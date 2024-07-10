JPMorgan And Citigroup Q2 '24 Earnings Previews: Both Should Have Decent Quarters With Different Catalysts

Summary

  • JPM is scheduled to release their Q2 ’24 financial results before the opening bell, Friday, July 12th, 2024, with Street consensus expecting $4.18 in earnings per share.
  • JPM has a tough compare with Q2 ’23 when revenue and EPS grew 34% and 54%, respectively. JPM also has tougher a compare vs. ’23 in Q3 ’24.
  • Citigroup’s constant allure over the past 5 years has been its discount to book value and tangible book value that it constantly traded at when the stock was hanging around the high $39s to low $50s.
  • On Friday morning, July 12th, ’24, Citi sell-side consensus is expecting $1.39 in earnings per share on $20.074 billion in revenue for expected y-o-y growth of 5% and 3% respectively.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to release their Q2 ’24 financial results before the opening bell, Friday, July 12th, 2024, with Street consensus expecting $4.18 in earnings per share, on $42.15 billion in revenue for expected y-o-y growth of -4% and -1% respectively.

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

