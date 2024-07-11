2 High Yield Dividend Stocks For Income: One Yields More Than 5%

RayOneMedia

Investment Thesis

Even though some might state that Dividend Yields [FWD] of 4.86% and 5.38% might not be particularly high, I believe that such dividends can be attractive for investors if they prove to be sustainable.

This is the case as they not only help you to produce a significant amount of extra income via dividend payments while increasing this amount year-over-year, but they can also help you achieve an attractive Total Return when investing over the long term.

In this article, I have chosen two high dividend yield companies that had to meet specific criteria to be part of a pre-selection:

Market Capitalization > $10B.

Dividend Yield [FWD] > 4%.

Average Dividend Growth Rate over the past 5 years > 2%.

P/E [FWD] Ratio < 20 or P/AFFO [FWD] Ratio < 20.

EBIT Margin [TTM] or Net Income Margin [TTM] > 5%.

Return on Equity > 5%.

From this pre-selection, I have selected the following high dividend yield companies:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS).

NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN).

Both United Parcel Service and NNN REIT unify dividend income and dividend growth, ensuring the production of dividend income for your portfolio in combination with the potential for dividend growth.

However, I believe that United Parcel Service has a slightly elevated likelihood of a dividend reduction, which is why I suggest setting an allocation limit of 2.5% compared to your overall portfolio. My allocation limit for NNN REIT stands at 4%, thus ensuring a reduced company-specific allocation risk.

These allocation limits and risk-management strategies can be crucial to reducing the overall risk level for your investment portfolio, increasing the likelihood of positive investment outcomes.

Within this analysis, I will compare both companies to their main competitors: I will compare United Parcel Service with FedEx Corporation (FDX), and NNN REIT with Realty Income Corporation (O).

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service is a company from the Air Freight and Logistics Industry with a current Market Capitalization of $114.88B. Among its competitive advantages is a broad distribution network and strong brand image: with a current brand value of $34,552M, UPS is 48th in the list of the world's most valuable brands according to Brand Finance. In the same ranking, competitor FedEx is in position number 65.

In addition, it can be stated that UPS is financially healthy, evidenced by the company's A2 credit rating from Moody's in addition to its Return on Common Equity of 32.08%.

United Parcel Service's Current Valuation

At UPS' current stock price of $133.90, the company exhibits a P/E [FWD] Ratio of 16.60, which is 18.78% below the Sector Median of 20.44, indicating that it is presently undervalued.

The same is confirmed when having a closer look at the company's Price/Sales [FWD] Ratio of 1.24, which is 19.92% below its 5-Year Average.

Moreover, UPS' current Dividend Yield [TTM] of 4.84% can be highlighted. This is significantly above its 5-Year Average of 3.14%, further confirming my investment thesis that the company is presently undervalued. This undervaluation implies that you can currently make an investment with a margin of safety.

Source: Seeking Alpha

United Parcel Service's Strength in terms of Dividend Income and Dividend Growth

In addition to the above, it can be highlighted that United Parcel Service provides investors with an appealing combination of dividend income and dividend growth. The company's Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.86% in combination with its 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 11.69% confirms this thesis.

The Projection of United Parcel Service's Dividend and its Yield on Cost

Below you can find a projection of UPS' Dividend and Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 5% for the following 30 years. I have made a conservative assumption, considering the company's 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 9.68%.

Source: The Author

The graphic showcases that you could potentially reach a Yield on Cost of 7.93% by 2034, 12.92% by 2044, and 21.04% by 2054, further underlining the company's suitability for dividend income investors looking to combine dividend income with the potential for dividend growth.

It can further be highlighted that you could recoup your initial investment through dividend payments by 2038 (no withholding taxes included in this calculation).

United Parcel Service according to the Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades

The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades further highlight UPS' ability to mix dividend income with dividend growth. The company receives an A for Dividend Consistency, an A- for Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, and a B for Dividend Safety.

Source: Seeking Alpha

UPS compared to its competitor FedEx

In comparison to UPS, FedEx's superior growth metrics can be highlighted. While FedEx showcases a Revenue Growth Rate [FWD] and EPS Growth Rate Diluted [FWD] of 1.45% and 17.29%, UPS stands at -0.73% and -9.06%, respectively, underlining my investment thesis not to overweight the UPS stock in your dividend portfolio if you decide to include the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, UPS' superiority can be highlighted when it comes to Profitability: while UPS' EBIT Margin [TTM] and Return on Equity stood at 9.96% and 32.04%, FedEx's are 8.00% and 17.20% respectively.

NNN REIT

NNN REIT is a real estate investment trust founded in 1984, with a current Market Capitalization of $7.72B.

Among the company's competitive advantages are long-term leases, broad tenant and industry diversification, and geographical diversification (3,546 properties in 49 states), which help mitigate risks.

The company has shown a track record of 33 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth, which is a strong indicator of its suitability for investors that want to mix dividend income and dividend growth.

Furthermore, these characteristics make the company an attractive candidate for potential inclusion in The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

NNN REIT's Current Valuation

NNN REIT presently showcases a P/AFFO [FWD] Ratio of 12.58, which is 15.01% under the Sector Median of 14.80, underscoring the company's undervaluation.

This undervaluation is further underscored by its P/FFO [FWD] Ratio of 12.71, which is 0.36% below the Sector Median.

In addition to that, the company's undervaluation is underscored by its current Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.38%, standing 14.13% above the Sector Median.

NNN REIT's Combination of Dividend Income and Dividend Growth

NNN REIT showcases attractive metrics for dividend income investors, given its combination of both dividend income and dividend growth. While the company offers investors a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.38%, it has shown a 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 3.39%.

NNN REIT According to The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades

NNN REIT's suitability for dividend income investors is further evidenced by the Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades. The company receives an A+ for Dividend Consistency, a B for Dividend Yield, and a B- for Dividend Safety and Dividend Growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consensus Dividend Estimates for NNN REIT

The graphic below shows Consensus Dividend Estimates for NNN REIT, further underlining my investment thesis that NNN REIT is an attractive pick for dividend income investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For 2024, Consensus Dividend Estimates stand at 5.42%, for 2025 at 5.56%, and for 2026 at 5.72%. This reflects the company's ability to provide investors with both dividend income and dividend growth.

NNN REIT compared to Realty Income

When comparing NNN REIT to one of its main competitors Realty Income, it can be highlighted that both companies show similar Profitability metrics: while NNN REIT showcases an AFFO Yield [TTM] and FFO Yield [TTM] of 7.79% and 7.81%, Realty Income's metrics are 7.70% and 7.54%, respectively.

However, it can be highlighted that Realty Income shows slightly superior growth metrics when compared to NNN REIT: while NNN REIT's AFFO Growth Rate [FWD] stands at 2.53%, Realty Income's is 3.42%.

Risk Analysis

A risk analysis of a stock is crucial for investors since a company with a low risk level offers an enhanced probability of delivering successful investment outcomes. On the other hand, companies with a high risk level often tend to present a reduced chance of favorable investment returns. This is mainly because they are subject to more uncontrollable factors, thus reducing the prospects of achieving attractive investment results.

Risk Analysis - United Parcel Service

One of the main risk factors I see for UPS investors is a reduction of the company's dividend, which could have a strong negative impact on its stock price. UPS' current Dividend Payout Ratio [TTM] [Non-GAAP] presently stands at 81.15%, which is a relatively high level, particularly when considering the company's EPS Diluted Growth [FWD] of -9.01%. For this reason, I suggest not to overweight the UPS stock in your investment portfolio, as I will explain in greater detail below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

An additional risk factor I see for United Parcel Service's investors is the intense competition with FedEx. Here FedEx's superior Growth metrics can be mentioned when compared to those of UPS, as shown previously.

FedEx's superior growth metrics and its significantly lower Payout Ratio (29.07%), when compared to UPS (81.15%), imply a reduced downside risk for FedEx investors when compared to UPS' investors.

Reducing Portfolio Risk When Investing in United Parcel Service for Improved Investment Outcomes: The Case for a 2.5% Allocation Limit and for a Long-Term Investment Approach

Given the elevated probability of a dividend reduction for United Parcel Service, I suggest providing the company with an allocation limit of 2.5% when compared to your overall investment portfolio.

This strategic approach ensures that a reduction of UPS' dividend would have a limited negative effect on your portfolio's Total Return, helping you to reduce the downside risk of your investment portfolio and raise the chances for positive investment results.

Risk Analysis - NNN REIT

From my point of view, the probability of a reduction of NNN REIT's dividend is relatively low, given its FFO Payout Ratio [FWD] of 68.69% in combination with an FFO Growth Rate [FWD] of 2.86%. Both metrics demonstrate potential for future dividend enhancements and a reduced likelihood for a dividend reduction in the near future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to the Seeking Alpha Dividend Safety Grade, NNN REIT receives a B-, which further strengthens my investment thesis that it is an excellent pick for dividend income investors.

It is worth highlighting that NNN REIT presently exhibits a Baa1 credit rating from Moody's, underlying the company's financial health.

However, it should be mentioned that different risk factors, such as tenant defaults can have a significant impact on the company's financial performance, particularly over the short term, reinforcing my strategy to follow a long-term investment approach.

Reducing Portfolio Risk When Investing in NNN REIT for Improved Investment Outcomes: The Case for a 4% Allocation Limit and for a Long-Term Investment Approach

Despite NNN REIT's reduced risk level and the lowered likelihood of a reduction of the company's dividend, I suggest an allocation limit of 4%. I further suggest a long-term investment approach.

Maximizing Investor Benefits when Investing in United Parcel Service and NNN REIT

I am convinced that you can maximize your benefits as an investor when investing in UPS and NNN REIT over the long term and when aiming to benefit from the companies' year-over-year increasing dividend payments.

I suggest including both companies in a well-balanced dividend portfolio, ensuring a reduced risk level for you as an investor and raising the likelihood of positive investment outcomes. The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is an example of a portfolio that provides you with a reduced risk level. This is thanks to its extensive diversification across sectors and industries, its prioritization of companies with attractive risk-reward profiles, and its strong balance of dividend income and dividend growth.

Conclusion

Both United Parcel Service and NNN REIT can be attractive additions to your investment portfolio, given the companies' combination of dividend income and dividend growth, their competitive advantages, and their financial health.

Compared to the main competitor FedEx, UPS shows superior Profitability metrics, but inferior growth metrics. Compared to Realty Income, NNN REIT exhibits similar Profitability metrics, but slightly lower growth metrics.

I believe that you can benefit most from an investment in UPS and NNN REIT when following a long-term investment approach. Doing so will allow you to benefit from steadily increasing dividend payments when incorporating both in a well-balanced dividend portfolio, such as The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. This strategic approach ensures a reduced risk level through extensive diversification.

However, to reduce company-specific allocation risk for your investment portfolio, I suggest setting an allocation limit of 2.5% for United Parcel Service (due to the increased likelihood of a reduction of the company's dividend, which could have a strong negative impact on the Total Return of your investment portfolio), and a 4% allocation limit for NNN REIT.

These risk-management strategies allow you to decrease the company-specific concentration risk of your portfolio, ensuring that you can invest with a reduced risk level and thereby increasing the likelihood of producing positive investment outcomes.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading! I would appreciate hearing your thoughts on this article on United Parcel Service and NNN REIT. Which high dividend yield companies are you considering investing in during this month of July?