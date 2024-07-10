USD: A Watered-Down Version Of NVDL

BING-JHEN HONG

It seems like every day, at regular 10 minute intervals, traditional financial media will bring out some analyst or portfolio manager who is bullish on the semiconductor “industry.” I put industry in quotes here because, as I’ve noted before, the momentum in semiconductor ETFs which are market-cap weighted is being driven entirely by Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) stock. If you look at the equal weight SPDR® S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), it looks very different from the market-cap weighted VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). Over the last three years, equal weighted Semis are up around 40%, while market-cap weighted is up nearly 120%.

ycharts.com

Now look - I get it. The semiconductor industry is projected to grow to over $1 trillion in size by the year 2030, thanks to AI, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT). But let’s call a spade a spade here. The momentum in the “industry” is a story of really just one monster stock in Nvidia. This, of course, brings with it an interesting question of whether using the ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:USD) is worth it. That is, rather than just using a pure play single stock 2x leveraged ETF on Nvidia through the GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL). USD seeks to return 2x the daily return of the Dow Jones US Semiconductors Index before fees and expenses. In reality, it’s being driven by a large allocation to Nvidia, while most other semiconductor plays aren’t performing anywhere near as well.

A Look At The Holdings

The daily 2x leverage reset is achieved through various SWAP agreements, as we can see from the holdings. Interestingly, Nvidia itself has a weighting of 31.04% in USD.

proshares.com

I couldn’t access the actual holdings of the Dow Jones US Semiconductor Index itself, but when looking at the index characteristics, it’s pretty clear that despite having 34 holdings, one makes up 54% of the index. We can guess which one that is (hint: it’s Nvidia).

spglobal.com

Peer Comparison: USD vs. NVDL

So, we have in USD a leveraged semiconductor play, that is supposed to be representative of a way of gearing up the industry. However, in reality it is just a watered-down version of a pure-play on Nvidia, which could be achieved with NVDL. Both funds are daily 2x reset, so how does the performance compare? Honestly - it’s not even close. The 2x daily reset on Nvidia in NVDL blows USD out of the water, which makes sense given that the “industry” momentum is almost entirely that one stock.

ycharts.com

Pros and Cons

To be clear: I’m not arguing against USD. The pro of using this fund in particular is that it does have some non-Nvidia exposure, and if breadth widens out, that could perform better on a relative basis to a pure play on leveraging Nvidia itself. There is a real case for this overall as competition increases and advancements are made by companies outside of Nvidia looking to take advantage of the skyrocketing demand for AI.

The negative? Since this is a trading vehicle where performance is very path dependent because of the daily leveraging, I don’t see the point of leveraging a watered-down version of something like NVDL, where for now Nvidia is the semiconductor industry (at least from a momentum perspective). The other downside, of course, is that any kind of correction or crash in the stock market would badly hurt USD (and NVDL) just because of the long positioning with leverage. Of course, this is because of how much Nvidia has been a winner in this bull run relative to most other stocks beneath the surface (whereby it could be a significant source of selling pressure).

Conclusion

There’s nothing wrong with trading and using the ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF. Just be aware that momentum is being carried by Nvidia, and if that continues, and you want that high return, high-risk performance sequence, you might want to opt for NVDL instead as the pure play. And keep in mind, timing is everything here. USD is a high-risk fund. When it works, it works well. When it doesn’t, it can be disastrous. And that will entirely depend on CEO Jensen Huang and Mr. Market.