance in complex generics, our oncology biosimilars and new launches. Specialty revenues increased 15% driven by promoted products in Neurology and Endocrinology. AvKARE revenues increased 33% driven by continued expansion across its channels due to new products.

On a more negative note, profitability is still proving elusive - Amneal reported a net loss of $(92m), versus a $(7m) loss in the prior year period, although management put the heavier losses down to "a pre-tax charge of $94 million for settlement in principle on a nationwide opioids settlement." Amneal had been subject to opioid litigation, but it seems a full settlement has now been reached, "with no admission of wrongdoing".

In terms of full year 2024 guidance, Amneal is guiding for $2.55bn - $2.65bn of revenues, $580m- $620m of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53 - $0.63. The company recorded a net loss of $(84m) in 2023, however adjusted diluted EPS was reported as $0.64, so it does seem as though the bottom line is not quite growing as successfully as the top line.

There is also a substantial portion of debt to consider - as of the end of Q1 2024, Amneal had $2.75bn of gross debt, and $2.7bn of net debt, most of which relates to a term loan due in 2028. Net leverage is ~4.6x, but is not necessarily a concern at this juncture - companies can survive and even thrive while having a higher level of leverage - although a $66m interest expense payment in Q1 2024 impacts the bottom line.

Operationally speaking, the approval of Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray, a nasal spray widely used to help treat drug overdose from opioids, that is a generic version of Narcan, marketed and sold by Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), is a significant boost for Amneal - according to a press release announcing the approval in April:

More than two-thirds of all drug overdose fatalities in 2022 involved illicit, synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is the culprit in more deaths under age 50 than any other cause, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide, and other accidents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in about 46% of overdose deaths, another person is present and has the potential to intervene. Amneal Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray is now available. According to IQVIA®, U.S. annual commercial sales for NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4mg for the 12 months ended February 2024 were $266 million. In addition, there are significant volumes of the product acquired directly by U.S. states and municipalities.

On August 7th, Amneal also expects to hear if it's Parkinson's drug, IPX203, will be approved at the second time of asking - the drug is an oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa with extended release properties and had been pegged for peak sales of ~$500m.

The company launched another PD drug, Ongentys, an adjunctive therapy, last quarter. The drug was previously marketed and sold by Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), but struggled to generate revenues of note, often being left off health insurance plan coverage.

Amneal near term growth drivers (corporate presentation)

As we can see above, Amneal has multiple near term growth drivers - Naloxone and other retail and injectable generics are expected to add ~$130m to the top line in 2024, with oncology biosimilar Alymsys, IPX203 and a DHE autoinjector pushing new revenues contributions close to $1bn. Below, we can see how busy a company Amneal is, launching a host of new products in 2024 and 2025, and looking to expand internationally.

growth catalysts for Amneal (presentation)

Looking Ahead - Bold Growth Projections, "Key Person" Risks To Consider

On the Q1 2024 earnings call with analysts, Amneal's President and CEO Chirag Patel told analysts that:

We expect international expansion will add $5,200 million revenues by 2027 and rapidly scale up to that.

That certainly seems like a bold projection, implying that Amneal's top line may grow by 2-3x across the next three or four years. It also, in my view, underlines the importance of the management team.

Unlike "Big Pharma" companies, who secure approvals for "blockbuster" (>$1bn revenues per annum) drugs which have long periods of exclusivity, meaning they can be given a premium price and drive high profit margins, amid little or no competition, generics is a trickier business.

Speaking on the same call with analysts, Co-Chief Executive Officer Chintu Patel told analysts:

The US FDA released 114 drug shortages, including 75 injectables. At Amneal, we look to be part of the solution. We have about 20 commercial and pipeline injectables that are on the shortage list, including oncology medicines. We currently have 86 new products, ANDAs pending, of which 63 are non-oral solids. In addition, we have 67 pipeline products, 94% of which are non-oral solids.

In summary, it is arguably harder to drive growth and profitability in the generics markets because it requires developing many more products, with lower profit margins and more competition for market share. To maintain momentum at a company as busy as Amneal requires a strong management team, and as we have seen before, when the two founders step away from the company, performance seems to suffer.

As such, while the future looks exciting for Amneal, it seems crucial that the co-CEOs remain at the helm - I believe the company must continuously innovate and expand or risk sliding towards revenue contraction and losses.

Conclusion - Considering Challenges & Opportunities, Does Amneal Remain A Buy?

For me, Amneal remains a buy due to its attractive metrics. It has a market cap of $2.1bn versus forecast revenues in 2024 of ~$2.6bn and a forward price to earnings ratio - on an adjusted basis - of ~12x.

Plus, there's evidence of good financial stewardship e.g. debt repayment, with net leverage having declined from "7.4 times in 2019 to 4.6 times now", according to Chief Financial Officer Tasos Konidaris, speaking on the earnings call, and an overall manageable level of debt.

Operationally, it has an exciting portfolio of new product launches that could add $1bn to the top line, and an international expansion opportunity well suited to a company with manufacturing facilities all over the world, which could have a transformative effect on revenues.

Finally, there are signs that profitability can be achieved not only on an adjusted basis but also, in time, on a GAAP basis too.

On the negative side of the ledger, a business that markets and sells so many products in highly competitive markets, competing against the likes of Viatris (VTRS), Organon (OGN), Teva (TEVA), Sun Pharmaceuticals and many others besides in specific product categories, requires dynamic and committed management.

So long as the co-founders remain at the helm that is likely what shareholders can expect in my view, but if for any reason they were to step away from the day-to-day management of the company, I think there is a risk that Amneal could unravel operationally.

In summary, while I continue to believe Amneal is a buy opportunity - the share price remains discounted to 2019 highs of ~$23 by >70%, while performance is seemingly improving quarter by quarter, with all three business divisions driving double-digit growth - it remains a case of fine margins.

Profitability must be achieved, debt paid down, and momentum in terms of new product launches maintained, while management must turn international market promise into a reality. With no dividend paid by Amneal, some investors - as I have suggested before - may be more comfortable investing in generics plays such as Organon (OGN) or Viatris (VTRS) which pay a hefty dividend.

These companies struggle to drive revenue growth and are saddled with much higher levels of debt than Amneal, however, and their share prices lack the momentum - and the growth prospects - that Amneal's stock has, in my view.

Amneal cannot afford to rest on its laurels, but under the current management team that seems unlikely, and I suspect another year of solid, close to double-digit revenue growth, debt reduction, non-GAAP profitability and an ambitious set of 2025 guidance can help Amneal stock maintain its recent momentum - shares are up 120% on a 12-month basis - and reward shareholders.