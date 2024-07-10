Nvidia: Downgrading Wall Street's AI Darling - Trim Ahead Of The Air Pocket

Summary

  • We're downgrading Wall Street's AI darling, Nvidia, to a hold after a +844% run since our upgrade to buy in October 2022.
  • We expect NVDA to beat on revenue but guide softer than expected for October quarter.
  • With a current market cap of over $3T, NVDA's stock price is anticipating a July quarter beat and an October quarter guide-up.
  • Any softness in its outlook may result in a material pullback, i.e. an air pocket.
  • We believe the channel inventory build creates near-term outlook risk in the October quarter and recommend investors trim ahead of the call this quarter and load up on the pullback.
We're downgrading Wall Street's AI darling, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). We've been buy-rated on NVDA since our upgrade from sell to buy back in October 2022, titled "Nvidia: Reversing Course, Now Bullish Due To Data Center Demand" after our thesis

