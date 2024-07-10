Raymond James' Larry Adam On Possible Rate Cuts, Averting Recession And What's Priced In

DNY59

Raymond James' Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam on what's already priced into the market and a slowing economy (0:40) Inflation coming down; Powell wanting more balance (2:15) Bond and equity market uncertainty (9:40). Neutral on financials; inverted yield curve (12:15). International markets; Japan green shoots (14:00). AI, breakdancing and tech innovations (18:45). Dividend growers and income (27:50)

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Larry Adam from Raymond James, their Chief Investment Officer. Great to have you on Seeking Alpha. Great to have you on Investing Experts. Thanks for making the time. Thanks for joining us.

Larry Adam: Thank you so much for having me.

RS: It's great to have you. So talk to our audience about where you're coming from, how you quantify and qualify the markets, how you're thinking about things and what's informed your journey thus far and what continues to inform your investing style and strategy?

LA: Well, first of all, as the CIO, we always come out with our investment views, right? And we always have a saying here that if a tree falls in the woods and nobody hears it, did it make a sound? Well, we use the analogy that if the CIO makes a call and you can't understand it, remember it or invest in it, then did I really say anything?

Which you'll see from a lot of our work, we always try and tie some type of theme around it. And as an example, our most recent outlook that we put out, we tied it to the Summer Olympic Games.

And one of the things that we did with that is that we didn't focus on the most popular games, like gymnastics, like swimming, like track and field. We focused on the lesser known sports like surfing and some of the other ones that we have, you know, women's basketball.

And what we try and do there is to look at the lesser known because that's really what I think is important about investing. If you focus on everything that everybody's focusing on, it's already probably priced into the market. So, we like to look at these other things to maybe potentially add value to a portfolio.

And just as an example, right now, when we're looking at the economy, we think the economy is in the process of slowing, right? The wave that we've been on from all the COVID stimulus, whether it's been fiscal or monetary, that wave is starting to lose some of its energy. And I think it's very important that the Fed eventually cut interest rates this year to really help support that economy going forward.

RS: What do you think about what Powell said today in terms of inflation and how you're thinking about them looking or not looking, cutting or not cutting interest rates?

How are you thinking about what Powell said today in that regard?

LA: I think it's the first step of him wanting to be more balanced. I mean, for so long, he's been fighting against inflation, right? And I personally think that inflation is coming down. I mean, just think about the week that we are in right now.

If you want to buy something, buy it this week because it's the week of the Target (TGT) Circle weeks. If you look at Walmart (WMT), they have their big deals going on. And that's all in the run up to July 16th and 17th when you have another Amazon (AMZN) Prime Day, right?

And again, why are they having these events? Because they're going to give discounts to try and sell more goods. So I think when it comes to goods pricing, the things that you and I buy, I think that inflation is coming down.

So with that, I think the Fed now can have a sole focus on the economy. And I actually think that the economy is slowing quite a bit. Our economist believes that the quarter we just finished, second quarter and third quarter, the quarter that we are in right now, is going to see GDP growth of around 1%, or slightly below. I think that's going to get the attention of the Fed that this economy is rapidly slowing down.

And then when you combine that with the fact that the unemployment rate has now gone up 0.7%. Think about that. It was 3.4% last April. It's 4.1% as we sit here right now. I think that's going to get the Fed's attention and they're going to start to think about cutting rates. The way I see it coming out, I think if the Fed could do it, they probably would have liked to have done it coming up in July, but they're not going to do that. If you look at what the market's pricing is, it's like a 6% chance that they're going to cut, right?

The Fed doesn't like to surprise, so I don't think they're going to do it in July. But I think they're going to open the door to possible rate cuts coming.

Remember, they have that big meeting in Jackson Hole at the end of August - August 24th to the 26th. I think there'll be a lot of speeches starting to articulate that they're going to start to cut rates, and then they'll actually start to cut rates at the September meeting. A

nd by making it very transparent that they're going to do it in September, I think that'll reduce some of that political aspect that people are going to start to talk about with a rate cut coming so close to the election. But I want to reiterate, I don't think the Fed is political at all. I think they're going to do what is in the best interest of this economy.

RS: Would you say that the Fed follows the economy more than it leads the economy?

LA: I think they work together with the economy. I think what happened is, the Fed got a little bit burned, if you will, because inflation kind of got ahead of itself. I mean, the reality is, the Fed said that inflation was transitory.

And when you look back, it truly was transitory, right? The problem is they didn't define what transitory meant, right? When people thought transitory, they think, oh, one or two or three months and we'll be out of this. But it actually ended up being a lot longer. So they kind of got burned with miscommunicating what they meant by transitory. I don't think they want to get burned by sending this economy into a recession.

So, I think that they are looking at all aspects of this economy to try and avert a recession. And I think that this is something big at the Fed. They have the opportunity to do something that very few Feds have been able to do, and that is to actually have a soft landing. I mean, how many times in our career have we heard people say, oh, they're going to have a soft landing?

Well, guess what? It all of a sudden became a hard landing because, you know, they raised too long and they were too slow to cut. I think the Fed has the opportunity because the data right now is suggesting they should cut. Hopefully they'll be able to do it to actually get this soft landing. And that is our base case of what's going to transpire here over the next several months.

RS: So when you say that the economy is slowing, that that's how you're viewing things, what are the main data points that you're pointing to? And are there positive things that you put in context that aren't so positive?

LA: So when you look at the U.S. economy, right, your primary focus tends to be on the consumer, right? And the consumer has come off an incredible amount of spending because of all the money that we've had in our bank accounts, right? We've had incredible job growth. We've created millions of jobs.

But when I look at the consumer going forward, I do look at the fact that businesses really aren't hiring as quickly as they were before. If you look at small businesses, their hiring plans are at the lowest level they've been in 3 years.

When I look at the fact that we have record net worth, which is a positive, the fact is it's truly bifurcated. The lower end consumer is really starting to struggle right now because they haven't really been able to participate in the equity market moving higher real estate prices, moving higher -- and that's led to some more struggles. You're starting to see delinquencies starting to pick up.

When I look at travel, and I know people disagree with me on this, but if you look at the facts, it's true. A lot of people think that travel is so strong because of what you've seen over the 4th of July holiday that we've just had. But if you start to look at the numbers, air travel and air fares are starting to move lower. If you look at hotel rates, they're starting to come down and have a little bit more vacancies. If you look at restaurants, you've seen a consistent pattern of less traffic going into restaurants.

And I think that that's a sign that the consumer is starting to slow their spending a bit here. And then when I look at large purchases, right, people looking at buying a washer, a dryer, furniture, that's at the lowest level that we've seen in 4 years.

So I think the consumer is slowing. I don't think it's going to be a wipeout, right? Getting back to that, that wave analogy for surfing. But I do think the consumer is going to slow. But what's going to offset quite a bit of that is the fact that businesses are spending and the government is spending.

And if you look at corporate spending right now, the last 3 years, it's been increasing at a rate of around 11%. The significance of that number is that that's double the 5% rate that we've seen in the previous 10 years.

And what are they spending it on? Well, you know what it is. It's AI, right? You've seen the commitments from Microsoft (MSFT), $100 billion over the next 10 years. Amazon (AMZN), same. Meta (META) is going to spend. But it's just not in the tech space.

It's also happening across the board in the healthcare space with publishers, with data centers. And that's going to help. That spending will help offset some of the weakness of the consumer.

And then in an election year, I think the government's going to continue to spend. And because of things like the CHIPS Act, because of things like the Inflation Reduction Act, there are a significant amount of money being committed to things like bringing back manufacturing for semiconductors, electric vehicles, bio manufacturing for the medical space, right, clean energy types of projects.

And in fact, if you look at them in aggregate, that's about $877 billion already committed to spending because of those programs. And I think that alleviates some of the slowing that you do see coming from the consumer.

RS: How are you thinking about the bond market? And what is it that you most highlight when trying to suss out what's going on between the bond market and the equity markets?

LA: Well, it's funny, getting back to our analogy, we equate the bond market to beach volleyball. And if you think about beach volleyball, it's quite different than the indoor version, because you have a whole host of other things you have to deal with, right? You got to deal with the sand. You got to deal with the weather. You got to deal with those raucous crowds. Well, let's look at the bond market.

Historically, the bond market was pretty easy to forecast. There were two main things you had to look at, where's economic growth and where's inflation? So if you look fundamentally, we think inflation is coming down and we think that economic growth is slowing. And that's why if you look at our forecast for the 10-year treasury yield, we think that 10-year treasury yield will be around 4% by the end of this year and then 3.75% by 12 months from now. So next June.

However, to your point, in this environment, there's a lot of uncertainty with forecasting because there's a lot of other huge events that we have to think about. When it comes to the bond market, we've got to look at the amount of debt that our government is issuing right now.

And by the way, that continues to go higher, right. If you just look at our budget deficit for this year, it was originally forecasted to be $1.6 trillion. They just came out with the update a couple of weeks ago. It's supposed to be $2 trillion. That's an additional $400 billion of debt that's going to have to be issued. So we have to look at what does the supply that's coming out mean for our forecast.

Then we have to look at the demand side of it, right. Are foreign buyers going to continue to buy our debt? Are retail investors, which have been pretty much the biggest uptick is where we've seen in bond demand of late, are they going to continue to have the appetite or are they going to demand higher rates to continue to buy that debt?

And then the other one we have to follow is the Fed. The Fed has been a big player in the bond market, right? They were, at one point they were a big buyer. Now they're a net seller. How does that all deal with it?

So we look at everything to try and get an advantage, looking at the auctions to see how's the demand going? What's the bid to cover ratio? How much are foreign buyers taking? How much are banks having to take down from the auction? So, it's got a lot more challenging to forecast it, but if you rely on the fundamentals, which we do for longer periods of time, I do think the direction for interest rates is lower.

RS: And what are your thoughts about banks? The Fed statement today, they made some comments about, how they're thinking about banks and regulations, and we're seeing some earnings. What are your thoughts about how that influences the economy, how they're affected by the economy, and just maybe that sector in general?

LA: So, when it comes to that sector, financial, we're neutral in that sector overall. But you know, what’s interesting about that sector, and it's a good thing for your listeners is that, you know, we've had a lot of these sectors change over time. And you know what the biggest portion of the financial sector is today?

It's actually the credit card companies. The bank is, they’re a very small portion of it. And that was actually one of our big lessons that we talked to a lot of clients about, you know, back last year when everybody was worried about the regional banks, right, if you think about it, those regional banks make up a very, very small portion of both the earnings power and the weighting of within the financial sector. So we're more neutral.

I think if you think about the overall economy slowing, that could impact a little bit of the amount of loans that they're giving out. It may not have as many people doing as much with credit cards. So we're more neutral in that until we see this economy start to reaccelerate. When you look at the inverted yield curve, until that starts to re-steepen, that's really when you want to be a little bit more aggressive in the financial sector from an equity perspective.

RS: And I know you write about and focus on internationals. How would you relate what's going on in the international realm in terms of kind of however you want to focus? We saw some elections in the UK, we're seeing a lot of political machinations, seeing a lot of currency, tariff issues.

How are you thinking about the international side of things?

LA: So again, tying it back to the Olympics, the U.S. Women's Basketball team has been dominant, right? They have won 7 gold medals in a row. They've won 55 games in a row and they've won each game by an average of 29 points, right? So they've been dominant.

Well, I think when you look at the equity market, the U.S. equity market has been pretty dominant as well. It's outperformed the international markets 12 out of the last 16 years. It's outperformed by 340% over that time period. And That's been fundamentally driven because our earnings have increased more than overseas by 180%.

And I think the U.S. composition of how our companies are really made up, the fact that we're number one in the world when it comes to entrepreneurship. We're number three when it comes to innovation. We're number one when it comes to migration. 21 of the top 30 schools are here in the United States, right?

We have a lot of benefits that should continue to drive our earnings power and keep us being at the top of the class. So I think for longer term investors, the U.S. will continue to have the advantages. And that's why we continue to overweight the U.S. equity market.

The one point I would make up though is that in the short term, it's not always a slam dunk. And to your point, one area that we continue to like right now is Japan. And the reason for that is that for so long Japan has had a deflationary mindset. And that is really the worst thing for an economy, because when you have deflation, that means the prices are going down. So if you think something's going to be cheaper tomorrow, it's going to be cheaper the next day and the next day, right, so you don't buy anything. So it hurts the economy.

Well, right now, you're starting to see inflation come back into that economy, which is actually a good thing, because now you're starting to see people actually spend. So from a macro perspective, you're seeing some green shoots for Japan. If you look at cash holdings around the world, Japanese investors have had, put a lot of money. It’s one of the highest levels of people keeping money in cash.

Why? Because when you have that deflationary environment that I just talked about, cash is king. Your cash becomes more valuable every single day as the price of things goes lower. Well, now that inflation is starting to rear its head, people are starting to look for other places to put that cash. I think the equity market could be a destination.

Third, you're seeing a lot more of what we call shareholder friendly events taking place there. You're seeing a lot of companies initiating or increasing their dividends, and they're finally starting to do buybacks. But to your point, I think one of the biggest dynamics of international investing that people underappreciate is movements in the currency.

And just think about this over the last 3 years, the Japanese yen has fallen by 45%. 45%. So if you think about it over the last three years, what you've seen is that the Japanese equity market has actually done pretty well. I think it's been up over 50%.

But if you, as a U.S. investor, invested in Japan, your performance, you would have gotten that 56%, but you would have lost 45% because of the currency, which means that your performance over the last three years from a U.S. investor perspective was only 8%.

Well, I think that that Japanese yen is getting to the point where it is likely to stabilize and then start to rally or appreciate over the near term. And if that's the case, I think that that could actually add to your performance in the Japanese equity market. And I think that that's a place that investors should consider at least here in the near term.

RS: You've been talking about the analogies to the Olympic sports. And by the way, for those interested, we're going to leave some links up to the Raymond James papers in our show notes. One of the sports that I had no idea had become an Olympic sport was breakdancing, which of course, to nobody's surprise, they liken to AI, which is a sector that we talk about ad nauseam that a lot of people are talking about ad nauseam.

There's a lot of things to talk about. There's a lot of things to think through and keep on continue to trying to understand because a lot of it is new information and new things to pay attention to. NVIDIA (NVDA) is an obvious stock to point to, or highlight, or representation of AI in the marketplace.

How are you thinking about AI? And maybe you can feel free to broaden to other sectors that you're thinking about or would advise investors not to be paying as much attention to?

LA: So to your point, we compare AI to breakdancing. And the whole reason we do that is because, you know, breakdancing has been around since the 1970s, right? Everybody remembers Michael Jackson's moonwalk in the 1980s, but this is the first year that it's going to be in the Olympics as an event. Well, if you think about AI, AI has been around since the 60s, right?

Do you remember probably when people were playing chess against a computer? You remember the intelligent vacuums, you remember Siri, Alexa, Sophie the robot, right? So the question is, why all of a sudden now is AI really in the spotlight? And I think that the reason for that is that there have been two transformational technology innovations that have come together simultaneously.

And the first one is what we call large language models. And that's basically, a fancy word for saying that we have these super programs that have been trained to go out to all these different websites and actually read sentences, paragraphs, charts, and actually convey them back to us in the English language. And in some of these models, they're actually looking at 50 billion web pages at once.

So getting all of this wrapped into these different models to get us the answers, that's why they call it a large language model. It's going out and getting all this information. And the more data that's fed into it, the better the model.

The other transformational part of this has been the birth, if you will, of accelerated computing, meaning our chips that are being made today are so much more powerful. You know, if you think back to the 1970s, basically the formula was that every 5 years, the computing power increased by about 10 times. Well, in the last 8 years, the computing power has increased by a thousand times.

So you're getting a lot more ability or computing power to go out and search more. So the reason AI has become such a big story now is that, we have more models that are getting us the answers that we need, and they're being driven faster and faster so they can get bigger.

And the reason I bring that up is because the one critique that I get from a lot of people is that, you know what Larry, AI still sometimes provides the wrong answer. Well, that's actually a positive for AI because for AI to get to perfection, it needs to get more and more data around its model. And how do you get more of that data around it? You're going to need more computing power.

So that's what's going on right now is this virtuous cycle, if you will, to try and get these models to perfection. To your point, when people think of AI, they think of that one company that you've mentioned, but I think you can broaden it out. I think that there are a lot of beneficiaries from not only the chip makers, but the chip equipment makers.

Cloud computing continues to be a big driver of it. You have hardware and software companies that are going to benefit from that. And then to your point, there are lot of industries right now, think of the medical industry, think of the agricultural industry, the publishing industry, that are finding more and more ways to change their business models to actually incorporate AI into them, to make them much more productive and efficient over time.

And I still believe that we are in the very early stages of AI, because while a lot of companies have employed AI in 1 or 2 things in their business model, I still think you're going to see a lot more companies using it and using it in multiple facets of their business task on a daily basis.

RS: Can I ask you in terms of analyzing the markets and looking at various investing strategies and styles in terms of what you do for a living, how do you see AI continuing to be integrated into the field? Because it’s somewhat dangerous, much like publishing, much like many realms, but obviously a benefit as well.

LA: So you're saying specifically in our industry?

RS: Yeah.

LA: So I think AI, it can be used in our industry for things like cybersecurity. I think it can be used for helping fill out documents, filling out risk profiles of clients, because AI is good at certain things, right? It's good at high computational things, and it's good at things that are repetitious and you have the data for it.

But I always tell people that I feel pretty secure with the job that you and I do because the one thing that AI is not good at is, number one, emotions, and number 2, it's not as good at being intuitive or anticipating.

And if you think about what's happened in the financial markets, right, if you were an AI model and you were to go back in time and look at everything that's been done, you would look at all the historical data, right? But I think it's pretty hard to replicate what's happened over the last 5 years, or 6 years, or 10 years, right? It's pretty hard to have another great financial crisis. It's hard to figure out, how you would incorporate another COVID, right?

So going back and just looking at the data, which is one or two different observations, I don't think can give you the keys to the future. So I'm not so sure AI can anticipate and have the intuition that you and I do, because I would tell you that a lot of the data that I see right now isn't as good as it used to be.

And I'll just give you one quick example. Believe it or not, a lot of data that you see coming from the government is survey generated, right? And back in the day, it used to be, people were calling you on the phone and you would answer the questions. Well, there's a lot less of that face to face when it comes to surveys. A lot more of it is either online or people are doing it through some form of a computer to make it easier on people.

I don't think that data is as good because you're not seeing, by the way, the response rate is a lot lower today, right? I'm sure you know, if you see a call come up on your phone, right...

RS: I run like hell.

LA: Exactly. So we're not answering the call, so who is answering them?

And I think that that's kind of cloudy, some of the data here of late. So I think that we are using our minds, using our intuition, looking more broadly at new things coming up, how we look at the markets.

One of the big things when it comes to the economy is not necessarily just looking at that government data, but looking at real time information, right? Looking at credit card data, looking at how many people are going through the airport, looking at how many people are going through restaurants, right?

Looking at those and supplementing and doing your own research out there. I think that that's much better. And I don't think AI can replicate that right now because you got to be ahead of the game. And again, AI is good at doing things that are repetitious and you've seen multiple scenarios that are the same.

I'll just give you one final example. AI is fantastic when it comes to the medical field, like determining whether or not something is a tumor, because it has millions and millions of pictures of what a tumor looks like. So if it looks at one, it can pretty much decide whether or not that's a tumor. In our field though, it's pretty hard to look right now at the data that's been historically shown to us and saying whether or not we're in a recession, or whether or not the equity market is going to go higher. It's so different than it has been in previous years.

RS: Those are interesting things I think to think about, like much of the market and much of these burgeoning industries, they're interesting as thought experiments, they're interesting as ways to develop your portfolio and think about things. Any thoughts about different sectors of the markets?

LA: Yeah, so technology continues to be one of our favorite sectors. The other sectors that we like are industrials and healthcare. And if you look at our positioning, when it comes to our favorite sectors, we tend to want to be in the areas where businesses tend to spend more as opposed to the consumer.

Because as I mentioned to you earlier, I think the consumer is slowing, at least here in the interim. And that's why we want to focus more on where businesses are spending. The other thing that I would point out is that, those are the sectors that I think will have the best earnings growth in the back half of this year.

And because of that, I think the market's going to, with growth being at a premium, I think that's where you're going to see most of the money flow to. So that's why I do like those particular sectors.

RS: Any thoughts on -- we've had a couple episodes recently on income generating equities and asset classes. Any thoughts about that part of the market, or that way of allocating your portfolio?

LA: Yeah, I think that that's an okay way to look at things, looking for things with dividends. But I'd be very careful just looking for the highest dividend payers. If I was to construct a list, which we have one, of what I would call shareholder friendly activities, we always look at the combination of dividends, but we look at dividend paying companies that are growing their dividends because that's a very important part of it.

If they have the ability to grow their dividends, to me, that's more important. And then the second thing is we combined the dividend payment with what we call the buyback. So those are two things that a company can do, right? They can initiate dividends and they can buy back their stock.

So we tend to combine both of them to come up with our list. And when you do it that way, you tend to shy away a little bit more from the traditional type of companies like utilities and some of the consumer staple companies that tend to have the highest dividend yields.

And you get to more of the growth-oriented companies that are going to be in your technology space, part of your healthcare space that are a little bit more growth oriented. And we've had much better performance looking at it more holistically that way than just looking at just the pure size of the dividend, if you will.

RS: And what's your go-to time-frame in terms of growth for how long? Like what's that timeframe that you're looking at?

LA: So to that -- well, first of all, when we build those portfolios from an equity perspective, we're looking for consistently growing -- outpacing, for example, the dividend growth has to outpace the dividend growth of the S&P 500 for the last 5 years before we even put it on the list. Its buybacks have to be consistently growing. They can't really shrink. So it's always the growth. So that's looking in hindsight.

When we're looking out, we're looking for these companies to likely outperform for the next several years. Right. I agree with you that, if you're in the equity market, you shouldn't have a one year time horizon. You should be looking out at a minimum 3, if not 5 or longer time period when you invest in the equity market.

RS: Anything else that you feel investors should be paying attention to, be aware of, not be paying attention to, any thoughts to leave our audience with?

LA: Well, obviously we have something big coming up in November with the election.

RS: You don’t say.

LA: One of the things I just tell investors is, manage your portfolio on the fundamentals and don't necessarily make decisions based on who's in the White House.

And I'll just give you a quick example. And that example is that when President Trump came into office in 2016, you probably recall, because you see a lot of the analysts that come on your show, but what was the sector that everybody told you that you had to be in?

It was energy, right? And if you looked over his 4 year term, energy was by far and away the worst performing sector. It was the only sector that was actually negative during his time in office.

What was the sector that everybody said you had to avoid when he came into office? It was technology because he was going to go after all the big tech CEOs in Silicon Valley. Well, if you would have listened to that you would have missed out on the best performing sector during the 4 years that Donald Trump was President.

Fast forward when President Biden came to office, what was the sector that everybody said you had to avoid? It was the energy sector because of the Green New Deal, the fact that we were going to go to alternative sources of energy.

Well, right now, that is by far and away the best performing sector under President Biden. The sector that everybody was probably telling you you needed to be in, it was consumer discretionary because of the fiscal stimulus package, the potential for universal income for everyone. Well, if you look right now, consumer discretionary is the worst performing sector in the S&P 500.

So my point is, while it is important to know who is in the White House and what their policies are, it does show up in our framework of things to look at, but it ranks number 8.

It's far more important to know how the economy is doing, what's the earnings growth, what's the Fed doing, sentiment, valuations, corporate activity. Those are by far and away more important in determining how your equities are going to do than knowing who's sitting down there in the White House.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. I would add to that. I also host a cannabis podcast and when Biden was elected, there was a lot of excitement over how he was going to treat cannabis. And that industry is, as anybody paying attention to, is fairly much in the toilet. And yeah, I think prognostications are a dangerous thing, especially when it pertains to election outcomes and politics. So it'd be wise to follow that advice.

Larry, I really appreciate you giving us your time today. I hope this is the first conversation of many more. And thanks for all your insight.

LA: Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure.