Goldman Sachs Q2 Preview: Accelerating EPS Growth (Rating Upgrade)

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs is refocusing on investment banking and trading, yielding positive results with an impressive earnings beat in Q1 2024.
  • The bank's strong deal flow and revenue growth in the investment banking sector, positions them well for future success and earnings growth.
  • Despite potential risks like rising credit defaults, Goldman Sachs' focus on high-margin, asset-light revenue sources makes them a strong buy with room for share expansion.
  • I think the stock is set up well going into Q2 earnings, making it a strong buy.

Markets Open Ahead Of Federal Reserve"s Decision On Interest Rates

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is returning back to their basic principles, turning their focus towards their deal making business (Investment Banking) and trading. So far, I believe they have been executing this well. This decision comes after a

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
2.09K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GS
--
GS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News