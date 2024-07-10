American Woodmark: Reward Worth The Risk?

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
67 Followers

Summary

  • American Woodmark's share price has fallen a double-digit percentage year-to-date and 25% since March, prompting me to take a closer look.
  • Q4 results appear to show stability in the market and in their competitiveness, which, if true, signals a different outlook than what their valuation implies.
  • There are risks in the form of capital allocation, management, and macro pressures creeping back in, but today's price might fully compensate for those risks.

A grey kitchen with a gold faucet and marble subway tile.

Joe Hendrickson

Introduction

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) has seen their share price decline ~16% on a year-to-date basis and nearly 25% since the high reached in March, prompting me to swing around. Simply put, this is a business that should grow over time, being levered toward

This article was written by

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
67 Followers
Fundamental, cash-flow based investing. I'm always open to sharing ideas/thoughts, so please reach out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News