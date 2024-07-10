McDonald's: The Big McPullback Is A Chance To Buy This Upcoming 'Dividend King'

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.84K Followers

Summary

  • The recent decline in McDonald's stock presents a buying opportunity for longer-term and shorter-term investors.
  • Reasons for the recent pullback include profit-taking, earnings miss, and concerns about consumer spending.
  • McDonald's could become a "Dividend King" and has growth drivers like menu innovation, decline in U.S. Dollar, and AI benefits.

Hamburgers and architecture

franswillemblok/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My last article about McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was way back in 2015, and in it I suggested it might be a good time to take advantage of a recent spike in the stock by

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.84K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News