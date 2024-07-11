2 Power Plays For The Power-Hungry AI Revolution

Bet_Noire

Guess what just happened to Google (GOOGL)?

It’s no longer “carbon neutral.”

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg, the tech giant isn’t buying cheap carbon credits anymore, which means it’s no longer carbon neutral. Now, it aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Why does any of this matter?

It matters because the underlying driver is energy consumption. Because of the exploding AI trend, Google’s emissions are now 48% higher compared to 2019. Its energy consumption has doubled!

The same applies to companies like Microsoft (MSFT).

As we can see below, the moment AI became a thing, its emissions exploded.

Bloomberg

This makes sense, as artificial intelligence requires a lot of power.

“A single ChatGPT query requires 2.9 watt-hours of electricity, compared with 0.3 watt-hours for a Google search, according to the International Energy Agency. Goldman Sachs Research estimates the overall increase in data center power consumption from AI to be on the order of 200 terawatt-hours per year between 2023 and 2030. By 2028, our analysts expect AI to represent about 19% of data center power demand.” – Goldman Sachs.

As a result, power demand is expected to rise from roughly 400 TWh to more than 1,000 TWh by 2030. That would be a 150% increase!

Goldman Sachs

With all of this being said, there are many ways to play this.

In this article, we’ll present two interesting opportunities that may not be the most “obvious” AI winners.

One utility company. However, it’s not your average high-yielding “boring” utility play, but a fast-growing company with a fantastic balance sheet and impressive dividend growth/buyback potential.

The second stock is a gas-focused midstream company with a good dividend yield and plenty of growth opportunities due to structural shortages in its industry.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let’s get right to it!

Vistra Corp. (VST) – A Tech-Like Utility

In general, utilities benefit from rising electricity demand.

However, some benefit more than others.

That’s where Vistra comes in. It has become the target of hedge funds and received some very bullish price targets.

“Investors, including Daniel Loeb, the billionaire founder of Third Point LLC, have been snapping up Vistra stock in a bet that the massive boom in demand — partly fueled by power-sucking AI data centers — will only grow. That’s spurred shares to a more than 300% gain over the past 12 months, making the Texas-based firm the best performer in the S&P 500 Index — a benchmark it joined less than a month ago. Peers trailed, with utility stocks in the index returning about 10% over the same period. […] “Power demand is extremely strong, and it’s being driven by the data center trade,” but Vistra’s mix of gas and nuclear power plants make it “a unicorn,” according to Guggenheim’s Shahriar Pourreza, who assigned the stock its highest price target on Wall Street at $133.” - Bloomberg.

Vistra operates in 20 states and the District of Columbia. It serves 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers with electricity and gas.

Vistra Corporation

The company, which is the result of Texas Competitive Electric Holdings emerging from bankruptcy in 2016, completed the takeover of Energy Harbor in March of this year. This added 1 million customers and 4 GW of power to its portfolio through clean nuclear energy.

Vistra Corporation

As a result of this deal, the company now manages two divisions. One of them is called Vistra Vision, which includes its nuclear, renewables, storage, and retail businesses. Vistra Tradition covers conventional assets.

Vistra Corporation

Because of its takeovers, carbon-free electricity accounts for roughly a fifth of its total portfolio. Low-emission natural gas accounts for 58%. This is a fantastic mix for companies looking to buy low-emission power to fuel their operations without ruining their ESG profiles – like Google.

Vistra Corporation

On top of a great energy mix, the company sees a very favorable forward market curve, expecting to benefit from elevated electricity prices. This has the potential to boost EBITDA to $6 billion by 2026, roughly 19% above the upper bound of its 2024 guidance range.

Vistra Corporation

It also benefits from above-average pricing. In the first quarter, it saw 47% growth in adjusted EBITDA, supported by an average realized power price of more than $50 per MW/h. That’s a mile above the market average of less than $30 MW/h back then.

It also has a fantastic balance sheet. The company aims to achieve a net leverage ratio of less than 3x. According to analysts, that number is within reach, as they see a path to $14 billion in net debt by the end of this year, 2.9x EBITDA.

Even better than a healthy balance sheet is free cash flow. Free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Because utilities are dealing with elevated costs due to the energy transition and grid modernization, almost none of the big guys generate positive free cash flow.

This means most borrow money to fund dividends and growth CapEx.

Vistra is different, as analysts expect $3 billion in 2025 free cash flow, roughly 10% of its current market cap!

While the company yields only 1%, it has hiked its dividend by 45% over the past three years. We’re also dealing with a free cash flow payout ratio of roughly 10%.

Seeking Alpha

On top of strong dividend growth, the company buys back a ton of stock. This, too, makes it a unique pick in its sector.

Since 4Q21, the company has bought back $3.9 billion worth of stock. This accounted for 85% of total shareholder distributions and reduced the number of shares by 28%.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, this makes Vistra one of the strongest buyback companies across all sectors.

I also believe the stock has room to run.

Currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 12.8x, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 24% this year, using the FactSet data in the chart below. In 2025 and 2026, growth is expected to be 42% and 31%, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Applying a 20x multiple gives us a 2025E target of roughly $129, which is more or less in line with the bullish $133 target from Guggenheim we showed in the Bloomberg quote.

While VST may not have a high yield, it’s a fascinating utility with a (dividend) growth profile that is difficult to beat.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) – 4.5%-Yielding Energy Infrastructure

In addition to nuclear energy, natural gas will likely be a major player in the AI “revolution.”

Looking at the data below, we see natural gas now accounts for 43% of the U.S. energy mix, up from 21% in 2008. It has taken market share away from coal, like the iPhone from the original Blackberry.

Range Resources

As one can imagine, the AI-fueled demand surge in power bodes very well for natural gas demand.

“Natural gas is expected to supply 60% of the power demand growth from AI and data centers, while renewables will provide the remaining 40%, according to Goldman Sachs’ report published in April. Gas demand could increase by 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, according to Wells Fargo. This would represent a 28% increase over the 35 bcf/d that is currently consumed for electricity generation in the U.S. and a 10% increase over the nation’s total gas consumption of 100 bcf/d.” - CNBC.

However, The Williams Companies does not produce natural gas – it provides the infrastructure for the North American energy sector.

The $52 billion market cap giant handles roughly a third of U.S. natural gas, operating more than 33 thousand miles of pipeline in 24 states. These assets include Transco, the largest natural gas pipeline in the United States.

The Williams Companies

The benefit of this fee-based business model is that the company is more or less immune to commodity price declines. Although it also does not benefit as much from rising prices as oil and gas producers, it has consistently grown its EBITDA over the past decade – regardless of the oil and gas price.

The Williams Companies

One of the most important developments the company noted is that natural gas demand has risen much faster than the infrastructure needed to support this demand.

This also explains why areas like the Permian Basin suffer from capacity constraints, resulting in some producers selling natural gas at negative prices earlier this year.

The Williams Companies

As a result, the company is seeing strong demand for its assets and adding new storage capacities through acquisitions. This includes six underground storage facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi, which makes the company the largest natural gas storage provider on the Gulf Coast.

It also allowed the company to grow first-quarter EBITDA by 8% this year – despite a 25% decline in natural gas prices.

The Williams Companies

This bodes well for its dividend.

Currently yielding 4.5%, the dividend had a 2.6x coverage ratio in the first quarter.

The Williams Companies

The dividend has been hiked for six consecutive years, with a five-year CAGR of 5.4%.

It is also protected by a super healthy balance sheet with an investment-grade credit rating, a sub-4x leverage ratio, and weighted average maturity of more than ten years.

The Williams Companies

Valuation-wise, we’re dealing with a company that trades at 9.4x per share OCF (operating cash flow).

We believe applying a 10x multiple makes more sense, due to a more favorable environment of strong demand, past investments that are now paying off, and decent growth outlook.

FAST Graphs

Using the FactSet data in the chart above, the company is expected to grow per-share PCF by 7% and 6% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. This paves the way for 8-10% annual returns – especially if the Fed cuts rates, which could trigger a flight to quality income stocks. In that scenario, a multiple north of 10x OCF is very likely.

Takeaway

Google’s shift away from carbon neutrality perfectly highlights the escalating energy demands driven by AI.

As AI demand continues to surge, so does the need for efficient energy solutions.

Companies like Vistra Corp. and The Williams Companies stand out as strategic players in this evolving environment.

Vistra, with its diversified energy mix, nuclear fleet, and strong financials, offers growth potential on top of rapidly growing dividends.

Meanwhile, The Williams Companies, with its critical infrastructure, benefits from rising natural gas demand and infrastructure shortages.

Although they couldn’t be more different, both present compelling opportunities in a tech-driven energy revolution and show there are many creative ways to make money from the AI revolution.