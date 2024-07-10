AppFolio: High-Quality Compounder With Abnormally High Business Returns

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) common stock is +50% since my last publication in January. That note, titled "Exposure To Real Estate Without Capital-Hungry Growth", provided a top-down analysis of my reasoning for adding the business to our equity risk budget, namely:

The capital-hungry nature of the real estate business in general, with particularly high CapEx requirements to maintain competitiveness and regulatory standards [not to mention, all of this CapEx spend is in 'replacement' dollars, i.e. today's inflated dollars], The propensity of intangible-heavy balance sheets to offset these headwinds in the current climate, The fact software providers—as in APPF's case—should be viewed as capital providers. In that vein, they sit at the top of the capital structure, as their compensation is tied to OpEx, versus a capital charge.

All of these factors, including APPF's attractive economics (which I'll reiterate here today) continue to support a buy rating.

This brief note covers 1) APPF's latest developments, 2) updates to my modelling, and 3) necessary revisions to valuation.

Investment thesis

Established in 2006, AppFolio provides workflow solutions for real estate companies. Its core offering, AppFolio Property Manager, is used to automate workflows, whereas customers enjoy tailored solutions via its Property Manager Plus platform. Its third offering, AppFolio Investment Management, helps real estate investment firms.

APPF's competitive advantages are that 1) real estate industry growth adds a multiplier to its profitability, 2) its model relies on the management of existing inventories vs. new starts, avoiding the cyclicality in asset valuations, and 3) the capital-light nature allows management to redeploy funds into growth opportunities vs. heavily depreciated assets and/or maintenance CapEx. It doesn't need to reinvest large sums to operate, but it has a lengthy runway to do so.

I remain a buy on APPF as (i) consensus sees $722mm this year and $927mm top-line in FY'25 [+24% and +20%, respectively]. But my estimates get me to ~$830mm and >$1Bn in revenues, calling for 33% and 31% growth respectively, (ii) whilst 'pricey', I estimate there is still >50% margin of safety if P/NOPAT multiples contract by >25%, and (iii) the exceptional economics built from its capital-light model that produced +60% ROICs last 12 months [I see 1-10% fade on this by FY'26E]. Moving forward, I project these trends to continue on an FY'24 valuation of $280/share. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Figure 1. The FY'18–'24 revenue ramp is CAGR ~26% and is ~33% YoY and my views are APPF is just getting started as 1) management is ploughing every available cent back into the business [avg. reinvestment rate from FY'21–'24 is ~110% of NOPAT], 2) total capital employed has only increased ~$50mm against earnings growth of ~$70mm since FY'21, and 3) most of the cash at risk in the business is in tied up in working capital anyway – and this includes cash, which I've decided to penalize APPF for holding and not deploying.

Company filings, author estimates

Why APPF is a great business

APPF is a great business in my eyes as it (a) requires very little incremental capital to operate or grow, and (b) benefits from immense economies of scale due to its intangible-heavy nature [multiple users of the 1 single 'asset' on its books], and (c) the tail of cumulative returns produced by these economics.

The specific factors making APPF an investment-grade company include the following:

The business is now rotating back almost $1 in gross profit per $1 of assets employed on the balance sheet – I've 'penalized' APPF by including cash in this calculus, as management should get extra marks for deploying surplus funds at such high rates. Gross margin on sales = 63% in the TTM [up from ~60% in FY'21] but the gross return on assets = ~97%. Management is therefore 1) methodically rotating asset values into gross profit, and 2) doing so on stable asset growth. Note: The gross profit and total assets figures are not adjusted for R&D, unliked for invested capital in the analyses below. Doing so adjusts the gross productivity to ~$0.73 on the dollar of assets.

Figure 2.

Company filings, author

The value drivers are a combo of 1) high margins [that are +18 points since FY'22] and 2) high volume on operating capital. Post-tax margins are in the industry top 5 [Marathon Digital (MARA) is no. 1 with ~40%, Fair Isaac (FICO) no.2 with ~36%]. This is above reported margins, but we have to adjust for R&D investment, which is expensed on the P&L under GAAP rules. Here, I capitalize 100% of R&D as an intangible asset expensed in a straight line over a 7-year useful life.

Meanwhile, it turns over its capital ~1.8x – again, inc. cash. Without cash as an 'operating asset' included, the capital turns are >2x. This combo of 1) high margins, 2) increasing volumes, and 3) highly efficient capital turnover is a recipe for LT success in my view. The economic profits ("EPs") earned on APPF's business assets are >47% in the TTM. This measures the surplus return above our 12% hurdle rate. Since FY'21 management created >$15/share of EP.

Figure 3. Note: Figures are adjusted for R&D, capitalized at 100% with a 7-year straight-line expenditure.

Company filings, author

The fact that 1) ROICs are increasing [from 17% in FY'21 to ~60% in the TTM], and 2) are doing so on marginal growth in the capital base, implies an enduring competitive advantage period. Moreover, my view is APPF's ROICs are persistent and the 3-year fade rate in ROIC will be ~1%. This implied ~58-60% ROIC for the next 3 years. Despite this, I've built in a c.10% fade rate to my forward estimates as a risk adjustment and still get to >$1Bn sales by FY'25 [see: Appendix 1, Appendix 2].

Figure 4.

Author

APPF's Q1 FY'24 numbers illustrative of full-year momentum, supporting constructive outlook – As of Q1 the company managed ~8.3mm units from 19,941 customers [+11% vs. 7.5mm units, and +11 from 18,834 customers last year]. Sales were +38% to $187mm, in-line with long-term growth trends. Management raised FY'24 guidance and expects ~$766–$774mm, calling for YoY growth of 24% at the midpoint. It eyes an FCF margin of 21–23% on this. My view is for +30% in sales for FY'24 and FY'25, putting me ahead of consensus and management.

Attractively valued, further multiples' expansion not unlikely

Investors place an exceptional premium on APPF's capital, valuing the business at >24x EV/IC and ~119x EV/NOPAT. APPF should be valued on multiples of invested capital vs. earnings as 1) R&D investment is expensed vs. capitalized, distorting multiples, and 2) the value of its profits is sensitive to each $1 of capital employed in the business.

Multiples have expanded ~2x in the last 3 years, such that investors pay ~$24 for $1 of APPF's book capital (Figure 5). The market is acknowledging the value of these assets too – management reinvested ~$44mm into the business since FY'21 vs. a >$5Bn growth in enterprise value, a ratio of $117 in market value per $1 incremental investment.

Figure 5.

Author

APPF is worth ~$280/share today at a reduced 18x EV/IC multiple on my FY'24 numbers. Forward estimates to FY'26E get me to $515 implied market value at this same valuation, suggesting ~26% CAGR to FY'26E.

Valuation insights

Recent price gains are a function of 1) ~50% incremental business growth and 2) sharp multiples' expansion. Management returned $2.08/share incremental NOPAT from FY'21–'24 on just $0.87/share reinvestment [~240% marginal return on capital] and reinvested >20% of profits at these rates to grow the business 48%. Investors applied a c.1.5x multiple to this growth (Figure 6). The scope for additional multiple growth is high in my view as 1) the increased competitive advantage period due to its high and increasing ROICs, and 2) the increased value of its future growth opportunities. My view is a further 2.3x increase in multiple to ~26x capital isn't out of the question (Figure 7).

Figure 6.

Author's estimates

Figure 7.

Author's estimates

A conservative view is to project management reinvesting ~70% of post-tax earnings at fading ROICs from ~60% to 25% in the next 3 years – These are conservative as 1) avg. reinvestment since FY'21 is >110% of NOPAT (inc. R&D), and 2) ROICs are +60% in the TTM, increasing from 17% in FY'21. Compressing the current multiple by ~25% to 18x my FY'24 invested capital estimates gets us to $280/share today, compounding ~26% p.a. to $515/share by FY'26E. Note, R&D is included as part of the reinvestment amount. Should investors maintain the ~24x valuation, results are stellar (Figure 9). But we'll remain conservative as intelligent investors should [again, see: Appendix 1, Appendix 2].

Figure 8.

Author

Figure 9.

Author

Buying APPF today under these assumptions could yield ~56% growth in earnings power (Figure 10) and the margin of safety is >50% based on these inputs, meaning APPF could trade at 26x FY'26E NOPAT and be fairly valued today. The range of outcomes for various growth rates + multiples is seen in Figure 11.

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

Figure 11.

Author estimates

Risks to thesis

Downside risks to the thesis include 1) the currently high multiples which could contract sharply [although fundamentals are strong enough to offset this in my view], 2) sharp decrease in sales growth, 3) regulatory changes that require embedded costs to operate, and 4) worst-case scenario is a crash of the housing market.

These risks seem proportionately low, and I assign a low probability to the latter 2, with most of the risk tied up in starting valuations. A long-term view also smooths this out, too.

In short

APPF continues to present with mouth-watering economics that warrant a reiterated buy rating. Investors continue to value the company at higher multiples given its differentiated exposure to real estate, albeit with more stable asset growth. Profits are becoming more valuable for every $1 of capital APPF's management puts to work in the business. Valuations to $280/share are supported for FY'24, and could compound >25% to FY'26E if management sustains similar growth + ROICs. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Appendix 1. Value drivers to FY'26E forecasts

Author

Appendix 2.