Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) targets 15% return on inventory, and with a significant amount of cash, and expertise proven for many years, the company received financing from a large conglomerate in the industry, D.R. Horton (DHI). Besides, FOR recently reported constrained lot supply in the United States, which, in my view, may benefit its business model. I think that FOR holds more business connections all over the country than most competitors. Besides, in my view, further headcount growth, and the company's expertise in the industry will most likely bring positive unlevered FCF.

Price Target: Based on my own discounted cash flow analysis, my price target is $100 per share.

Business Overview, Planned Investments, And Return Expected

Incorporated in Delaware, Forestar Group Inc. makes investments in land acquisition, and sells single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company's current portfolio appears quite diversified in 57 markets, and 23 states.

Source: Presentation To Investors

The United States Construction Industry Databook Series, which was delivered in Q1 2024, noted that the construction industry is expected to grow by 5.6% to reach USD 1,271.65 billion in 2024. In addition, the growth is expected to stand at around a CAGR of 4.7% during 2024-2028. However, there are certain actors in the industry such as Forestar that seem to be delivering higher growth than that of the market.

The company's business success, in my view, is based on a lower-risk business model consisting of strategic investments in finished lots and undeveloped land, which are later sold within a short time period.

FOR conducts feasibility studies including soil tests, independent environmental studies, and engineering work and financial analysis. Thanks to those assessments, the company targets a 15% return on inventory, and tries to hold lots for 3-4 years.

In the most recent presentation, management noted $1.5-$1.6 billion in land acquisitions in 2024. So, I think that we could expect a return of close to $225 million or 15%*$1.5 billion in 2028 out of that land acquired in 2024. I used this rationale, and some other assumptions, to assess cash flow forecasts from 2024 to 2029.

Source: Presentation To Investors

In the most recent quarterly report, the company included beneficial estimates about demand for residential lots, which included double-digit net revenue growth. In my view, low resale supply, demographics supporting housing demand incentives and price adjustments from homebuilders seem to explain the company's recent beneficial results.

The company reported good figures since 2024. I think that it is worth having a careful look at the company's dynamic business model. I made forecasts about future unlevered FCF, however, it is worth having a look at previous growth before offering my forecasts.

Increase In Cash, And Book Value Per Share Increase

Right before conducting any forecasting, I reviewed the balance sheet report of FOR. I checked the figures since the year 2014, which revealed an impressive increase in the total amount of assets, and cash in hand. Cash and equivalents increased from $170 million in 2024 to around $416 million in the last report. The total amount of cash increased almost every year, thanks to the company's activities. Total current assets, which is mainly represented by the total amount of cash also increased significantly from 2014 to 2024. The changes in the balance sheet from 2014 to 2024 really indicate that the business model works smoothly.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

The tangible book value per share increased from close to $19 in 2014 to around $29 in 2024. The company is currently trading not far from its book value per share, and tangible book value per share. In sum, the company does trade quite cheap in comparison to the balance sheet.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

With regard to the total amount of liabilities, FOR increased its total amount of long-term debt in the last ten years. Hence, the total amount of liabilities also increased. However, given the increase in the total amount of cash, net debt did not really increase in the last three years. In sum, I would say the total amount of leverage would not matter much.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the last quarterly report, the company noted that the ratio of net debt to total capital will most likely remain at 40% of less. I think that shareholders will most likely appreciate that the company will continue to report low net leverage in the coming years.

Over the long term, we intend to maintain our ratio of net debt to total capital at approximately 40% or less. We believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital is useful in understanding the leverage employed in our operations. We are confident that we are well-positioned to operate effectively during changing economic conditions because of our low net leverage and strong liquidity position, our low overhead model and our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton. Source: 10-Q

With all that being said, I think that it is also worth saying something about the headcount growth. The company has hired substantially in the last three years. I would expect further investment increase in the coming years. In my view, managers usually hire new individuals when they expect to work more with homebuilders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Interest Paid To Note Holders

The company reports several types of debt financing that includes 3.85% senior notes, which are said to include an annual effective interest rate of 4.1%. The company's 5.0% senior notes also include financing costs is 5.2%. Finally, in December 2023, the company issued a noted payable, which accrues interest at 4.0% per annum and matures in December 2025.

Our $400 million principal amount of 3.85% senior notes (the “2026 notes”) mature May 15, 2026 with interest payable semi-annually. The annual effective interest rate of the 2026 notes after giving effect to the amortization of financing costs is 4.1%. Source: 10-Q We also have $300 million principal amount of 5.0% senior notes (the “2028 notes”) outstanding, which mature March 1, 2028 with interest payable semi-annually. The annual effective interest rate of the 2028 notes after giving effect to the amortization of financing costs is 5.2%. Source: 10-Q In December 2023, we issued a note payable of $9.9 million as part of a transaction to acquire real estate for development. The note is non-recourse and is secured by the underlying real estate, accrues interest at 4.0% per annum and matures in December 2025. Source: 10-Q

I think that the cost of debt is not far from 4.3%, and I assumed a cost of capital of around 6.2%, which I believe is adequate for the current market conditions. The stock price has changed quite a bit in the last few months.

Unlevered FCF Model Based On My Expectations, And Outlook

According to the most recent presentations reported by FOR, 2024E lot deliveries are expected to be close to 14.5k-15.5k, which is a bit better than in 2023.

Revenue is also expected to be close to $1.4-$1.5 billion in 2024, which is also better than the figures reported in 2024, 2024, and 2020. With the given outlook, I believe that we could expect further growth in the coming years.

Analysts out there are also expecting revenue growth, and EPS growth in 2025, and 2026. 2024E EPS Estimate is expected to be close to $3.79, 2025E EPS would be close to $4.04, and 2026 EPS could be close to $4.44. 2024 Revenue is expected to be close to $1.51 billion, 2025 revenue is expected to be around $1.7 billion, and 2026E revenue is expected to be $1.8 billion. In sum, in my view, most analysts expect a continuation of the revenue growth seen from 2014 to 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There seems to exist constrained lot supply in the United States. New home construction has been constrained by the availability of lots, and labor and material shortages. Under these conditions, in my view, FOR may benefit significantly from its connection with D.R. Horton, which may help the company receive financing for future development.

Source: Presentation To Investors

I also assumed that DHI will continue to support FOR's national platform, and will bring demand for the products offered by FOR. It is worth noting that FOR's interests seem to be well protected thanks to Master Supply, and Shared Services Agreements with DHI. In the most recent presentation, FOR noted that DHI plans to maintain a significant ownership position in FOR over the long term.

In addition, under my financial model, I assumed that the company's expertise in the industry will allow the company to source land acquisition opportunities. Besides, I assumed that the company's targeted 15% return on inventory, and less than a 36 month return on initial investment will continue to drive FCF growth.

Under my DCF model, I would also expect a benefit from the diversification of customer base, which was promised in the most recent presentation. Besides, economies of scale, further acquisition of new personnel, and opportunistic M&A in the highly-fragmented U.S. single family residential lot development industry could also be a FCF driver.

The company did not provide information about the funds from operations, so I decided to use my own estimate of unlevered FCF. I mostly collected information from the company's 10-Qs, 10-ks, and I also used the numbers delivered by Seeking Alpha.

Unlevered FCF increased from about -$55 million in 2014 to close to $168 million in the last report. In the past, FCFs stood at $111.5 million in 2023, $183.4 million in 2022, $178.3 million in 2021, and $69 million in 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the recent increase in employees, and current amount of cash in hand, I think that the company will be able to sell lots in the next four or five years. Total employees increased from 303 in 2023 to 340 in the last report.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition, given previous unlevered FCF growth, management outlook, planned land acquisition in 2024, and my previous assumptions, I think that FCF close to $192 million in 2025, and 2029 FCF of $258 million is realistic.

I assumed unlevered FCF growth close to 6%-8%, which is significantly lower than the company's targeted 15% return on inventory. Seeking Alpha offers further information about previous EBITDA growth, EPS growth, and EBIT growth figures.

Source: Seeking Alpha

6%-8% FCF growth is also not far from the EPS growth expectations, and revenue growth expectations reported by other analysts for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Source: Author's Work

Assuming a cost of capital of 6.2%, the net present value of future unlevered Free Cash Flow from 2025 to 2029 would be $933 million. With long term growth of 2%, the terminal value would be $6.261 billion, or $258 million*1.02/(6.2%-2%).

The net present value of the future terminal value stands at close to $4.414 billion. Subtracting net debt, I obtained a total valuation of more than $5.049 billion.

Now, if we divide by the weighted average shares outstanding of close to 50.4 million, the implied equity valuation would be close to $100 per share. Given the current stock price, I think that there is substantial upside potential.

Source: Stock Charts

Undervalued As Compared To Peers

FOR trades at only 7x FWD earnings, with peers trading at close to 32x forward earnings. The company's EV/TTM EBITDA is also close to 7x. Sector median stands at close to 32x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my view, the company's valuation will most likely improve as new financial figures are delivered. In the past quarters, FOR reported better than expected EPS GAAP, and better than expected revenue growth. I think that new, better than expected figures, and FCF growth could push the company's total valuation up.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

DHI has a controlling position in the company. It means that they could block any acquisition attempt. In addition, they may have interests different from that of minority shareholders. DHI is the company's largest client. The company discussed extensively the risks that arise from the relationship with DHI in the annual report.

So long as D.R. Horton controls us or the strategic relationship between D.R. Horton and us remains in place, our business relationships with other builder customers may be negatively affected, including the risk that such other builder customers may believe that we will favor D.R. Horton over our other customers. In addition, we have in the past relied on builder referrals as a source for land development opportunities, and there is a risk that builders may refer such opportunities to land developers other than us as a result of our close alignment with D.R. Horton. Source: 10-k

There is also a significant number of risks that shareholders need to take into account. In my view, lower demand for residential lots, lack of sufficient financing for homebuyers, inflation, and changing demographic trends could affect the company's business model. Unlevered FCF in 2026, 2027, 2028, or 2029 could be lower than expected, which may lower the stock price as the numbers come out.

Besides, I think that we could see certain supply chain issues coming from shortages in building materials, or even tightness in the labor market. Under the most dramatic case scenario, we may see a decrease in the FCF/net sales driven by increases in labor costs, or higher costs from building materials. Under such a scenario, the implied stock price could decline.

Conclusion

Forestar proved its expertise in the industry with the acquisition of new land, and reported six consecutive years of positive unlevered FCF. I think that the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton, promised diversification of customer base, and headcount growth will represent unlevered FCF drivers. Besides, I would expect that the constrained lot supply in the United States reported in the last quarter could benefit the company, which has operated in the industry for many years. They seem to have connections that other competitors may not have. With all these assumptions, and prudent FCF growth expectations, I think that FOR's stock price could improve substantially from its current price mark.