Emanuel M Schwermer

Thesis

Investors buy financial products for different reasons. Some buy them for dividends, some buy them for growth, while others buy them for their low perceived risk. Options-based ETFs have seen an explosive growth in the past years, with various techniques employed to ultimately extract dividends from the equity markets. The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is one of those products.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at QYLD, its structure and build, and the reasons why we find it appropriate only for a recessionary market. The article also presents more robust alternatives for Nasdaq dividend funds.

What does this fund actually do? Write at-the-money 1-month Nasdaq call options

Let us have a closer look at QYLD's construction, and its description per its own literature:

QYLD seeks to generate income through covered call writing, which historically produces higher yields in periods of volatility. The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Cboe Nasdaq-100 Buy-Write V2 Index.

The fund has income as its primary goal, thus an investor buying QYLD is looking to generate high dividends from the Nasdaq index. There are numerous funds out there (both ETFs and CEFs) which follow a similar dividend generating strategy, so let us have a look at how QYLD achieves its goals.

The fund aims to mimic the Cboe Nasdq-100 Buy-Write V2 Index, which:

Measures the total rate of return of a NASDAQ-100 covered call strategy. This strategy consists of holding a portfolio indexed to the NASDAQ-100 and selling a succession of one-month at-the-money NASDAQ-100 (NDX) call options listed on the PHLX exchange.

The main points to remember from the above description center around the fact that the sold options are at-the-money ('ATM'), and they are rolled monthly. Writing at-the-money options is a very conservative covered call strategy, since it precludes any upside monetization. Covered call fund which want to retain some upside usually write 2%-5% out-of-the-money options which offer some upside retention.

Writing 'at-the-money' calls for growth stocks is too conservative of a strategy

Growth stocks, by definition, are those equities where the underlying earnings per share are experiencing a high-growth potential. Thus, the underlying equities rally significantly. The main characteristic of growth stocks is represented by their explosive growth. The value proposition in a position taken in growth stocks thus lies in the ability of that equity to generate substantial returns in a short period of time. Writing ATM calls basically removes all that upside in exchange for a premium. You can see how this strategy hampers returns by running a total return graph comparing QYLD versus the Nasdaq:

Data by YCharts

As the Nasdaq has rallied in the past year, QYLD has been able to capture only a very small portion of that upside given its very conservative covered call build. QYLD does best at capturing some upside when the Nasdaq is range bound or moves up very slowly. However, this is not what the index has done historically.

QYLD has attractive risk analytics and outperforms in a down market

The analogy used in the article's title has to do with the explosive growth in the Nasdaq during bull markets, akin to a Ferrari racing down a track, but the hampered QYLD performance given its elimination of upside via ATM calls, hence the speed limit metaphor. During bull markets you want to own QQQ outright, while during bear markets you should be more inclined to own QYLD:

Performance Comparison (Author / Morningstar)

In the above table, we are comparing QYLD to QQQ during the past decade. We can see QYLD underperforming every single year outside the 2022 bear market. The underperformance is poignant especially during bull markets like 2020 or during 2023, where the differential in performance was in excess of 30%.

QYLD's underperformance does come with much better risk analytics:

QYLD's standard deviation is 13.3% versus 22% for the Nasdaq

QYLD's annualized volatility is 7.8% versus 16% for the Nasdaq

QYLD's drawdown profile is also roughly only 60% of the one exhibited by the Index

So via QYLD you are getting a much less volatile but also smaller Nasdaq total return. The ETF outperforms in a down market given its conservative build and the propensity for options to become more valuable in a down market as volatility increases:

Data by YCharts

2022 is the best optical example, with QYLD experiencing a much lower drawdown and total return than the Nasdaq, given the premiums obtained via its written calls. The fund was able to monetize roughly 13% in total return via its written calls. The ETF will thus experience a much more dampened drawdown, all else equal. The fund will do the worst in a vertical move down like the one seen during Covid:

Data by YCharts

We can see from the above chart how QYLD exhibited virtually the same drawdown as QQQ during Covid. A vertical down move negates any benefit from option premiums because of the velocity of the move.

What are my alternatives then?

As mentioned in the article, there are numerous funds which aim to extract dividends out of the Nasdaq. A fund which does that very well is the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) covered by us here. Let us have a look at a total return profile in the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Please note how well correlated STK is with QQQ, while QYLD lags significantly. STK though has only quarterly dividends versus monthly for QYLD, and exhibits largely the same drawdown analytics as the Nasdaq. However, STK does a better job of capturing most of the upside exhibited by the Nasdaq, while QYLD does not.

Ultimately, a retail investor needs to understand precisely what QYLD does for them, and then make a decision if it is a suitable fund given their goals. In our mind, QYLD is only appropriate when an investor anticipates a down market but yet still wants Nasdaq exposure. Conversely, STK is more suitable for extracting dividends from the Nasdaq while at the same time not giving away the upside.

Conclusion

QYLD is an equities exchange-traded fund. The ETF employs a one-month rolling covered call strategy while holding a portfolio mirroring the Nasdaq index. What is specific about QYLD is that it writes at-the-money calls, thus giving away all the upside when the Nasdaq rallies. The fund pays out its dividend monthly, with an 11% distribution yield currently. QYLD is up only 9.6% this year versus 21.9% for the Nasdaq, and it lags even more on longer time frames. The fund comes with less risk than the index, but also much less of an upside. In our mind, the vehicle's build negates the intrinsic value in growth stocks, namely their explosive growth, thus our analogy in the title where the speed is limited for a vehicle designed for races like a Ferrari. QYLD in our mind is only an appropriate hold when an investor expects a recessionary market but still wants Nasdaq exposure. For range or bull markets, the STK CEF is our favorite tool to extract dividends from the Nasdaq.