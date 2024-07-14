Why We Invest In Income For Our Retirement

szefei

Co-authored by Rida Morwa.

We spend a lot of time talking about investments that produce income. How much yield can we get from this investment? Is the dividend from this investment safe? What events could happen that would put our dividends at risk?

These are all important considerations, but I want to take a step back today. Why are we so obsessed with dividends? I know many out there don't get the obsession.

The entire Income Method revolves around the idea of using our portfolios to produce cash flow. This often contrasts with other investment strategies that seek to maximize capital gains. I'm not going to say that an income strategy is automatically superior for everyone, or that it is the only good strategy out there. Yet it is a strategy that works great for me and thousands of others. It is an investment strategy that is very natural and therefore will be easy for many to adopt and execute.

If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It

This was one of my father's favorite lines and a warning that has gone through my head as I embarked on projects that weren't necessary. Have you ever taken something apart and then discovered that you can't get it back together?

A recent example is that I volunteered to my wife that the dryer door was reversible. Naturally, she immediately wanted it reversed so it would swing in the opposite direction. In theory, taking it off and moving the hinges to the other side should have been an easy task. An hour later the door wasn't fitting right, and I was sitting there watching YouTube videos trying to figure out where I went wrong. Why was I even involved in this little project at all? My father's words boomed in my head: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

You spent your entire life on a budget. You had income from a job or maybe two. You figured out how to pay your essential living expenses, the surprise expenses that came up, and a bit of luxuries from that income. Despite all the turmoils of life, you managed to take a chunk of that income and save it for investment. You did a great job and you are ahead of the game. Sadly, only about 55% of people in the United States have more than $10,000 saved for retirement by age 60. Source

USA Facts

Many people will look at what you have, and call you "lucky". I'll be the first to admit, that a little luck doesn't hurt. Yet I've seen some very lucky people who can't save a penny. Some people have made millions of dollars over their careers and have nothing to show for it but tens of millions in debt. Whether you had a high-dollar career that saw you raking in a six or even seven-figure income, or whether you worked a blue-collar job trading hours of your life for a modest income — you chose to spend less than you made. You set aside the urge to "keep up with the Joneses" and likely lived a more modest lifestyle than peers with similar incomes.

The budget structure you have lived with has been: Receive a recurring income, pay the bills, and save for the future.

Maybe you had the occasional lump sum like an inheritance or tax refund, but for the most part, your daily spending was tied to your recurring income. You know what? You've proven you were above average at budgeting. If you weren't, you wouldn't be here thinking about investments.

What Changes In Retirement?

When you retire, what changes? That recurring income from your employer goes away.

The common mantra is that the budgeting system you lived on your entire life should be thrown out the window. You should now sell assets as you need money, getting lump sums here and there. They tell you that you should be hoping to sell at a good price so that your nest egg doesn't get too small. Since you already proved yourself an astute budgeter, you don't need me to tell you that "hoping" is a terrible way to budget.

Your budgeting method isn't broken. So don't fix it. Instead of throwing away everything you know about sensible budgeting, just focus on replacing what you are losing. Replace the income you received from employment with income produced by your investments. Nothing changes with your budget, except for the source of the income. You still have a recurring income, you still have recurring bills, and you still need to save for the future. When you retire, your life isn't coming to an end; it is just entering a new phase.

Cash Flow Provides Flexibility

One of the most underrated benefits of income investing is the flexibility that is created by having a significant amount of cash flowing into your portfolio. When cash flows into your portfolio, you have a variety of options available to you, like:

Reinvest it in the same investments.

Invest it in different investments.

Withdraw it to use in your personal budget.

Leave it as cash to decide later.

Any combination of the above.

Compare this to an investment that doesn't pay interest or dividends. What options do you have with that investment?

Hold it.

Sell it for the current market price.

The current market price might or might not be an attractive price to sell at. As we noted in an article earlier this year, stock prices are volatile. Double-digit swings in prices are normal and should be expected.

As you build your income stream, you will find that having the option to shift your cash flow towards the best use is an invaluable benefit.

Cash Flow Presents A Clear Goal

I encourage members to set income-based goals for themselves. This is natural because if you are still working, you know what your income is — so you know what needs to be replaced.

Many will suggest that you need to save $X to retire. $1 million used to be the most common target. But $1 million when?

Suppose you were looking at retirement in 2008. You finally hit your $1 million goal! You go turn in your paperwork and retire. By January 2009, without having withdrawn a single penny, your retirement is now $630,000.

YCharts

Are you now supposed to run back to work and beg for your job back? Do you no longer have enough to retire?

With the benefit of being in the future, we can say that there was no need for you to go back to work. You could have withdrawn $60,000 that first year and every year adjusted your withdrawals with inflation. An investment in an S&P 500 index would have fully recovered and today would be worth over $1.4 million. Source

Portfolio Visualizer

16 years into retirement, that early period was scary, but you are feeling good now.

However, suppose you had retired 8 years earlier. If we look at $1 million in 2000, with the same withdrawal assumptions, we get a very different story: Source

Portfolio Visualizer

This retiree should have gone back to work or found a way to cut expenses. Within 12 years, their retirement hit $0. They have a "failed retirement", a nice clinical way to describe personal financial devastation.

Note that the amount of the sell-off wasn't more severe than it was in 2008. It was actually more gradual, taking two years to drift down. Then from 2003-2007, the retiree saw their balance stabilize, perhaps encouraging them that their withdrawals were being supported. Then, seven years into retirement, the bottom fell out, and their portfolio was in critical condition. If this retiree retired at 65, that puts them in a position of needing to find a new income source at 72.

The problem is, you don't know what year you are retiring in. When a collapse happens, you don't know if it is 2008 and a rebound will happen quickly, or if it is 2001 and you will see a second collapse before you recover from the first one.

If you retired in 2000, you needed $1.5 million to support $60,000/year in withdrawals. If you retired in 2007, $1 million was sufficient. In many other years, if you had $1 million and retired, you could have withdrawn significantly more than $60,000/year. For the average worker, the difference between needing to save $500k, $1 million, $1.5 million, or $2 million is enormous!

In contrast, focusing on the income your portfolio produces provides you with a tangible number to target that doesn't change with share prices. The interest or dividends an investment pays are influenced by the financial performance of the underlying business, not the whims of the market. You know how much income you have — spend less than that. This simple change means that rather than trying to predict the future, you are basing your personal budgeting decisions on the actual cash you have flowing into your account.

You Still Need To Be Flexible

Dividends tend to be a lot more stable than share prices. There have been times when share prices have fallen 30%+ and dividends remained unchanged or even went up. However, dividends are not guaranteed. Dividends are optional payments from companies to common shareholders. Since they are optional, they can be raised, reduced, or even eliminated on a management decision. Interest, which is paid by debt, is more secure in that it is a legal obligation of a company. When they don't pay it, they can be sued. So, income from interest-paying investments like bonds is more stable. However, if a company isn't generating enough earnings to pay its interest, it can still default on those payments.

In short, things change and the income you are deriving from your investment portfolio is not guaranteed to continue indefinitely. Of course, when you were working, your income wasn't guaranteed either. I'm sure most of us have had times in our life where our income was disrupted. You might have lost a job, had your hours cut, had an event that required you to take unpaid time off work, or perhaps you had a job with varying overtime availability. In one case, a paycheck from my employer bounced! While it was eventually made right, I was looking for a new job ASAP!

As retirees, we have a huge benefit in that our income is not reliant upon a single source. You can invest in many different income-producing investments; we recommend at least 42. As an employee, you lived under the threat that 100% of your income could be cut off without notice — perhaps from getting fired, or the risk of getting in a car accident on the way to work and being physically unable to work. As an income investor, you can have 42+ diversified income sources.

The Income Method targets reinvesting at least 25% of your income. This provides your portfolio with steady income growth, above and beyond whatever growth your portfolio might experience from dividend raises during good times. This also serves as a buffer between the income your portfolio generates and your personal budgetary needs when we go through periods where dividend cuts are more frequent and unexpected like COVID. It buys you time to determine if the disruption in your cash flow is permanent, or temporary, and adjust your budget as necessary. Remember, the ultimate goal is to ensure that you never are forced to sell shares at a poor price to fund your lifestyle.

Conclusion

With these safeguards in place, you should be in a position where the funds you need for your personal budget are protected, and you will have warnings if your portfolio is not capable of supporting your level of spending.

When investors rotate into an income-producing portfolio, they are often surprised at the amount of income it can generate, and at how quickly they can increase the size of their income stream. Many have found that the decades of hard work and sacrifices they put into building their nest egg is capable of producing a better retirement than they predicted.

It all comes down to one central premise: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. You have successfully managed your household budget for decades, basing it on a recurring income stream. Over those decades, I'm sure you faced challenges. Unexpected expenses, disruptions in your income, inflation, and unless you are a lot smarter than me — you probably made a few stupid financial decisions. Yet, despite those challenges, you found your way to fund your lifestyle, while building up a nest egg – a task that so many Americans fail to achieve.

The budgeting strategy you have been following your entire life works, and you are good at it. Why in the world would you change it? You don't need to, and you shouldn't. Instead of changing everything you know about budgeting, simply replace the income you received from working, with an income produced by putting your money to work.