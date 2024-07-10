Neil Bussey/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

PLDT stock (NYSE:PHI) [TEL:PM] is assigned a Buy investment rating.

I previously looked at PLDT's home broadband operations and the company's outlook in my April 25, 2024 article. With the current write-up, my focus is on PHI's planned monetization of a partial interest in its data center business.

My decision is to revise the rating for PHI from a Hold earlier to a Buy now. The potential sale of a 49% equity interest in the company's data center operations could boost PLDT's financial strength, accelerate the growth of the data center segment, and drive a re-rating of the stock's valuations.

Proposed Sale Of Stake In Data Center Business Is A Positive Development

In the middle of last month, PLDT issued a 6-K filing revealing that the company is "exploring options to partially monetize PLDT’s data center business" such as "taking in a strategic partner."

This June 13, 2024 corporate announcement was made in response to a June 12 news report published on The Philippine Star titled "PLDT Nears Sale Of 49 Percent Stake In Data Centers." This June 12, 2024 news article mentioned that Japanese telecommunications company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY) (OTCPK:NPPXF) could potentially acquire a 49% stake in PHI's data center business at an implied valuation in excess of $1 billion.

I view PLDT's recent disclosure of plans to monetize its data center business as a favorable corporate development for two key reasons.

The first reason is that PHI will be able to improve its financial health by paying down a portion of its borrowings with funds generated from the partial sale of its data center business.

PLDT's net debt-to-equity ratio was pretty high at 2.31 times as of end-March 2024 as disclosed in its investor presentation slides. In those slides, PHI noted that its telecommunications "tower sales proceeds" will "help improve (its financial) leverage." In other words, PLDT recognizes that its credit profile could be better and it is considering various opportunities like telecommunications tower sales to deleverage. Notably, PHI emphasized in its June 13, 2024 6-K filing that "proceeds from" the potential monetization of its data center assets are "intended for deleveraging."

The second reason is that PLDT could possibly have a smaller share (51% remaining stake) of a larger pie (accelerated growth for data center business) with the potential partial sale of its data center operations.

In my earlier November 27, 2023 update, I noted that "it is reasonable to expect higher revenue and an improvement in profitability for PHI's data center business, assuming that it can collaborate with the right companies."

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation or NTT is a leading player in the data center market. The company was named as "a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment" last year based on criteria like "product functionality and global footprint" as per its November 7, 2023 press release. As such, it is natural to think that a leader in the data center space like NTT will be a good partner that could help PLDT's data center business grow at a faster pace going forward.

Therefore, it makes a lot of sense for PLDT to sell a partial stake in its data center business to NTT.

Data Center Business Monetization Plan Could Be A Re-Rating Catalyst

A potential transaction involving PHI's data center business, as mentioned in the preceding section, will help to assign a valuation to this segment.

The data center business contributed a modest ~1.6% (source: investor presentation) of PLDT's Q1 2024 top line. In comparison, the implied valuation of PHI's data center assets could be as much as $1 billion (source: June 12, 2024 The Philippine Star article), which is close to 18% of the stock's $5.5 billion market capitalization.

It would be realistic to think that PLDT's stock price could possibly go higher, when the market appreciates that its data center business is much more valuable than what its revenue contribution implies.

PLDT's current valuations are appealing.

The market is now valuing PLDT at 5.7 times consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. As per S&P Capital IQ data, PLDT's historical 15-year average EV/EBITDA multiple is higher at 6.7 times, and its peer Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF) (OTCPK:GTMEY) [GLO:PM] is currently trading at a consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.4 times.

Also, PHI's actual FY 2017-2023 EBITDA CAGR was +7.5% (source: S&P Capital IQ). This implies that a fair EV/EBITDA multiple for PLDT will be at the high-single digit level that is in line with its historical EBITDA growth rate.

To sum things up, PHI's shares are attractively valued based on historical, peer, and growth comparisons. The company's proposed sale of a partial interest in its data center business at an implied valuation in excess of $1 billion could be the catalyst needed to spark a re-rating of PLDT's shares.

Key Risk Factors

Certain risks concerning PLDT are worthy of attention.

One key risk is that the partial divestment of PHI's data center assets is delayed or completed at a lower-than-expected valuation.

Another key risk is a broad-based de-rating of listed Philippine companies due to a weaker-than-expected domestic economy.

Concluding Thoughts

I have turned bullish on PLDT, considering the recent development involving a plan to monetize its data center operations. PHI's mid-single digit EV/EBITDA multiple is undemanding. I think that PLDT has the potential to trade at a higher EV/EBITDA ratio with the data center business' partial sale as a positive re-rating catalyst.