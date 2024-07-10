Alex Potemkin

Amid the rapid rise of tech stocks this year due to AI fervor, it's refreshing to highlight one stock whose ascent had very little to do with AI: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF). The real estate and property management software company has had a tremendous breakout this year, both adding a substantial number of new units under management plus taking advantage of recent efficiency moves to drive a very visible boost in profitability.

Year to date, shares of AppFolio have risen nearly 50%. Yet in spite of the strong YTD surge, I think there's still room left for further upside:

Data by YCharts

The bull case for AppFolio

I am initiating AppFolio with a buy rating. It's an auspicious time, in my view, to be betting on rent-oriented names. As mortgage interest rates continue to be punishingly high and as housing supply remains low (few owners are incentivized to move when their prevailing interest rates are so much lower than current market rates), homeownership is dwindling and renting is soaring: which means business is booming for multi-unit real estate investors, property managers, and the entire rental industry ecosystem, including software companies like AppFolio (note that I'm familiar with AppFolio's product as a residential user).

In a nutshell, here are the core drivers for my bull case for AppFolio:

Enormous growth at scale. AppFolio is still growing at a >20% y/y clip, despite hitting nearly $800 million in annual revenue, as the company continues to add more units under management and upsell its existing property managers.

AppFolio is still growing at a >20% y/y clip, despite hitting nearly $800 million in annual revenue, as the company continues to add more units under management and upsell its existing property managers. Secular tailwinds toward renting. Single-family homeownership is declining in the current market environment, which is benefiting all companies in the rental ecosystem, and in particular the property management business.

Single-family homeownership is declining in the current market environment, which is benefiting all companies in the rental ecosystem, and in particular the property management business. Holistic solutions for the real estate industry. AppFolio's product platform covers, property managers, residents, and real estate investors.

AppFolio's product platform covers, property managers, residents, and real estate investors. Rule of 40. AppFolio balances 20%+ revenue growth with 20%+ pro forma operating margins, positioning the stock firmly as a "Rule of 40" company that deftly balances growth and profitability.

The key risk: valuation

The key detracting factor to AppFolio is valuation, as its YTD rally has rendered it fairly expensive. At current share prices near $250, AppFolio trades at a market cap of $9.01 billion. After we net off the $243.5 million of cash on the company's latest balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $8.77 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, AppFolio has guided to $766-$774 million in revenue, a range that represents 23-25% y/y revenue growth:

AppFolio outlook (AppFolio Q1 earnings release)

And for next year FY25, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $927.6 million for the company, which represents 20% y/y growth.

This puts AppFolio's valuation multiples at:

11.4x EV/FY24 revenue

9.5x EV/FY25 revenue

Other software companies at a ~20% growth range, meanwhile, tend to trade at a high single digit multiple in the current market. I'd argue, however, that with secular tailwinds supporting the property management business, AppFolio's Rule of 40 orientation and its nascent burst in profitability, and potential incremental revenue from new AI features, the company still has room to expand further.

Broad product platform with many subscription plans; AI features

The key to AppFolio's success is its broad platform and use cases within residential real estate, with synergies across the portfolio. As previously mentioned, AppFolio's software covers residents, property managers, owners and investors, as well as vendors that service these buildings (such as contractors and cleaning services):

AppFolio ecosystem (AppFolio 2023 investor presentation)

The company offers a variety of subscription plans to suit customers of both simple and more complex needs, starting at $1.49 per unit and ranging up to $5.00 per unit for its most feature-rich suite, which includes an API to access stored data and more complex leasing tools.

AppFolio pricing plans (AppFolio website)

Perhaps of most interest to investors this year: in October of last year, AppFolio made its AI features available, which it brands as "Realm-X."

Realm-X is a tool designed for property managers to automate and speed up various workflows, from communicating with residents to executing work orders. It is built on generative AI technology, with a text-to-action query interface that can also be taught to automate specific workflows.

AI features (Realm-X) (AppFolio website)

Realm-X is currently included in all of AppFolio's subscription tiers, even the basic Core plan. Despite the fact that it's not an add-on, management notes that Realm-X has been a successful sales wedge in hooking new customers onto the platform and differentiating it against competing property management software products (RealPage, DoorLoop, Entrata, and several others).

Per CEO Shane Trigg's remarks on the recent Q1 earnings call:

One way we're leveraging AI is to more effortlessly onboard new customers. Across the industry, onboarding is a time-intensive manual process that can bog down owners and property managers and dissuade them from switching technology providers. In order for us to win in the market, we need to make it easy for customers to migrate on our platform and quickly achieve value from our products and services. By investing in onboarding, including harnessing the power of AI, we've been able to remove much of the friction from this process and reduce the time it takes new customers to get up and running. We've begun offering a product-led onboarding experience to new customers enabling them to add the financial information and other foundational data they need to run their business on AppFolio easily and at their own pace. Customers win by quickly achieving success on our platform. In fact, these customers are completing their data migrations on average, 22% faster than before, while still enjoying a great customer experience."

Tremendous financials

Needless to say, AppFolio's financials speak volumes to its recent success. In its most recent quarter, revenue surged 38% y/y to $187.4 million:

AppFolio Q1 results (AppFolio Q1 earnings release)

With a full-year benefit of using Realm-X to lure in new customers, there's an argument to be made that the company's current-year revenue guidance of 23-25% growth may be conservative, considering where Q1 landed.

Another core growth strategy AppFolio has been deploying is to move up-market to much larger property managers, touting the capabilities of its Max suite (which only launched at a beginning of 2024, another potential revenue acceleration driver for this year) plus Realm-X. For example, the company recently signed on Atlas Real Estate as a client, a giant property management firm spanning 6,500 units in 8 states.

And in light of massive growth rates, AppFolio isn't shirking its commitment to profitability either. Pro forma operating margins in Q1 rose more than 27 points y/y to 25.7%:

AppFolio operating margins (AppFolio Q1 earnings release)

Again, all evidence points to AppFolio's guidance for the current year (calling for only 21-23% operating margins) being conservative. In my view, the company is set up for a "beat and raise" cadence this year which will help to add further fuel for the company's rally.

Key takeaways

In my view, AppFolio is well positioned to continue building on its powerful YTD rally. With secular tailwinds pushing more would-be owners into renting, the property management industry continues to thrive and lean on efficient management solutions like AppFolio.

The next catalyst for AppFolio will be its Q2 earnings print, expected in late July. Keep an eye out for AppFolio's valuation, but wading in now pre-earnings is a smart move.