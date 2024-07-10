AppFolio: Enormous Drivers To Keep Pushing Rally Forward

Jul. 10, 2024 3:15 PM ETAppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.22K Followers

Summary

  • AppFolio stock has surged nearly 50% YTD, but the rally still has legs.
  • The company recently rolled out its most expensive, feature-rich Max subscription plan, designed for larger and more complex property managers as AppFolio moves upmarket.
  • The company is also noting success with using Realm-X, its AI copilot feature, as a key sales trigger.
  • Though expensive at ~10x FY25 revenue, AppFolio's growth premium plus its "Rule of 40" metrics provide plenty of tailwinds for the stock moving forward.

Train riding on the elevated subway line between buildings in Long Island City, Queens in the evening.

Alex Potemkin

Amid the rapid rise of tech stocks this year due to AI fervor, it's refreshing to highlight one stock whose ascent had very little to do with AI: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF). The real estate and property management

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.22K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in APPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News