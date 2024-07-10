Forestar: Underappreciated, With A Proven Business Model

Jul. 10, 2024
London Stock Market Research
Summary

  • Forestar Group Inc. targets double digit returns through land acquisition with significant cash and expertise, supported by financing from D.R. Horton.
  • Given the previous unlevered FCF growth, management outlook, planned land acquisition in 2024, and my previous assumptions, I expect FCF close to $192 million in 2025.
  • FOR recently reported constrained lot supply in the United States, which, in my view, may benefit its business model.

A woman in a leadership role talks to her co workers on a construction /manufacturing site

Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) targets 15% return on inventory, and with a significant amount of cash, and expertise proven for many years, the company received financing from a large conglomerate in the industry, D.R. Horton (

London Stock Market Research
