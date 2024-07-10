Gold ETF Flows: June 2024

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
430 Followers

Summary

  • Following the strongest month since May 2023, global gold ETFs have now seen inflows two months in a row; in June, notable European and Asian buying offset outflows from North America.
  • Although June and May inflows helped limit global gold ETFs’ y-t-d losses to US$6.7bn, this remains the worst H1 since 2013 – both Europe and North America saw hefty outflows while Asia was the only region with inflows.
  • A stronger gold price and recent inflows pushed the total AUM to US$233bn, but collective holdings remain near their lowest since 2020.
  • Trading volumes across different gold markets witnessed a mild decline in June; however, the H1 average remains well above its 2023 level as OTC and futures trading were exceptionally active.

Golden ETF solid word on metallic cubes. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Sustained inflows in June narrowed H1 losses

June and H1 in review

Global physically backed gold ETFs1 witnessed their second consecutive monthly inflows, attracting US$1.4bn in June.2 Inflows were widespread, with all regions seeing positive gains except for North

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
430 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News