CNYA's Widening Gap To SPY Continues, But We Hold Our Stance Unchanged

Jul. 10, 2024 11:07 PM ETiShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)SPY
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • The American stock market is now twice as expensive as the Chinese based on valuation matrixes.
  • Recent economic developments in China impacting car and real estate markets are most likely temporary setbacks.
  • The risk of poor sentiment from foreign investors towards China remains, but the potential for local investors turning to stocks as opposed to real estate could bolster prices.

The Forbidden City in Beijing - China

Hung_Chung_Chih/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In our most recent article on BlackRock’s iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA), we concluded that it was not the time to give up on investing in this ETF. It was based

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.98K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNYA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CNYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNYA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News