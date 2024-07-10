Oliver Rossi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There have been 13 articles written about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) in Seeking Alpha in the past year. The last 12 either had sell or hold ratings. Being a contrarian, I tend to go the opposite direction of the market. But after taking a hard look, it's clear that my fellow authors have been right, and will likely continue to be right.

There is nothing wrong with POOL as a company or with its management. The issue is an excessive valuation going into a period of declining results after a Covid-induced surge. The most important section of this report is the valuation section. I will compare POOL to its peers and make adjustments to reach a valuation. But also take a hard look at the 17 headwinds facing this company.

I don't do much shorting of stocks. But my best idea right now happens to be shorting POOL. Shorting is normally like spitting into the wind. The average stock goes up around 10% a year, and that's a big headwind to overcome, when you expect it to go down. An investor needs to be very confident. This report will explain why I am so with POOL.

Background

POOL describes itself as the world's largest wholesale distributor of pool supplies and one of the largest distributors of irrigation supplies. As of December 31, 2023, it had 439 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia. About 95% of sales are in North America. In 2023, maintenance and minor repair items were 62% of total sales, products used in the remodeling and renovation of pools were 24%, and products used for construction and installation were 14%. Their largest product category was pool chemicals, with 14% of sales in 2023. Irrigation parts and supplies were also about 14% of sales in 2023. POOL pays a small dividend, currently yielding 1.5%.

Financials

Financial results for the last 5 years and the most recent quarter are shown below. Five years are used to show what it looked like in 2019, the last pre-Covid year.

SEC filings

What is immediately clear in the chart above is that revenues and earnings surged during the Covid pandemic, as people reduced travel and spent more money on leisure at home. That surge started in 2020, but primarily occurred in 2021 and 2022. To a lesser extent, revenues and earnings also benefitted from acquisitions. Money spent on acquisitions totaled $831 million in those years, mostly in 2021.

Like many Covid beneficiaries, demand was pulled forward, and is now starting to unwind. EPS declined 28% in 2023, but was still well above pre-Covid levels. In the first quarter of 2024, EPS declined another 25% YoY. The first quarter is of course a seasonally slower period. The stock didn't move much with that earnings report, as EPS actually beat estimates.

POOL has a very clean income statement versus most similar sized publicly traded companies, meaning there are few non-recurring items in any given year. That makes it easier to analyze and predict.

The balance sheet is moderately leveraged. Net worth was $1.35 billion on March 31, 2024, but tangible net worth was only $350 million. Interest bearing debt was $979 million on that date. Debt is much higher than tangible net worth, but this is not currently a problem due to strong cash flow. POOL paid down interest bearing debt by $387 million over the year ended March 31, 2024 through profits and by lowering inventories by $190 million.

Guidance

On June 24, 2024, the hammer came down. Management pre-announced a drop in EPS guidance for 2024 from $13.19 to $14.19 to a much lower $11.04 to $11.44. That is an 18% decline using the midpoint. It is also down from adjusted earnings of $13.18 in 2023. They also guided the second quarter to $4.90 at the midpoint. The analysts were estimating $5.85. This indicates that the second half of the year will have an EPS of $4.49, which is down about 25% from what they had been guiding for.

They added the following comments to the pre-announcement:

"We now believe that new pool units could be down 15% to 20% in 2024, and remodeling activity for 2024 may be down as much as 15% compared to our previous estimate of flat to down 10% compared to 2023."

Earnings are scheduled to be announced on July 25.

Headwinds

I spend a lot of time in my articles looking at the positives and negatives. I usually refer to negatives as risks or headwinds. They are a way to get behind the numbers into what is really going on. In a short period of time, a number of headwinds have popped up to impact POOL's operating results. Few show signs of going away. These are listed below:

1. Pulled forward demand - Reversion to the mean is a powerful economic force when demand has clearly been pulled forward. The surge in sales in 2021 and 2022 left less people needing to build, renovate or repair their pools. The reversion does not appear close to over. EPS is still well above pre-Covid levels, even if you factor in a higher installed base of pools and acquisitions. Large mean reversions are known to often overshoot in the other direction.

2. Less home building - The charts below show new single-family homes sold are dropping rapidly and suddenly versus last year. New pools are often tied to new homes. So, less new homes means less demand for new pools.

The Daily Shot

3. Homes too expensive - Mortgage payments for home purchases are now about double what they were pre-Covid. That leaves much less cash flow for homeowners to add, fix to renovate pools.

Redfin

4. Big guidance drop - Two weeks ago, management dropped EPS estimates for 2024 by 18%. The drop is even bigger for the back half of the year, since this drop was after POOL reported first quarter numbers. What's worse is the quarter they dropped it on, is their seasonally strongest quarter. That basically means there is little chance of getting back to their earlier guidance of 2024. The analysts' average 2024 revenue estimate is now down 5.7% versus 2023.

5. The economy is slowing - The chart below shows a sudden surge in negative economic reports. POOL is a very cyclical company. In fact, its stock lost about two thirds of its value during the last real recession in 2007-2009.

Bloomberg

6. High P/E ratio - This may be my most important point. The guided EPS of $11.24 at the midpoint, indicates a P/E ratio of 27. That is way too high for a company with declining sales and earnings.

7. Momentum market - Positive momentum stocks have outperformed the market in a big way in 2024 to date as shown below. POOL has negative earnings and price momentum.

The Daily Shot

8. Peak EPS too low - Peak EPS was $18.70 in 2022, a year when everything went right. Those conditions are unlikely to reoccur anytime soon. POOL stock is still trading at 16x peak earnings. That's very high for a cyclical company.

9. Peers are also suffering - Most peers that specialize in large discretionary purchases for leisure are struggling too. More on this in the valuation section.

10. Water shortage - Parts of the country are facing serious water shortages. This is especially true in the American Southwest and California, 2 of POOL's largest markets. That could lead to water rationing, causing less pool usage and new construction.

11. Capex above depreciation - Capex has significantly exceeded depreciation and amortization in each of the last 3 years and the last quarter. In 2023, it exceeded by $29 million. This indicates that cash flow isn't as strong as earnings make it appear.

12. Weak insider support - Officers and directors only own 3% of the company. There have been significant insider sales over the past 6 months with nominal purchases. When options were exercised, the acquired stock was 100% sold.

13. Stock decline is well below guidance decline - The stock is only down about 10% since the big guidance cut. Guidance was cut much more, 18-25% depending on the time period.

14. Revenge travel trend - During the pandemic, people stayed home and used their pools more. People are now making up for lost travel opportunities. Take a look at Royal Caribbean (RCL) for example.

15. Selling commodities - POOL sells commodity products. This is somewhat offset by a strong relationship between POOL and its customers.

16. High interest rates - In 2020, 2021 and into 2022, POOL benefitted from a low interest rate environment, leading to more home and pool construction. Rates are now quite high.

17. Low planned growth - POOL only plans to increase its sales centers by 2% this year.

Positives

As I mentioned earlier, POOL is not a weak or poorly managed company. There are a number of strengths or positives here. These are listed below:

1. Recurring revenues - About 60% of revenues are for maintenance and small repair. There is still some cyclicality with these revenues, as most pool costs are discretionary.

2. Global warming - Hotter weather usually results in more pool use. Also, hurricanes are increasing in size and number. That means more repairs and reconstruction. Florida is POOL's biggest market

3. Profit margin - The net profit margin was 10% or higher the past 3 years. That is quite high for a distributor. Actually, as high as I have seen. I attribute this to 2 factors. The first is, POOL appears to dominate its market. It has previously consolidated the market through acquisitions. The second is a strong relationship with customers, who are dealers and contractors.

4. Share repurchases - Two million shares were repurchased in the last 2 years. While this shows shareholder friendliness, I consider it a bad use of money with the high P/E ratio they had at the time. Most of those purchases were at prices well above today's.

5. Lower interest rates - Most economists expect the Fed to lower rates within the next year. Lower rates will make homes and pools more affordable.

6. Higher growth markets - POOL's largest markets are also some of the highest growth states. Their 4 largest markets are Texas, California, Arizona and Florida.

Valuation

For valuation purposes, I looked at larger publicly traded companies whose revenues primarily come from selling or servicing large leisure items.

Value Line, Yahoo Finance, SEC Filings

The peers included two pool or pool supply manufacturers; Latham (SWIM) and Hayward (HAYW), 3 boating stocks; Brunswick (BC), Malibu (MBUU) and Marine Max (HZO), and two RV manufacturers; Thor (THO) and Winnebago (WGO).

Several things immediately stick out. Firstly, the analysts expect all but Marine Max to have declining sales over the two years ending in 2024. Marine Max would have been down quite a bit too without a large acquisition. The average decline is 10.5% per year over that period. All had surges after Covid and are coming back down now. Most had declines in 2023 after a peak year in 2022. This indicates they are driven by similar metrics as POOL. POOL's revenue decline was less than peers. However, the recent guidance drop indicates it may start catching up.

All peers also had strong revenue growth from 2019 (the last pre-Covid year) through 2023. The 11% average annual revenue growth was well above historical growth rates. This indicates that the reversion to the mean has a ways to go. POOL's increase over that period was similar to the peer.

POOL had a stronger profit margin than the peer, though it is relatively close if you take out Latham, which is currently running around breakeven.

POOL has a similar leverage using the median of its peers. However, its two closest peers, Hayward and Latham, have negative tangible net worth.

There is a huge difference in price to sales for POOL and its peers. POOL trades over 2.5X higher than its peers average by this measure. The same is true when it comes to P/E ratios, where POOL is about 2X the peer average. Both of these make POOL appear to be quite overvalued versus peers.

The fly in the ointment appears to be Hayward. Hayward is a manufacturer of pool supplies and a supplier to POOL. Its price to sales is actually higher than POOL, though its P/E ratio is less. I attribute the higher price to sales to POOL's much better profit margin. Therefore, the P/E ratio is the better measure. Hayward also has higher leverage. The other swimming pool peer, Latham, trades at levels similar to the other peers. Based in part on that, I believe Hayward is also quite overvalued, and worth looking at as a short.

Looking at the peer group as a whole, POOL is a slightly superior performing company. It has had a lower sales rate decline until recently. It also appears to have more recurring revenues, making it less cyclical. The peer average P/E ratio is 13.5X to 2024 estimated earnings. Since POOL is slightly superior, I believe it should trade at a P/E ratio of 16 to 2024 estimated earnings, which are $11.24 at the midpoint. That values the company at $180. Therefore, my one year price target is $180. The stock closed at $304.48 on July 8, 2024.

Takeaway

The market is not recognizing the continuing reversion to the mean of prospects for POOL. This was underscored by a large drop in earnings guidance by management two weeks ago. It is facing at least 17 headwinds. POOL's peers have already seen large share price declines.

My price target of $180 assumes no recession. If there is one, POOL could go under $100. The biggest risk to shorting POOL is an acquisition. Another risk is a rapid decline in interest rates, enough to jumpstart the economy. This is a one-year timeframe recommendation. POOL has many strengths that should allow it to prosper, once many of its headwinds fade away.