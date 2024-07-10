Joe Hendrickson

Introduction

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) has seen their share price decline ~16% on a year-to-date basis and nearly 25% since the high reached in March, prompting me to swing around. Simply put, this is a business that should grow over time, being levered toward residential (and some commercial) construction. However, a number of questionable moves by management over the past few years - and respective underperformance - in addition to potential pricing pressure from capacity growth gives me some pause, fundamentally speaking. That said, free-cash-flow is free-cash-flow, and to this end, I can rather easily model some upside from today’s price in the mid-$70/share with fairly conservative assumptions.

Sales: Stabilizing

Most readers are familiar with American Woodmark, but for those who aren’t, it’s not a terribly complicated business. AMWD manufactures and sells kitchen and bath cabinets across the U.S., sold either directly to homebuilders - think Lennar (LEN) and K.B. Homes (KBH), for instance - through dealers and distributors (D&D), or through home centers - think Lowe’s (LOW) and Home Depot (HD). Their products break out between made-to-order (MTO) and stock, with the former being custom and sold through each channel, and the latter being standard design-wise, carried in-store, and sold primarily in the home center channel.

Q4 2024 sales came in at ~$453M, down ~6% from ~$481M posted in last year’s Q4. Sequentially speaking, sales increased ~7% from ~$422M posted in Q3 2024. Evaluating this, there is seasonality we need to contemplate - Q3 is typically the “weakest” fiscal quarter, so the increase in sales sequentially is expected. If I look at a more normalized period like FY19, sales trended from $384M to $407M, growing ~6% sequentially. So, the sequential trend they’re posting today seems to suggest that demand is largely stable. Indeed, if we look at it differently, they posted a ~12% year-over-year sales decline in Q3, so the 6% today is a material improvement.

What they’ve seen over the past 12 months is very simply just market-related trends, I think. First, with respect to pricing, my sense is that sequentially-speaking, it’s been relatively unimpactful. If you think about the trends throughout 2023, they essentially pushed through price increases in late 2022, but didn’t realize the full margin benefit of this until later 2023 when deflation happened around transportation and materials cost, hence the continued commenting of “pricing better matching inflation” - i.e., they weren’t pushing through price; costs were simply coming down. Then, however, in early 2024 as I’ve heard elsewhere, they’ve started seeing hardwood lumber, particleboard, labor, and freight now start to tick higher. At the same time, beginning in 2023, they began seeing increases in promotional activity on the R&R side - particularly D&D - although on the call noted: “No real change in that space, which has been a positive. So promotional activity and cadence for repair remodel was pretty consistent for us year-over-year.”

Translating this to numbers then, on a year-over-year basis when thinking about sales down ~6% and certainly on a sequential basis with respect to seasonally stable sales, I’m not contextualizing price as being materially different, net. If anything, there’s probably been some slight degradation on a year-over-year basis thanks to increasing promotional activity, but as they noted, it’s been relatively consistent on a year-over-year basis at this point.

Segmenting out their results, new construction (Builder) sales declined 1.5% year-over-year in Q4, which would be largely consistent with U.S. housing starts data showing a roughly flat year-over-year comparison for calendar Q4 and Q1. AMWD serves 19 of the top 20 largest homebuilders in the U.S. - which they overindex too for value proposition reasons - so I find the broad industry-wide data to be representative of what they’re seeing too. I.e., we can infer then that the sales declines since last year have been market-related, and not share-related. And furthermore, I think we can all infer that these trends merely reflect macro-driven trends - higher interest rates - as homes are obviously non-discretionary. (Also, for context, there’s a ~60-90 day lag between housing starts and when AMWD recognizes revenue - i.e., when cabinets are installed - so any uptick in housing sales today wouldn’t flow through their P&L until the following quarter, essentially.)

Indeed, American Woodmark actually seems to have a bit of a modest competitive advantage here. I just alluded to this, but AMWD’s value proposition is more suited for national homebuilders. One of their advantages here that isn’t being replicated by others is their service footprint. AMWD has 8 “service centers” located throughout the U.S. housing personnel and equipment which allows them to more quickly and seamlessly service builders in those regions. For context, AMWD has their own staff working with builders to perform the cabinet installation, creating a higher service engagement.

On the repair and remodel side of the business which includes both D&D and Home Center, sales are down 8.6% versus last year - Home Center is down 10% and D&D is down ~5% - reflecting a mix of “lower in-store traffic rates and consumers choosing smaller-sized projects.” In other words, a combination of both unit and ASP declines. And this ASP reduction is also likely manifesting itself in the form of product type, with more customers choosing stock-cabinetry thanks to it being lower price than their MTO products, something they noted a few quarters back. Although, in Q3, they talked about each category performing relatively similarly, so this impact is likely more muted today.

To this end, such similar performance is an indication, most likely, that these trends are indeed merely a reflection of broader market-related macro trends similar to the new construction side. If we look at HD’s results, they saw a 3.2% decline in same-store sales in the U.S. with LOW’s seeing a 4.1% decline in same-store sales. Additionally, LOW’s is forecasting a 2-3% decline in same-store sales for FY24, which compares to HD’s guide of being down 1%. Now, while one might point out that low-single-digit and high-single-digit declines are two different stories, HD was very clear on their call that larger discretionary projects such as cabinets are seeing worse-than-average demand trends for which they point to financing rates as culprit. Indeed, this would be consistent with LOW’s mentioning that their decline was driven by a “decline in DIY big ticket discretionary spending.”

So, I don’t think AMWD is losing market share, but it’s not totally certain. If we look at Ohio-based peer MasterBrand Cabinets (MBC) who just spun off from now-named Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN), they posted a ~6% sales decline in Q1, comparable with AMWD. Now, Masterbrand has more exposure to Home Center and D&D and much less exposure to Builder, which is a better performing category. But if we look at this on a channel-by-channel basis, MasterBrand is performing better on the Builder side - whereas AMWD is posting low-single-digit declines versus last year, MBC is posting low-single-digit growth - and on the R&R side, results are comparable with both AMWD and MBC posting high-single-digit declines versus last year, all of which broadly confirm the market-wide demand trends by channel.

Tying this all together to today, if it indeed’s been the case that the declines since last year are more macro-related, then one could very well make the argument that today’s stable demand is reflecting the stabilization of the macro backdrop. Indeed, they’re seemingly saying that’s the case - despite posting a 6% sales decline in Q4, they’re guiding for a “[l]ow single digit net sales increase year-over-year” for FY25, reflecting a clear improvement in demand. This compares to MBC’s “decline of low single-digit percentage to flat” guide for the year, which again, compares to a 6% decline in Q4, so they too are seeing signs of stabilization, consistent with that hypothesis then.

Now, there are two things here to think about going forward. First, in March 2024, they just launched a new brand called “1951”, however I don’t expect this to be materially beneficial to results. Essentially, rather than service Builders and their R&R market through a singular brand - Timberlake - they want to introduce 1951 to target the D&D channel specifically to give them a brand identifier, so to speak, that differentiates them from other channels. In other words, the product’s not changing; just the name. I’m sure this does indeed spark interest in some potential D&D customers today as it removes the conflict once there - hence the whole point of this introduction - but I wouldn’t expect it to be hugely material.

The second item is more econ 101. AMWD has just expanded capacity at their Hamlet, North Carolina facility which gives them more kitchen and bath stock capacity on the east coast, and they just constructed a new manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, both of which went live in 2024. Well, while capacity is regional - thanks to shipping costs - and they were capacity constrained at one point, I think it’s rather clear that they no longer need this capacity at today’s demand levels, which creates a problem, obviously. These expansions were decided on in late 2022 before further demand declines in 2023 and 2024, and as expected, they're telling us that they’re not at capacity today. Could they get there? Sure. But demand here isn’t like datacenters - it’s mature and thus, filling that capacity won’t come from naturally high growth even if demand stabilizes from today.

But the bigger implication, even if we hold aside the EBITDA impact, is whether this translates into any market-wide price competition. It’s my understanding that they’re now going to be more “aggressive” price-wise on winning customers like they are today, which MBC obviously won’t let go easily. I suspect that AMWD is not going to risk disrupting profitability in other geographies for the benefit of this one, however - a 2% price decline in existing territories will be a lot more impactful than a 2% gain in this territory. I could be wrong, but my suspicion is that we don’t see material pricing pressure that materially impacts sales.

So, if the above is true, and they’re indeed not losing market share, we should see a growing business over time, similar to what we’ve seen historically. Today’s ~$453M in Q4 sales, assuming 2019-like seasonality, translates into ~$1.83B in FY25 sales, which compares to $1.845B in FY24. Now, they’re guiding for ~$1.87B, so either they’re expecting a little growth from today, which certainly could happen per what we’ve seen on the new construction side, or my seasonality estimate is wrong. Either way, we’re in the ballpark here, and so I’m OK using their guide.

Thinking about what this translates into over time is essentially the same as asking where the market goes over time. In other words, I see very few internal initiatives that can materially drive growth given how mature the market is. But to this end, I do think they can grow at GDP-like rates over a full cycle - on the way up and on the way down, the rates should be bigger, but that’s a rough estimate. This assumes they can maintain their share, which I think is a fair assumption, but we’ve seen where there can be temporal losses that reset their sales base lower, so that’s a risk worth being mindful of.

Margins: Normalizing Post-Investments

From a margin perspective, they posted ~12.1% adjusted EBITDA margins in Q4 ($54.7M), which compares to 13.6% in the prior year Q4 (~$65M), a decline of ~150 bps. And this also compares to ~12% (~$51M) in Q3, reflecting roughly flat margins sequentially and higher EBITDA dollars.

Just looking at this sequential trend, we know there was a net negative in normalized margin performance, so let’s identify what’s happening. It certainly could be the case that their contribution margins have modestly degraded since last quarter. Per what I talked about earlier, their selling prices are probably unchanged since the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 - I don’t contextualize much degradation here. However, as I also referenced, they commented in early 2024 on the uptick in costs they’ve seen flow through between materials, freight, and labor, so I can’t totally rule out the possibility that their contribution margins have slightly declined as a result. There is a lag between cost increases and price increases they have to endure. I don’t think it’s been hugely material, if true, but it’s possible there’s been some and thus, could be one explanation for the sequential trend.

But when I talk about their margins being a net negative in the quarter sequentially-speaking, what I mean is that we have to adjust for the differences in sales (operating leverage). In Q3, sales were ~$422M, which compares to $453M in Q4, so AMWD should have naturally scooped up operating leverage assuming costs were stable. Indeed, outside of just centralized costs, this is a model with a lot of labor - they have ~8.6K employees - and as a result, labor utilization within their manufacturing facilities is a material variable. But furthermore, they’ve got various fixed sales costs in the form of reps that get leveraged too, so we should see margin growth. For instance, just go back to the FY19 period - whereas they posted 13.6% EBITDA margins on $384M in sales in Q3, they posted 15.7% margins on $407M in sales in Q4, reflecting just this operating leverage.

What’s offsetting this improvement has seemingly just been “one-time” startup costs associated with various internal initiatives and ramping their newly expanded and constructed manufacturing facilities referenced earlier. Management then gave more color on what exactly they’re spending it on:

“As we start to look in '25, we've, of course, said that we expect to grow in each channel. Despite doing that, we don't think there's a significant impact overall on our profitability. Now why would that be? That's due to choices we're actively making to continue to invest in the future of our business. A couple of examples of that. We've certainly added capacity on the East Coast for our stock, bath and kitchen business. And our commercial teams are out there working to gain that share back and utilize the capacity. That, of course, takes time, and we'll have to bear those incremental fixed costs for that capacity until it's utilized. We're also making a choice to implement ERP in our West Coast operations. There's costs clearly that are associated with such a decision. There will be some inefficiencies after go live, we'll have hypercare as well to be able to manage any issues that come our way. We view those costs as investments, right, to get our company on one operating platform. We also chose to invest in engineering resources to help us drive our automation efforts across our facilities, which is going to help reduce the demand for labor in future periods. So those are main contributors. I guess the final thought I would share is the prior question around uncertainty. There's still a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace day-to-day at times. There's also an impending election, which may have an impact on our economy. That election occurs in the middle of our fiscal year as opposed to many other calendar year companies. So all those variables together led us to the outlook guide around EBITDA.”

I don’t really contextualize these costs as one-time, but rather more structural and ongoing. Indeed, they’re not super clear about this point, but outside of the general labor, materials, supplies, equipment, etc. that are needed prior to shipping products out of those facilities, they talked about $8M in “startup” costs in Q3 associated with these plants. However, management seemed to indicate that some, if not all, of those expenses were more fixed than one-time. We’ll see. Maybe there’s some slight benefit from some of these going away, maybe not. But it at least provides some explanation for the growth in costs sequentially, and what’s offsetting the operating leverage.

There is an element of mix to consider too as there’s a margin difference by channel. While they have a modest competitive advantage here, their Builder margins tend to be the lowest thanks to high customer bargaining power not offset by huge value proposition superiority. And this is why players like MBC have been reluctant to make extensive investments into this channel - it can be hard to make a buck. Then comes their D&D and Home Center channels, for which the latter tends to carry higher margins thanks to the inverse - i.e., weak customer bargaining power given how fragmented the customer field is - and for Home Center, the stock category, all considered, tends to be less competitive. With that context in mind then, given that new construction, for seasonality purposes, outperformed, we can infer that this was a net headwind. Although, operating leverage should generally offset this, hence their historical margin trends from Q3 to Q4 noted earlier.

All in all, my sense is that margins are probably about as normalized as they’re going to get today. From a contribution margin perspective, from what I can tell, maybe there’s been some degradation but trends are relatively stable today and as demonstrated since the onset of COVID, AMWD - and MBC - are able to capture cost inflation over time, so I don’t have much concern that should inflation arise again, they’d have a lot of problem pricing that through. Mix will be impactful on a sequential basis as there can be performance differences by channel for seasonality reasons as we’ve seen, but over time, all channels should track each other relatively similarly. Then finally, unless one thought that there were more operating expenses on the horizon, there’s probably more potential here for them to decline than increase, holding sales constant, as some of the initiatives mature.

So, should sales indeed grow low-single-digits next year to $1.87B or ~$467M per quarter, that would generate some small amounts of operating leverage from Q4’s EBITDA of ~$55M. Indeed, consistent with this and consistent with my assumption that today’s cost are relatively normalized - i.e., we’re not expecting anything material post-Q4 - they’re guiding for ~$245M in EBITDA for FY25. This is lower than the $252M posted in FY24, but FY24 didn’t include a full year of all of the aforementioned costs.

Valuation: Interesting Risk/Reward

I’ve sort of alluded to this earlier in the writeup, but I would say there’s a decent amount of capital allocation risk here. From a capex perspective, they ended up spending ~$92M in FY24, up materially from the ~$45M posted in FY23 and ~$50M thereabouts posted in FY22 and FY21. Again, what they decided to do in FY24 was spend a bunch of money on capacity expansions, building a new facility in Monterrey, Mexico and expanded capacity at their Hamlet, North Carolina facility.

And again, as noted, in hindsight, this was a questionable move. I tend to think this could have been predicted, although I understand stopping and restarting large construction projects is probably not easy. But that said, it’s clear, as evidenced by MBC taking out capacity and by American Woodmark reducing their headcount, that there’s currently more capacity than demand at the moment. Resultantly, AMWD’s returns on capital are going to be terrible-to-negative until they can fill up that capacity entirely as evidenced by the EBITDA reduction despite sales growth.

However, is this something investors need to be really concerned about going forward? Well, maybe not for “stock market investing.” Theoretically, yes, if every 5-10 years management unintelligently spends capital on low-to-negative ROC projects, that needs to be factored in. However, this is a sunk cost now and given their capital structure, isn’t something that’s going to impact them over the next half decade plus - i.e., they’re not going to add capacity for a while. So, for practical purposes, investors can probably look past this for now.

As they’ve been tied up capital-wise expanding capacity, M&A has been non-existent, which has been the case actually post-COVID. And attractively, Scott and the team admitted to M&A not being a high priority at the moment, something I want to hear considering AMWD’s history. Scott wasn’t the CEO then, but long-story short, their nearly $350M RSI acquisition in 2017 materially underperformed and has been a huge cost to shareholders since. So, I’m happy to hear about the deprioritization of M&A.

Actually, to be fair and complete in my assessment, management’s been repurchasing a ton of stock lately. After repurchasing a little in 2021 and 2022 and then zero in FY23, they repurchased ~$88M of stock in FY24 amounting to over 7% of their outstanding shares, and have ~$90M remaining on their authorization. Consistent with their actions of deprioritizing debt repayments and prioritizing share repurchases, they expect this allocation of capital to continue going forward. So, all considered, should the capacity expansions be a non-recurring mistake and M&A remain deprioritized, it’s hard to be too unhappy with today’s capital allocation.

At today’s price of $77/share with 15.88M diluted S/O, that’s a ~$1.222B market cap. Net of ~$87M of cash and ~$374M of total debt, that’s an EV of ~$1.51B.

Per what I wrote earlier, I’m thinking they could $1.87B/$245M in FY25 (calendar 2024) in terms of sales and adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis. Backing out D&A at 2.5% of sales (~$47M) - adjusted for the aforementioned capex investments and operating leverage - SBC at ~0.5% of sales (~$11M), interest of $7.6M, and a tax rate of 26%, that gets me to net income of ~$133M. Plus D&A and minus normalized capex of ~$50M - which assumes today’s capacity expansion spend goes away, of course, and that FY21 to FY23 were reflective of maintenance capex spend - I get to a free-cash-flow number of ~$130M annually.

If this is right, then it really gets down to a question of whether they grow or not, which is really asking whether the macro gets worse and if they’ll lose market share. Sales have been stable lately, and they’re evidently thinking they will grow in FY25, so from what I can tell, I’m not gathering that either of those assumptions really hold.

To this end then, I tend to think that a ~14x FCF multiple is fair, implicitly ascribing a ~3% long-term EBITDA growth rate. That looks reasonable to me given the GDP nature of the end-market here plus operating leverage over time to further boost EBITDA. That would imply a market cap of $1.82B by the end of FY25. However, we need to contemplate capital allocation - if they capture, just call it, ~$200M of free-cash-flow between 2025 and 2026 - $100M each year - and do indeed spend, let’s say, $70M annually, on share repurchases at $80/share, that would imply 1.75M shares repurchased. So, adding the excess cash of $60M to get me to an adjusted market cap of $1.88B and dividing by 14.13M shares, I get a per share figure of ~$133, or ~$100 when discounted back 3 years to today.

So, clearly, I think one can reasonably model upside from today’s share price as I’ve done above with the assumed economics. This implies the macro is stable-to-improving, they can maintain margins amid the excess capacity, and that management doesn’t dilute intrinsic value with dilutive capital allocation. While I don’t necessarily love the business and management’s prior decisions, this valuation dichotomy - i.e., merely a question of whether they directionally grow - presents an interesting setup.

Conclusion

All told, I think American Woodmark presents an interesting risk/reward at today’s upper-$70 price. If one believes that a lot of their prior performance issues were environmentally-driven and won’t recur and that today’s housing market is reaching a trough and will start to grow from today’s demand, then one could make the case for a decent amount of upside. However, risks in the form of capital allocation, management/organizational performance, and potential pricing disruption (pressure) are something to be mindful of.