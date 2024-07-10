Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Maintaining Momentum Is Key To Success

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals has seen a significant increase in its share price of >400% after hitting an all-time low in March 2023.
  • The company reported record revenues in Q1 2024, with growth in all three reportable segments - Generics, Specialty, and AvKare.
  • Amneal is projecting new product launches and international expansion to add multi-billions of dollars of revenues by 2027, and profitability - on an adjusted basis at least - is in evidence.
  • Under its co-founders, Amneal has shown it can deliver strong value for shareholders across the past 12 months, and shares remain discounted by >70% to 2019 highs. More growth in 2024 / 2025 seems the likeliest scenario.

Blurred view of athlete running

Paul Bradbury/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Overview

This is my third note for Seeking Alpha covering Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX), the "global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a diverse portfolio of essential medicines, including retail generics, injectables, biosimilars and specialty branded pharmaceuticals", according

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.81K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News