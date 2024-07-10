53 July Dividend Kings: Buy 8, Watch 8 More

Irina Nedikova/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

As a supplement to this article, please note that The Motley Fool, which sourced this latest list, and SureDividend both update their lists periodically.

While most of this July collection of 53 Kings is too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, seven of the top-ten, by yield, and one more outside those ten, live up to the ideal. They offer annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices, and this month there are eight more to watch. Note that two Kings failed to increase dividends in the past year and so departed from the list, Leggett and Platt (LEG), and 3M Co (MMM).

In the current market adjustment, it is now possible for these eight:

Altria Group Inc (MO), Universal Corp (UVV), Canadian Utilities Ltd (OTCPK:CDUAF), Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN ), United Bankshares Inc (UBSI), Kenvue Inc (KVUE), Fortis Inc (FTS), (seven inside the top ten), and Hormel Foods Corp (HRL), (the one outsider)

to stay fair-priced, with their annual-yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single-share prices.

The eight to watch are: Black Hills Corp (BKH); National Fuel Gas (NFG); Stanley Black & Decker (SWK); Archer Daniels Midland (ADM); Coca-Cola (KO); SJW Group (SJW); Middlesex Water Co (MSEX); California Water Service Group (CWT).

BKH is $2.42 over-priced, SWK is $24.34 overpriced, and FRT needs to lose $34.59 in price to join the ideal eight.

As we are one quarter past the four-year mark of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those eight lingering top-yield dividend King dogs may be at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.) To learn which (if any) of these Kings show ”safer” dividends (with sufficient cash reserves to cover their payout), click on the last bullet point at the top 0f the article after July 18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 19.21% To 27.24% Top-Ten Kingly Net Gains To July 2025

Three of the ten top-Kings by yield were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based June 7 forecast (as graded by Brokers) was 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of these highest-yielding stocks, along with their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the following 2024-25 data points. (Note: target-prices from lone-analysts were not used.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 2025 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) was projected to net $272.36, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Kenvue Inc was projected to net $266.68, based on the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KVUE.

Northwest Natural Holding Co was projected to net $259.48, based on a median of target estimates from 6 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co was projected to net $243.87 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 3 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) netted $234.67 based on a median target price estimate from 21 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp (SYY) was projected to net $233.77 based on target price estimates from 15 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

SJW Group was projected to net $226.50, based on the median of target price estimates from 4 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% under the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc was projected to net $214.18, based on the median of target price estimates from 5 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $204.33, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corp (TGT) was projected to net $192.10, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 30 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 23.48% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta ranking showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Kings."

Top 50 Dividend Kings By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be considered the emotional component (rather than the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as contrarian.

Top 53 Dividend Kings By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The July Dogs Of The Dividend Kings

Top ten King Dogs selected 7/8/24 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The first of three consumer staple representatives took first place, Altria Group Inc. [1], another placed second, Universal Corp [2], while a third placed eighth, Kenvue Inc [8].

Third through fifth and seventh places belonged to four utilities: Canadian Utilities Ltd [3], Northwest Natural Holding Co [4], Black Hills Corp [5], and Fortis Inc [7].

Sixth place was claimed by a lone financial services sector member, United Bankshares Inc [6], and ninth place went to the lone real estate representative, Federal Realty Investment Trust [9]. Finally, the lone industrials sector representative placed tenth, Stanley Black & Decker [10] to complete these July top-ten Kings, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kings Showed 17.2% To 25.23% Upsides Into July 2024; (31) One -1.55% Downsider Appeared

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price-target estimates made a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price-target-estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 9.48% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of Top-Ten Dividend Kings By July 2025

Ten top Kings were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, the top ten Kings selected 7/8/24 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Kings (32) Delivering 16.95% Vs. (33) 15.4% Net Gains by All Ten by July 2025

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Kings kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 9.48% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced top-yield King stock, Kenvue, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.67%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Dividend Kings as of July 8 were: Kenvue Inc; Canadian Utilities Ltd; United Bankshares Inc; Northwest Natural Holding Co; and Fortis Inc, with prices ranging from $18.25 to $39.23

Five higher-priced top-yield Dividend Kings by the July 8 accounting were: Altria Group Inc; Universal Corp; Black Hills Corp; Stanley Black & Decker, and Federal Realty, whose prices ranged from $46.02 to $100.59.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the eight stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 8 (as of 7/8/24) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: seven of the top-ten, by yield, plus one out the top ten, live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share prices, and there are eight more to watch.

The eight to watch are: Black Hills Corp; Federal Realty Investment Trust; Stanley Black & Decker; Archer Daniels Midland; Coca-Cola; SJW Group; Middlesex Water Co; California Water Service Group.

BKH is $2.42 over-priced, SWK is $24.34 overpriced, and FRT needs to lose $34.59 in price to join the ideal eight.

As we are over one-quarter past the four-year mark of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those eight lingering top-yield dividend King dogs is at hand... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.)

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top Dividend Kings Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Since seven of the top ten Dividend King shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the top chart shows the dollar and percentage differences. Note that three others are within $2.42 to $34.59 of being there. The middle chart compares the seven ideals with three at recent prices. Fair pricing (when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal) is displayed in the bottom chart.

July Dividend Kings by Years Increasing Dividends

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Kings dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

