QYLD: Buying A Ferrari Only To Set Its Speed Limit At 100 Mph

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • QYLD is an ETF that employs a covered call strategy on the Nasdaq index, giving away upside potential when the market rallies.
  • The fund pays out monthly dividends with an 11% distribution yield, but lags behind the Nasdaq in terms of total return.
  • For income generation with more upside potential, consider the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) as an alternative.
  • QYLD offers lower volatility compared to the Nasdaq but also misses out on significant growth.
  • The fund might be suitable for investors anticipating a down market but still seeking Nasdaq exposure.

Hybrid car drives out of tunnel while night.

Emanuel M Schwermer

Thesis

Investors buy financial products for different reasons. Some buy them for dividends, some buy them for growth, while others buy them for their low perceived risk. Options-based ETFs have seen an explosive growth in the past years, with various techniques

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.56K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News