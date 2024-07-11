Buy These 8-10% Yielding Cash Cows For Retirement Income

Jul. 11, 2024 8:05 AM ETEPD, ET, KMI, MPLX, STWD, WMB1 Comment
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett prefers S&P 500 for his beneficiaries, but many seek better-than-average returns through individual stocks.
  • Real estate and infrastructure can offer better returns than private properties due to leverage and institutional quality assets.
  • Energy Transfer and Starwood Property Trust are high-yield stocks with well-supported dividends, diversified segments, strong balance sheets, and attractive valuations.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
percentage, 10%

benjaminalbiach

Warren Buffett has famously said that he wants for his assets to be put into the S&P 500 (SPY) after his passing, as he recognizes the power of compounding capital invested in the 500 biggest U.S. companies and the passive nature

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
19.01K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
MPLX--
MPLX LP Common Units
STWD--
Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News