Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) just announced the acquisition of a phase 1 ready asset T-cell engager known as CT-95, which was formerly owned by Link Immunotherapeutics, Inc. [Link]. This asset is a mesothelin [MSLN] and CD3 T cell engaging bispecific antibody targeting mesothelin tumor types. The premise of the acquisition of such an asset would be because it has the potential to be both first-in-class and best-in-class in targeting such tumor types. A catalyst for investors to look forward to would be that a phase 1 study, using CT-95 for the treatment of patients with MSLN expressing tumors, is expected to begin in Q1 of 2025.

This is a good acquisition because it builds upon the fact that it wants to develop a pipeline that specifically uses T cell engagers. Having said that, there is another candidate being developed in its pipeline, known as CTIM-76. This particular candidate is a Claudin 6 and CD3 T cell engaging bispecific antibody being developed to target Claudin 6-positive gynecologic and testicular cancers. An IND to begin testing it was cleared by the FDA several months ago, and the phase 1 dose-escalation portion of this trial is expected to have the first patient enrolled in mid-2024.

The promise here is that the company should have clinical data from both of these programs at some point in 2025. While all clinical trials are always risky, T cell engagers [TCEs] are starting to establish proof of concept. This would be with Amgen (AMGN), Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBXF), Janux Therapeutics (JANX) and Harpoon Therapeutics, which was acquired by Merck (MRK) for $680 million. The reason it was acquired was because of this small-cap biotech advancing T cell engagers like HPN328 to treat small-cell lung cancer [SCLC] and neuroendocrine tumors. With proof-of-concept being established across the spectrum of T cell engagers, plus potential for a few data readouts of Context's drug candidates in 2025, I believe that this biotech is worth a look.

Acquisition Of CT-95 Brings On Board Another T Cell Engager

As I noted above, Context Therapeutics was able to acquire CT-95 from Link Immunotherapeutics, Incorporated. The reason for doing so is that it could add another T cell engaging [TCE] bispecific antibody into its pipeline. The goal is to use this asset to target patients with solid tumors.

When looking at this entire market, it is a large market opportunity. It is expected that the global solid tumor market will reach $532.42 billion by 2032. This is a considerable market opportunity, as you can see.

However, it is important to put this evaluation into context. How so? Well, the goal of advancing CT-95 is to only target MSLN overexpressed tumor types. It is said that cancers with this type of expression are the following:

Pancreatic cancer

Ovarian cancer

Lung cancer

Mesothelioma.

Another good reason for such an acquisition would be the fact that this TCE addresses a larger market. Consider that it is possible to target about 100,000 patients in the United States alone whose tumors express MSLN. Regarding the other TCE in its pipeline, CTIM-76, it could be used to go after 50,000 patients in the United States. It just honestly depends on what is being targeted in the relapsed/refractory setting. For instance, the four solid tumor types I noted above have a large portion of patients with this tumor type expression. Take, for example, ovarian cancer, it is said that there is 90% expression of MSLN for these patients. What makes the targeting of MSLN ideal is that it is overly expressed on tumor cells, but has limited expression in normal tissues.

As I noted above, Merck acquired Harpoon Therapeutics. However, it did so because of HPN328 as a DLL3 X CD3 TCE for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer [SCLC]. A problem is that Harpoon Therapeutics fell into a trap beforehand with a 1st-generation TCE known as HPN-536. That's because in its testing, this drug bound to shed MSLN as a target, which resulted in poor efficacy. Another issue was the albumin binding that was incorporated as well. The concern is that it had to keep on performing dose-optimization to try to achieve desired results. Even though, there was promising pharmacologic activity with this 1st-generation TCE HPN-536, it chose to discontinue this program. The difficulty with shed MSLN binding [binding away from the tumor cell surface] resulted in the poor efficacy observed.

The solution for CT-95 is to avoid this MSLN shed that occurred, and bind closer to the cell surface regarding MSLN. The result could mean greater therapeutic exposure and probably better clinical success for such a TCE like CT-95. The reason this is possible is all in the design of the molecule, in that it was developed with an effector-silenced IgG1 backbone which has high avidity specifically for cell surface membrane-bound MSLN.

AbbVie (ABBV) also fell into the same trap in phase 1 testing. However, it deployed an Fc binding region instead of albumin like HP536. The candidate from AbbVie known as ABBV-428 also couldn't avoid the MSLN sink seen by HP536 as well. Even worse, it wasn't able to have high potency T cell engagement and thus, the big pharma was forced to discontinue its phase 1 study. The point here is that CT-95 has the ability to become the best in class MSLN targeting TCE antibody targeting MSLN expressing solid tumor patients.

Having said all of this, a catalyst for investors to look forward to would be a trial initiation. A phase 1 study, using CT-95 for the treatment of patients with MSLN expressing solid tumors, is expected to begin in Q1 of 2025. From there, it is quite possible that preliminary data could be released from this early-stage study the very same year.

CTIM-76 Is Also A Phase 1 Asset Being Developed For Solid Tumors

The program that already existed in its pipeline would be CTIM-76, which is to be developed in a phase 1 dose-escalation and dose-expansion study. This particular candidate is being advance to specifically target solid tumors that express Claudin 6 [CLDN6]. Thus, this candidate is a CLDN6 x CD3 T cell engaging [TCE] bi-specific antibody going after these patients. It is expected that this trial is going to enroll a total of 40 patients with either platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and testicular cancer that relapsed to Standard of Care [SOC]. Regarding screening, the goal is to target CLDN6 positive ovarian and endometrial cancer patients with a positivity percentage of 10% ≥ 1+. In terms of the patients to be enrolled with testicular cancer, no biomarker screening will be necessary. Why is that? That's because the expression of this protein is highly prevalent in testicular patients and thus, no screening is needed.

The first patient for this early-stage study is expected to be dosed in mid-2024. This is possible because it was able to receive IND clearance from the FDA to advance this drug into phase 1 human testing back in May 2024. The promise with this drug is that the targeting of CLDN6 makes it highly ideal. Why is that? That's because this protein is an oncofetal protein. That's important because it is highly expressed in embryonic tissue, but hardly any presence in adult healthy tissue. Thus, in terms of immunotherapy, this is a good target for Context Therapeutics to go after.

The problem with prior therapies is that the targeting CLDN6 was not ideal because the CLDN family is dependent on one another. Thus, the goal for this biotech was to develop CTIM-76 to be able to selectively target CLDN6, to go after aspects of the family like CLDN3, CLD4 and CLD9.

It makes sense for this biotech to advance the use of this TCE, just based on preclinical testing only. In a preclinical ovarian xenograft model, it was shown that tumor regression was achieved in a dose-dependent manner. The higher the dose used, the greater the tumor regression that was achieved. The doses used for this in vivo testing were 0.01 mg/kg, 0.1 mg/kg and 1.0 mg/kg of CTIM-76. With this study to dose the first patient soon, then this is another trial where preliminary phase 1 data could be released at some point in 2025.

In terms of competition for CTIM-76 as a CLDN6 x CD3 TCE bi-specific antibody, there are several competitors. One such competitor could be Xencor (XNCR). The reason is that it is developing a similar targeting TCE by the name of XmAb541. This particular candidate is currently in phase 1 testing for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and other oncology targets. What makes this ideal is that it was also developed to have selectivity of CLDN6 such as targeting CLDN3, CLDN4 and CLDN9.

Where CTIM-76 may establish a competitive advantage over Xencor's drug might be in a few areas. However, one area in particular would be in terms of safety. That's because CTIM-76 has a CD-3 affinity level of 1, whereas Xencor's drug has 7. Why is this a big deal? That's because it is believed that reduced affinity for CD3 could end up meaning an improved therapeutic index, plus greater selectivity and thus better safety. Ultimately, it is expected that there should be fewer events of cytokine release syndrome [CRS] present with Context's drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Context Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 million as of March 31, 2024. This is a small amount of cash, which is why the biotech took a measure to greatly enhance its cash position. It did so by raising $100 million through a private placement agreement.

With this completed financial raise, along with the prior cash on hand, Context Therapeutics Inc. believes that it has enough to fund its operations, or a cash runway, into 2028. This gives it plenty of cash runway and barring any use of cash for a strategic acquisition or other unforeseen circumstance, I don't see any risk of any near-term dilution. Its cash burn is $3.9 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Context Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the acquisition of CT-95 as a MSLN targeting solid tumor drug. Firstly, there is no assurance that once a phase 1 study is completed for it, that it will achieve a successful clinical outcome. Secondly, the goal is to become a 2nd-generation drug that avoids MSLN shed seen in prior generation drugs that target MSLN. There is no guarantee that such an advantage will be obtained, nor that the drug will prove safer to take.

A second risk to consider would be regarding CTIM-76, which is being developed to treat CLDN6 expressing tumors. There is no assurance that once data is released from a phase 1 study, that the drug will prove efficacious. Nor, that it will be able to achieve the desired safety profile of a TCE. Another thing to go back to would be in terms of selectivity, where the CLDN family is dependent upon each other. Thus, the goal is for the drug to have improved selectivity towards CLDN3, CLDN4 and CLDN9 as well. There is no guarantee that such selective binding will be achieved in phase 1 human testing, nor that this drug will prove safe/tolerable for patients to take.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of competition in this TCE drug development space. In terms of CT-95, one such competitor could be Merck, which acquired Harpoon Therapeutics to get its hands on TCE bi-specific antibodies. Plus a few of the other companies developing such drugs, as noted earlier in this article. These other companies have established proof of concept. For instance, Amgen (AMGN) with Tarlatamab or AMG757 [a DLL3 x CD3 TCE bi-specific antibody in phase 2 testing for SCLC, has proven in testing to achieve a 40% objective response rate and median progression-free survival [mPFS] rate of 4.9 months. However, with incidence of ≥ G3 CRS being at 1%. Much lower than the 3% observed with Merck's HPN328 at 3%.

Thus, the risk here is that there is no assurance that Context's TCEs will be able to achieve lower incidence rates of CRS. Nor that, the efficacy produced of CT-95 or CTIM-76 will be superior to all of these other TCE development biotechs.

Conclusion

Context Therapeutics has been able to bring on board another TCE into its pipeline, which is CT-95. The belief in acquiring this molecule is that it could become first-in-class and best-in-class in targeting MSLN expressing solid tumors as an MSLN x CD3 TCE bi-specific antibody. This remains to be seen in clinical testing, with the phase 1 study to be underway relatively soon. However, what this acquisition does do is to reduce investor risk slightly. In essence, it gives it another shot on goal in targeting the large solid tumor market.

Regarding the company advancing T-cell engagers, there is considerable promise because of the ability to act as immunotherapy treatments to improve response rates, but at the same time reduce undesired safety problems like CRS. In terms of the other drug, CTIM-76, its potential holds in targeting oncofetal tissue, which is only highly expressed in embryonic tissue. Thus, a drug like this might be safer to take compared to other TCE going after other protein expressing targets.

