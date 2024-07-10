moose henderson/iStock via Getty Images

For today's article, I decided to focus on Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC). The vehicle operates as a closed-ended fund that invests in collateralized loan obligations, including debt and equity CLOs. Although ECC has produced stellar results since its inception, significant inflection points have recently occurred, which prompted me to discuss the CEF with Seeking Alpha's reader base.

Without further ado, here's my take on Eagle Point Credit Co LLC.

What Is ECC?

ECC is an unconstrained, dollar-denominated fund, meaning it doesn't track an index and doesn't seek to add value via FX trading. The CEF invests in CLOs, which are essentially leveraged corporate loans packaged into diversified vehicles. However, note that its primary exposure is to equity CLOs, a tranche that shares in the residual value of the waterfall structure.

Portfolio (Eagle Point Credit)

The following diagram illustrates the return structure of equity CLOs. It shows that they earn interest and a residual value component instead of an interest-principle component. Despite being geared toward equity, ECC retains CLO debt exposure, with about 16.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, ECC's equity CLOs rely on the performance of CLO debt due to the waterfall effect.

What Drives Equity CLO Returns? (Pine Bridge)

The chart in the introduction shows that ECC's return distribution is partitioned, whereby its dividends have been the sole contributor to its right-tailed distribution. In fact, the CEF has generated a noteworthy price return loss since inception, highlighting its exposure to tail risk.

My Take: Top-Down

Macro & Industry

I'm aware that macroeconomic discussions can be boring. However, macro variables dictate asset prices. As such, I decided to briefly discuss a few top-down features that might influence CLOs as a sub-asset class and ECC in particular.

I'm worried about a few economic variables. For example, the U.S. unemployment rate is increasing, PMI numbers are flimsy, and consumer sentiment is inconsistent. I know a broader range of variables should be observed. However, I wanted to outline a few that concern me.

Data by YCharts

Fidelity's data shows that option-adjusted spreads on leveraged loans reached their lowest level since 2022 during Q1, contemporaneously resulting in lower yields. I think the yield curve's recent drop also contributed to lower yields, but that's just my opinion.

Leveraged Loan Performance (Fidelity)

Although dropping in Q1, credit spreads might increase in the next year. Moreover, I believe we might see a decrease in the yield curve. What's my basis? The aforementioned economic factors, the natural persistence factor of the credit cycle, and the generally accepted inverse relationship between the yield curve and credit spreads.

You might be asking why the abovementioned factors are bad. Well, my answer is twofold. Firstly, lower interest rates might result in lower gross and net income on ECC's CLOs. Moreover, higher credit spreads could increase default rates and loss given default, leading to lower residual value on equity CLOs and income on both equity and debt CLOs.

Many investors chase yields without recognizing tail risk. I've been there and done that. Therefore, I think we should be careful chasing spreads here and consider a more balanced approach.

ECC's Key Metrics

First, let's look at a feature that I like about ECC: its low issuer and industry exposure. I believe this reduces the CEF's concentration risk and, in turn, enhances its protection against systematically driven tail risk.

Eagle Point Credit

Despite being positive about ECC's portfolio concentration, I have reservations about its constituents' performance. For example, the CEF's outstanding and new loan interest coverage ratios (based on EBITDA/Interest) have decreased in the past few quarters. I would consider a ratio of above 1.5x adequate. Nevertheless, the fact remains that this CEF's ratios have decreased versus its previous base. As such, I fear investors might start thinking about upping their justified yield on the asset.

Eagle Point Credit

Furthermore, as illustrated below, sub-investment-grade companies' revenue and EBITDA growth is slowing. Slower revenue and EBITDA growth suggest that non-investment-grade companies have struggled with persistence (a cyclical effect). I fear that this might lead to higher default risk.

Eagle Point Credit

Another aspect I'm worried about is its diminishing-weighted average stated loan spread and decreasing over-collateralization cushion. I say this because resilient funding rates paired with the potential diminishing credibility of its asset level might soften its net returns.

Eagle Point Credit

Lastly, CLO liquidity has decreased considerably, likely adding substance to a liquidity premium, which isn't attractive from an equity CLO investor's vantage point.

Eagle Point Credit

Return Prospects

Valuation

I previously discussed the trade-off between ECC's price returns and dividends. Although ECC's forward dividend yield of 16.31% suggests investors are protected against price drops, the CEF's (Value-at-Risk) VaR paints a different picture. ECC's 5% monthly VaR is higher than the SPY ETF's (SPY), suggesting it has a higher left-side skewness risk than the S&P 500.

For those unaware, a monthly (5%) VaR measures the minimum amount an asset's value has decreased in 5% of its trade months. I wanted to convey this metric as I believe it highlights the importance of assessing ECC's valuation instead of being overly focused on its dividend.

Seeking Alpha; YCharts

The aforementioned is worrying, given that the CEF seems slightly overpriced, with a trailing P/NAV of 1.12x. Sure, the metric doesn't seem outlying. Nevertheless, I would have liked to have seen a discount or number closer to 1x instead.

Metric Value Closing Price 10/07/2024 $10.27 NAV Q1 $9.16 P/NAV 1.12x Click to enlarge

Dividends

As previously stated, ECC has an alluring forward dividend yield above 16%. I don't think we'll see significant growth in the vehicle's monthly distributions for now because credit risk and a lower yield curve might impact its distribution capacity.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

After assessing the vehicle, I conclude that Eagle Point Credit Co LLC is a high-quality CEF. However, I believe the vehicle is a Hold, due to factors such as its valuation, the CLO industry's credit risk outlook, the yield curve, and ECC's diminishing interest coverage ratios.

My analysis might seem pessimistic, but I'm not saying that I believe ECC is a sell. Instead, I argue that a correction might be en route, allowing investors to tap into a better yield at a later stage.

I'd say that Palmer Square Capital (PSBD) is a better alternative. PSBD is a business development company that I covered last week. Although not a CLO vehicle, it has a similar risk-return profile. However, its infrastructure seems more suitable to today's credit environment.