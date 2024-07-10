Drs Producoes/E+ via Getty Images

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been in a downward trend for more than two years now. NTR peaked in early 2022 and has been falling precipitously since then, which has now resulted in the stock price trading at levels from 2018.

Data by YCharts

I covered NTR back in November of last year when I warned that the stock could continue to underperform in the near-term, but I also made the case that long-term shareholders should focus on the company's strong competitive positioning as opposed to trying to forecast short-term movements in the share price.

Since then, NTR fell by more than 8% while the broader materials sector and the S&P 500 appreciated by 10.5% and 23.5% respectively.

Data by YCharts

The disappointing performance of NTR should not come as a surprise to anyone given the recent rout in agricultural commodities. The price of wheat, for example, which I showed back in November to be a key driver for NTR's share price, has continued falling over the past year and reached a bottom in April.

FRED

As disappointing as all that sounds, it should be noted that Nutrien's business fundamentals seem to be stabilizing which has now resulted in the stock trading at more attractive levels and is less exposed to further downside movements, provided that commodity prices remain at current levels.

Are We Approaching An Inflection Point?

With the beginning of fiscal year 2024, Nutrien's management has indicated that demand is normalizing, which is slowly flowing through margins and should eventually lead to volume and revenue growth.

We continued to see strong crop input demand, a normalization of product margins for our North American Retail business and increased global potash shipments in the first quarter. (...) We expect growth in Retail earnings and fertilizer sales volumes compared to the prior year and have maintained our 2024 guidance ranges. Source: Nutrien Q1 2024 Earnings Release North American potash sales volumes increased by more than 50% compared to the prior year supported by low channel inventories and more normal buying behaviors. Source: Nutrien Q1 2024 Earnings Transcript

In that regard, the seasonally strong second quarter will provide a much-needed context on whether or not the worst is already behind us. In terms of gross margins, it seems that this is already the case as they bottomed in Q2 of 2023.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

At the moment, sell-side analysts are extremely pessimistic and their consensus estimate is for Nutrien's topline figure to decline by nearly 10%.

Seeking Alpha

This creates the conditions for a sharp reversal, should we see better-than-expected second quarter results and the guidance for fiscal year 2024 is either sustained or upgraded.

Conservatively Priced

While Nutrien's profitability is likely bottoming, the market does not seem to price-in any meaningful improvement in business fundamentals going forward. At the moment, the stock trades at a dividend yield of almost 4.4%, which is one of the highest on record.

Data by YCharts

In the meantime, the dividend does not appear to be at an immediate risk with free cash flow being roughly 3x the annual dividend outflow. As we could also see on the graph below, the net income figure has fallen below $1bn threshold at which the dividend appears to be at risk.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This, however, is only temporary as fiscal year 2023 was marked by significant amount of other expenses related to different one-off items as well as a notable goodwill impairment related to Nutrien's international operations.

Nutrien Annual Report 2023

Therefore, as 2024 progresses, the dividend coverage ratio should improve materially once we roll over these one-off items and margins improve.

The stock also trades at very attractive levels on a free cash flow basis with the yield now at nearly 12% for the past 12 months.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

The double-digit free cash flow yield is one of the highest on a historical basis, but more importantly, it does not seem to be driven by a cut in capital expenditures. As shown on the graph below, NTR's Capex to Depreciation & Amortization ratio stands at 115% for the past year. What that means is that the level of capital expenditures is more than enough to cover the annual depreciation expense of the company's property, plant and equipment. Lastly, we should also note that the annual intangible asset amortization expense resulting from the Agrium and PotashCorp Merger stands at nearly $350m, which is nearly 13% of the annual capex figure.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

Conclusion

As NTR continues falling, the current valuation becomes increasingly attractive. At present, the stock trades at very attractive levels on a historical basis and a significant decline in revenues appears to be priced-in. In the meantime, in recent months we have seen business fundamentals bottom out and margins stabilize. Although it is too early for me to rate NTR as a buy, long-term investors are now in a good position to increase positions at significantly more attractive levels than we had just a couple of months ago.