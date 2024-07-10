ktsimage

Shares of autoimmune concern argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are down from their all-time high set in July 2023, as two clinical failures have dampened extremely elevated expectations for Vyvgart. However, a recent approval for label expansion into chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD) has started to improve the narrative on the stock as the shares have risen just over 20% since that positive news hit on June 21st. With its potential blockbuster FcRn inhibitor therapy expected to be in the clinic for more than ten indications during 2025 and with many competitors looming, argenx merited further investigation. An analysis follows below.

argenx SE is a Netherlands-based commercial-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development and marketing of treatments for autoimmune diseases. The company's one commercial product is Vyvgart (efgartigimod), which is approved for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in more than 30 countries and primary immune thrombocytopenia [ITP] in Japan. Its active ingredient is undergoing evaluation in the clinic or by regulatory authorities for ten other indications. The company is also advancing two other candidates through the clinic in pursuit of five indications. Argenx was formed in 2008 and went public in 2017, raising net proceeds of $104.3 million at $17 per American Depository Shares (ADSs). Its stock trades around $457.00 per ADS, translating to an approximate market cap of $26.7 billion.

Vyvgart

As can be gleaned from the summary, argenx's raison d'être is Vyvgart, a mutated human IgG1 antibody fragment that binds to neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (FcRn) for the treatment of gMG. FcRn functions as a recycler of immunoglobulin G (IgG) through binding that rescues it from lysosomal degradation; thus, extending its serum half-life over other immunoglobulins. By binding to FcRn, Vyvgart provides less binding sites for IgG, hastening their demise and improving outcomes for patients where pathogenic IgGs are believed to be mediators of disease.

One such malady is gMG, a rare and chronic autoimmune disease where communication between nerves and muscles (at a synapse called the neuromuscular junction) breaks down. It is characterized by debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness affecting limbs, eyelids, vision, speaking, chewing, swallowing, and breathing. gMG is driven by the action of the acetylcholine receptor autoantibodies (AChR-AB) at the neuromuscular junction. IgG antibodies block, alter, or degrade AChR, preventing the muscle from contracting.

Intravenously (IV) administered Vyvgart received FDA approval for adults with gMG who are AChR-AB+ -- representing ~85% of all gMG patients - in late 2021, subsequently adding a subcutaneous version, known as Vyvgart Hytrulo in June 2023. Argenx also anticipates filing for a pre-filled syringe version in June 2024. They are typically administered in four to five four-week cycles per annum, with each cycle consisting of one administration per week. The Vyvgart franchise generated worldwide net sales of $1.2 billion in FY23.

Vyvgart is not the only approved therapy for gMG. AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN) complement C5 inhibitors Soloris (approved in 2017) and Ultomoris (2022) were considered the standard of care, generating FY23 sales of $3.48 billion, although they are approved for other indications. In fact, Global Data placed the 2022 treatment market size for the U.S., Japan, and the EU5 at $3.0 billion. UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) has launched two therapies into the indication over the past year: FcRn inhibiting IgG4 monoclonal antibody Rystiggo for adult gMG patients who are AChR-AB+ or muscle-specific kinase (MuSK)-AB+ in 3Q23 and complement C5 inhibitor Zilbrysq for the treatment of gMG in adults who are AChR-AB+ in 1Q24.

In the clinic, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) FcRn inhibitor nipocalimab, secured through its $6.5 billion acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in 2020, sailed through a Phase 3 trial in February 2024. Immunovant, Inc.'s (IMVT) FcRn inhibitor IMVT-1402 is also pursuing this indication, leapfrogging its other FcRn clinical asset (batoclimab), which was beset by cholesterol issues. Lastly, Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.'s (RNAC) mRNA cell therapy Descartes-08 has demonstrated strong early promise and is expected to post top-line Phase 2b data in mid-2024.

Owing to IgG's role in many autoimmune diseases, argenx believes its FcRn inhibitor can be a pipeline in a product and intends to have approval, be under regulatory review, or be under clinical investigation for up to 15 indications during 2025.

As previously noted, the company just received a label expansion in the U.S. for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy ("CIDP"). This is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by the destruction of the myelin sheath, which is a protective layer of lipids and protein that coats the main body section of the neuron known as the axon. This breakdown leads to loss of sensory and/or motor neuron function, causing weakness, sensory, loss, imbalance, and/or pain. It is essentially the chronic cousin of the more acute Guillain-Barré syndrome, afflicting ~24,000 Americans. Although the true cause is unknown, efgartigimod delivered a 61% reduction (p=0.000039) in risk of relapse versus placebo in its pivotal trial, rendering strong the likelihood of a thumbs up from the FDA when it makes its decision on or near June 21, 2024.

Treated with steroids and IV-administered Ig therapies through 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) secured approval for an injectable Ig (HyQvia) as a maintenance therapy in January 2024. That said, Vyvgart Hytrulo's approval would mark the first meaningful improvement in the treatment of CIDP in three decades. It also features a stronger safety profile than IVIg therapies, which have black box warnings for thrombosis. Expert Market Research stated that the treatment market was $4.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to $7.52 billion in 2032.

IV-administered Vyvgart was also approved for the rare bleeding disorder ITP in Japan in March 2024. This was despite Vyvgart Hytrulo failing a Phase 3 study for this indication in November 2023, unable to achieve a statistically significant improvement in platelet response and some secondary trial endpoints. The Japanese authorities relied on data from an earlier registrational study in which IV-administered Vyvgart met its primary endpoint (p=0.0316). This development will obviously hinder Vyvgart Hytrulo's chances for approval in the U.S.

It also marked the first of two setbacks for the Vyvgart franchise, with Vyvgart Hytrulo flunking a Phase 3 study for chronic blistering disease pemphigus in December 2023, compelling argenx to scrap its program for that indication. Learnings from the failures in both ITP and pemphigus prompted argenx to also discontinue its pursuit of the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic-associated vasculitis indication.

For the ITP flunk, the market extracted 10% of the value from the company's stock in the subsequent trading session, closing at $445.34 a share. The pemphigus disappointment created slightly more hand-wringing, with shares of ARGX falling 25% to $338.91 during the December 20, 2023, trading session. Owing largely to these developments, argenx's stock is still down significantly from its all-time high of $550.76 set in July 2023.

That said, the company is full-steam ahead regarding its pipeline-in-a-product ambitions for Vyvgart with efgartigimod entering Phase 3 studies for AChR-negative gMG and thyroid eye disease in 1Q24. Argenx is also planning for a pivotal trial in chronic dryness disorder Sjogren's syndrome and is in process with early to mid-stage studies for bullous pemphigoid. This is not to be confused with pemphigus - myositis, post-COVID postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, and antibody-mediated rejection. Management also intends to enter the clinic, pursuing four additional indications by late 2025. It should be noted that every other concern possessing an FcRn inhibitor also views it as an autoimmune pipeline-in-a-product, meaning potentially substantial competition across a plethora of indications.

Other Clinical Assets

Efgartigimod is not the company's only clinical asset. It is advancing complement C2 inhibitor empasiprubart against three autoimmune diseases. It is designed to block the function of both the classical and lectin pathways of the complement system, leaving the alternative pathway intact. The most advanced indication is multifocal motor neuropathy, where the company is preparing a registrational trial. The company is also investigating ARX-119, an agonist antibody to the MuSK receptor, in healthy volunteers with an eventual eye on congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Even with an 83% year-over-year surge in Vyvgart franchise sales to $398.3 million in 1Q24, argenx lost $61.6 million ($1.04 per ADS) and expects to burn through cash of ~$500 million in FY24. That said, it is very liquid, holding cash and investments of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.

The approved label expansion decision has triggered positive analyst commentary. Since approval, more than a dozen analyst firms including Wedbush, Jefferies, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo have reiterated/assigned Buy ratings on the stock. Most of these had slight upward price target revisions as well. New price targets proffered range from $468 to $607 a share, with most targets in the high $400s/low $500s. UBS ($435 price target, up from $430 previously) and Scotiabank ($416 price target, up from $408 previously) maintained their Hold ratings on the stock. On average, they expect argenx to lose $3.03 on net sales of $1.86 billion in FY24, followed by a significant move into the black, earning $3.30 a share on net sales of $2.58 billion in FY25.

Verdict

Through a very successful marketing campaign and a lower price tag (~$225,000 annual price tag versus ~$470,000 for Soliris), Vyvgart has muscled in on AstraZeneca's hold in the gMG space with still no letup in momentum. And with the $4.2 billion CIDP indication now garnered, the future for the FcRn therapy appears very bright.

However, even though shares of argenx SE are down from their all-time highs, the $23.6 billion price tag net of cash is not cheap considering the current and impending competition between FcRn and related autoimmune therapies. For example, in gMG, the two Vyvgart formulations achieved 62% to 66% reductions in IgG. J&J's nipocalimab is believed to have decreased IgG by up to 77% in its pivotal trial, while UCB's Rystiggo lowered IgG by 71% to 78% in its registrational study. This type of competition coming from heavy hitters and the two 4Q23 setbacks have dampened long-term expectations for argenx's FcRn franchise.

The CIDP approval was highly anticipated, but still has pushed the stock up nicely higher over the past few weeks. A second FDA-approved indication may embolden a deep-pocketed buyer to kick the tires around argenx. Otherwise, the stock appears fairly valued now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.