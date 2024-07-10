6381380/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

LKQ Corporation is the world’s largest provider of alternative collision replacement parts, which includes recycled parts and aftermarket parts. Basically, when a car or truck gets in an accident and the vehicle is deemed by the insurance company to be a total loss, LKQ acquires the damaged vehicle, dismantles it, refurbishes the parts as necessary, and sells the parts to repair shops (the customer) for normal repairs. For many such repairs, insurance companies compel the repair shops to use aftermarket parts, which typically cost 20-40% less than OEM parts. As such, LKQ partners with insurers to drive demand for alternative parts. In addition to body parts and mechanical parts, LKQ sells scrap metal to dealers and fluids to remanufacturers.

(Baird)

Roughly 50% of revenue comes from the US and about 23% from Europe. The remainder is spread out among other countries, including Mexico, India, and Taiwan.

Data from LKQ

Investment Thesis

Secular trends toward after-market parts utilization. As a percentage of total parts utilization during repair, after-market parts grew from 23% to 38% over the 20-year period through 2020. This trend was interrupted following the pandemic. Why? Following the pandemic, repair costs spiked, causing insurance companies to opt for more total losses rather than repairing the vehicle.

Baird

As inflation normalizes, specifically wage inflation, the trend should normalize and the utilization of after-market parts should begin to increase again. Importantly, insurance companies continue to increase their directives to use alternative parts when repairs are made. State Farm, the largest auto insurance company is in the US, was the latest to approve the practice in 2023. Finally, in Europe (roughly 50% of LKQ revenue), alternative part utilization is under 10%, leaving enormous secular growth opportunity for LKQ as they partner with insurance companies in the area.

Significant benefits to scale. LKQ is the largest player in a highly fragmented area, and the benefits to scale are increasing with time. Sophisticated systems for inventory management and purchasing allow the company to purchase the right salvaged vehicles and respond quickly to requests from repair shops. Technology also allows the company to better assess the value of a salvaged vehicle and make good purchases. Scale also provides logistics benefits as LKQ leverages a large fleet of over 5000 vehicles that move vehicles and parts to their locations and to customer destinations.

Company is shifting toward organic growth and efficiencies should drive better returns on capital and returns to shareholders. In June 2024, the CEO role has transitioned from Nick Zarcone to Justin Jude. With a background in Finance and investment banking, Nick Zarcone did a good job in building out LKQ's capabilities and geographic reach through several acquisitions. Justin Jude has an operational background and has committed to focusing on gaining efficiencies and leveraging the existing assets of the company. Over the next 2-3 years, while revenue growth will likely approximate the company's organic growth target of 4.75%-5.75%, we fully expect his approach to result in higher EBITDA margins, strong FCF conversion, and returns of capital in the form of share repurchases and continued increases in the dividend. As such, we believe LKQ will generate annualized EPS growth of 10%+ over the next five years.

Sentiment on the stock reflects a lack of appreciation of the relative stability of the revenue stream. LKQ is categorized as a consumer discretionary stock within the S&P 500 index -- a group that is naturally under pressure given expectations for a macro slowdown. Since the business relies on miles driven (and to a lesser extent, commodity prices), there is some level of cyclicality. But overall, the demand profile of North American and European parts is not overly sensitive to economic cycles or interest rates. That defensive attribute should play out as less volatility of results and may attract more investors looking to reduce cyclical exposure.

Valuation

LKQ trades at a heavily discounted valuation relative to its history and, in our opinion, relative to the long-term outlook. Over the past 10 years, the stock has traded at an EV/EBITDA of between 9-14x, excluding the short-lived pandemic low. Over the past five years, that range has been 9-12x. Currently, LKQ is valued at 8x our 2024 EBITDA estimate, an estimate we consider conservative based on company guidance. On a P/E and P/FCF basis (earnings approximates FCF at LKQ), the stock currently trades at 11x today, below the range of 12-20x that LKQ traded since the pandemic. (Prior to the pandemic, that range was actually higher.) Given our expectation for long-term EPS growth of 10%+, we believe LKQ could trade closer to a market multiple (17-18x on average), which offers meaningful upside from here. In our view, the stock could be at $50-60 over the next year and can double from the current level over the next 4-5 years.

Risks

Environmental. LKQ is in the business of dismantling vehicles and storing their parts. Naturally, that process can be messy, and has the potential to contaminate the ground and air. LKQ has made large investments to protect the environment, but we consider this a risk.

Safety technology. The business of LKQ relies on accidents. Driver safety technology has come a long way. New vehicles are equipped with cameras and automated warning and driving features that, in theory, should result in fewer accidents. Some would argue that smart phone technology (texting, etc.) has created a more dangerous driving environment, but as safety technology continues to improve, we would expect accident frequency to decline.

Shift to electric vehicles. Currently, only about 7% of vehicles on the road are fully electric. The LKQ business is largely around traditional ICE vehicles. The parts are different (in type and number) than those of electric vehicles. We believe LKQ will ultimately serve the EV market, providing batteries and other parts, but that would take additional investment by LKQ. It is also worth mentioning that EV’s have fewer parts than ICE engines.