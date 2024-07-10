Uncontrolled Financial Markets

dem10

One of the major outcomes of the "credit inflation" of the late 20th century and early 21st century according to Ruchir Sharma, in his recently published book "What Went Wrong With Capitalism" released by Simon and Schuster in 2024) is the "inflation of financial markets."

During this time period, financial markets grew and grew and grew.

More and more people are coming to the realization that a lot has happened to the financial system, and that now we are only starting to realize the consequences of such an expansion.

Rob Copeland, writing in the New York Times, produces the headline of his article, "What Happens When Your Bank Isn't Really a Bank and Your Money Disappears?"

What?

What is Mr. Copeland talking about?

Well, Mr. Copeland states,

"The rub is that although these start-ups may look and feel like banks, they are not. They simply collect customer money and pass it through financial technology intermediaries...to old-school banks that may have as few as one physical branch and minimal online presence. The banks...according to filings, are the ones that actually manage the depositors' money."

The problem?

The "start-ups" are not regulated, and if the "link" between the "start-up" and the old-school bank "breaks...it can become intensely complicated for people to access their funds."

This is the modern world of banking and finance.

It can occur in a world in which the monetary base of the country becomes enormous, much as the United States...and the world, for that matter...has expanded over the past thirty years or more.

Martin Arnold and Costas Mourselas depict this scenario in the Financial Times.

"A senior European Central Bank official has said the 'remarkable' growth of private funds and other sources of finance outside the regulated banks is the biggest threat to the stability of the Eurozone's financial system.

The focus... "the non-bank financial intermediaries market."

The sector's growth since the global financial crisis in the 2007-2009 period has been amazing.

Here is the chart that is provided in the article.

Shadow Banking (Financial stability board)

And, the credit that has been generated by the growth in shadow banks.

Financial Stability Board

Elizabeth McCaul, an ECB supervisory board member is quoted in the article as saying "Some of these funds, especially certain hedge funds, are becoming so big that they can partially move the market by themselves and are not likely to act as shock absorbers in the same way banks have sometimes."

The picture is truly incredible.

We have here the combination of changing government policy that accompanies the changing technology connected with the growth and spread of information.

The changes would have occurred anyway due to the innovation taking place in information technology.

But, as Mr. Sharma makes clear in his book, the enormous expansion of the monetary foundation has exacerbated the performance.

The Monetary Expansion

What about the monetary expansion?

Here is a picture of the monetary expansion that began during the Great Recession...2007-2009. I begin the chart before that date to show you how the Fed managed the Reserve Balance account going back to an earlier time. Reserve balances with commercial banks are a proxy for cash assets, or, excess reserves, with commercial banks. This total on the Fed's balance sheet moves very closely with the line item "cash assets" found on the Fed's H.8 statistical release...showing the assets and liabilities of commercial banks.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Note that on July 18, 2007, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks amounted to $13.2 billion, or $0.0312 trillion

Reserve Balances reached their peak on December 15, 2021...and, totaled $4.2736 trillion!!!

And, on July 3, 2024, the total of Reserve Balances was at $3.3222 trillion!

Wow! Talk about a lot of money!

The financial system was very, very, very liquid.

And, what did the financial system do with all this cash?

Well, a large amount of the money found its way into innovation in the financial system. Not only did the numbers grow in the "regular" banking system.

Financial innovation expanded far and wide throughout the economy as "cash" was used to start up new initiatives... Fintech...and uses farther and wider from classical banking practice. As is well known, efforts were made...and are still being made...to generate a "crypto" segment of the global banking system.

A usually benign part of the world...the financial sector...expanded by leaps and bounds.

Information technology grew and spread.

And, this is what Mr. Sharma referred to in his new book...the inflation of financial markets.

People had access to lots and lots of money to play around with. And, this is exactly what they did.

And, now we are dealing with the consequences of all that innovation and growth.

Martin Arnold and Costas Mourselas write,

"The Financial Stability Board--an international group of watchdogs formed after the 2008 crash--monitors these 'non-bank financial intermediaries', which it defines as any financial entity other than a commercial bank, central bank or public finance institution."

"This sprawling sector includes money market funds, asset managers, pension funds, insurers, hedge funds, private equity, credit funds, and real estate investment trusts."

"It has built a stockpile of assets worth $218 trillion--nearly half of all global financial assets."

The whole "stockpile" of non-bank financial intermediaries represents a threat to the future of financial and economic stability.

The Federal Reserve underwrote this increase.

Ruchir Sharma believes that this proliferation of "new" financial institutions is part of the evolutionary process that has contributed to "What Went Wrong With Capitalism"...something that must be attended to if the United States...and the world...is to return to a more stable economic foundation.

Investors must not ignore this part of the current monetary situation as the Fed's quantitative tightening continues, although at a reduced rate, and the banking system returns to a position of "less cash."

But, the "new" financial system will continue on, driven, as it has been, by the innovation associated with a "new" digital world.