Investment Outlook

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) provides platform software and related services to professional and financial services companies worldwide.

I previously wrote about INTA in November 2023 with a Hold outlook due to significant operating losses but the potential for upside from partnerships.

Those partnerships have been scaling well, and operating losses continue to drop.

Given a reasonable valuation, growing top-line revenue, reduced operating losses and a robust backlog, my outlook is Bullish on INTA in the near term, around $33.80 per share.

Intapp’s Market And Approach

Intapp operates in the professional service firm software market, part of the larger legal technology market, and the financial advisory software market.

The company generated 30% of its total revenue in FQ3 2024 from international sources:

Intapp’s main software offerings include:

DealCloud

Collaboration and Content

Risk and Compliance

Operations and Finance.

The legal technology market was an estimated $23.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $47 billion by 2030, according to a market research report by Grand View Research.

If achieved, this growth would represent a fairly robust CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The industry is seeing significant disruption from the integration of AI technologies, which can streamline operations and improve productivity by automating many lower-order tasks.

Additionally, more legal clients are adopting cloud-based solutions as a result of the pandemic and the follow-on shift to hybrid working arrangements, so vendors that are cloud-native have been advantaged in that regard.

The major regions of N. America and Europe are forecasted to account for the majority of demand through at least 2025.

Major competitive or other industry participants by function include:

Practice Management: Clio, PracticePanther, MyCase

Client Intake & CRM: LexisNexis InterAction, Salesforce, HubSpot

Risk & Compliance: Mitratech, Thomson Reuters

Deal Management: DealCloud.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has continued to grow due, in part, to the scaling of its Microsoft and KPMG partnerships. Operating income by quarter (red line) has improved because of higher gross margin and lower SG&A and R&D expenses.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has risen as a result of an expanding customer base and reduced emphasis on professional services; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have been stable in recent quarters; R&D expenses as a function of revenue (purple line) have trended lower in recent quarters despite spending on AI initiatives.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have made fairly steady and unmistakable improvement toward breakeven:

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, INTA ended the quarter with $187.4 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $48.9 million, and capital expenditures were $1.9 million. The company paid a very high $62.3 million in stock-based compensation, or SBC, in the last four quarters.

In the past year, INTA’s stock price has fallen by 16.7% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) gain of 24.7%, as the graphic shows here.

The major metrics table below is a handy reference for important financial and operational metrics:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 5.6 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 57.9 Price/Sales ("TTM") 5.9 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 23.8% Net Income Margin -10.4% EBITDA Margin -7.1% Market Capitalization $2,570,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,410,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $50,810,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.61 2024 FWD EPS Estimate -$0.56 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 22.1% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $0.60 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Strong Buy - 4.52 Click to enlarge

The firm’s Rule of 40 performance is shown below and indicates slight improvement overall, with reduced negative operating margin mostly offset by a lower topline revenue growth rate:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) FQ1 2024 FQ3 2024 Revenue Growth % 28.9% 23.8% Operating Margin -13.8% -6.3% Total 15.1% 17.5% Click to enlarge

A partial public comparable to Intapp would be Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF), although WOLTF is much larger and more diversified:

Metric Wolters Kluwer Intapp Variance EV/Sales ("FWD") 6.7 5.6 -15.5% EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 20.4 57.9 184.3% Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 5.5% 22.1% 298.7% Net Income Margin 18.0% -10.4% --% Operating Cash Flow $1,710,000,000 $50,810,000 -97.0% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Bullish On Intapp

Intapp reports that its partnerships with Microsoft and KPMG have been continuing to scale, drawing customers seeking its cloud solutions enhanced by GenAI capabilities.

Overall net revenue retention [NRR] was 115% at the end of FQ3, while its cloud NRR was 120%, both positive figures that indicate solid product/market fit and good sales and marketing efficiency.

The company's RPO (Remaining Performance Obligations) backlog stood at $468 million at the end of the quarter, up 23% year-over-year and suggesting a robust demand environment for its solutions.

The graphic below illustrates the frequency of various keywords in the most recent conference call with analysts.

Seeking Alpha

In answering questions about "macro" conditions, leadership has seen relative stability among its law firm and accounting firm clients but more volatility among its investment banking clients.

An issue for software company management teams is how many resources to devote to Generative AI integrations from a front-end investment versus return standpoint.

Intapp’s customers are showing interest in how GenAI solutions can increase their efficiency and capabilities, but only for solutions that are consistent with their workflows and compliance & regulatory requirements.

So, the company needs to balance the investments made now with the near-term ROI and customer demand, which may not occur immediately if products are not properly tailored to their specific environments.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing INTA at an EV/Sales multiple of around 5.6x on an estimated NTM revenue growth rate of 22.1% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 18% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed a forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 5.2x on June 21, 2024, as the chart shows here:

Meritech Capital

So, by comparison, INTA is currently valued by the market at a slight premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index as of June 21, 2024. This makes sense as the firm is expected to grow at a slightly faster rate of growth than the Index.

Risks to the company’s outlook include an ongoing macroeconomic slowdown that appears to be underway, which may result in delayed customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles, reducing its revenue growth potential in the near term.

However, forward revenue growth is still within 2 percentage points of Intapp’s trailing twelve-month growth result, which, along with its 23% growth in backlog, indicates continued resilience in the current environment.

While the company's revenue growth could be dampened by weakness in the investment banking segment, I’m positive about Intapp’s potential for outperformance in the quarters ahead.

Management appears to be well aware of the need to pace its GenAI investments against profitability concerns.

It also seems to clearly understand its client’s goals and regulatory constraints regarding GenAI solutions and is tailoring its approach accordingly.

Given Intapp, Inc.’s growth trajectory, reduction in operating losses and reasonable valuation, my near-term outlook on INTA is cautiously Bullish at around $33.80 per share.

