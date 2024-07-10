BP: No Thanks, I'm Buying American

Jul. 10, 2024 12:45 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP) Stock7 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • European oil stocks, including BP, trade at lower multiples than American peers due to ESG diversification and market skepticism on non-oil operations.
  • BP's recent performance suffers from negative headlines, lower refining margins, and geopolitical challenges, further widening the gap with American oil giants.
  • Despite a solid dividend and potential for growth, BP's focus on renewables and uncertain long-term strategy make it less attractive compared to U.S. counterparts.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

BP North America Inc Corporate Bürogebäude in Houston.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Three things are certain in life:

  • Death.
  • Taxes.
  • European oil stocks underperform their American peers.

While I'm obviously joking a bit, it is widely known that European energy majors don't have the valuation

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.07K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News