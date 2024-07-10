Context Therapeutics: Acquired Asset CT-95 Could Enhance T-Cell Engager Pipeline

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Context Therapeutics Inc.'s acquisition of CT-95, targeting MSLN expressing solid tumors, brings another shot on goal for its pipeline of T cell engagers.
  • CTIM-76 is another T cell engager in the pipeline; however, it is being developed to go after oncofetal protein CLDN6, which is only highly expressed in embryonic tissue.
  • With both phase 1 studies of CT-95 and CTIM-76 underway soon, it is highly likely that preliminary data from both trials could be released in 2025.
  • Other T cell engager development companies have not only established proof of concept, but have shown this type of immunotherapy to be safe with low incidence of ≥ G3 CRS.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

African woman, scientist and microscope with research for cancer treatment at pharmaceutical lab. Person, study and innovation for drugs, medication or zoom on cell for results with chemical formula

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) just announced the acquisition of a phase 1 ready asset T-cell engager known as CT-95, which was formerly owned by Link Immunotherapeutics, Inc. [Link]. This asset is a mesothelin [MSLN] and CD3 T

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.58K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News