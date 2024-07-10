Fabrice Cabaud

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) has turned marginally positive in its total return year to date. After a significant pullback through mid-April amid a rate resurgence that corresponded to hot inflation prints over the first quarter, the current reality is that there are dual risks now facing the US economy.

Fed Chairman Powell said as much in his semi-annual testimony to Congress this week. As a result, Treasury yields have retreated with the rate on the 2-year Treasury note hitting its lowest mark since late March this week.

What’s more, high-quality credit remains firmly bid. Investment-grade bonds feature yields close to those of comparable-term Treasury securities, but those yields to maturity are significantly higher than they were three or four years ago.

One last data point – the team at Goldman Sachs recently noted that the equity/bond correlation has begun to give way lately, which could make owning AGG more attractive.

Thus, I am upgrading AGG from a hold to a buy. I was neutral on the fund early last year, fearing higher interest rates into the later part of 2023. That played out with the 10-year nearing 5%. But with a momentum reversal potentially underway, and bonds being less connected to stock price movements, AGG is a solid choice today.

Stock-Bond Correlations Turning Lower

Goldman Sachs

Tight Credit Spreads

Goldman Sachs

US Bonds Keeping Close Pace With the "Average" US Stock

According to the issuer, AGG seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market. The ETF is a cost-effective fund for broad exposure to domestic Treasury securities and Investment-Grade credit and can be used as a core holding for diversified portfolios seeking to balance risk and return while pursuing an income focus.

AGG is a large ETF with $109 billion in assets under management as of July 9, 2024. What makes the fund attractive for risk-conscious long-term investors is that its annual expense ratio is low at just three basis points.

The current yield to maturity is fractionally under 5%, and it has hovered around that level going back to late 2022 after a period of steeply rising interest rates (and falling fixed-income prices) that began four years ago.

AGG YTM History: A Better Real Yield Today

WisdomTree

But AGG’s share-price momentum grade by Seeking Alpha is weak at a D, though I will assert later in the article that the technical situation is actually turning more sanguine compared to when I last analyzed the ETF in early 2023.

With a low annual standard deviation and a diversified portfolio, AGG earns a solid A- Risk rating while its liquidity is high. Average daily volume is more than 7.3 million shares and its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just a single basis point, per iShares.

AGG: Treasuries & IG Credit Exposure

iShares

AGG: High Exposure to the Belly of the Curve

iShares

A key risk right now with AGG is that seasonal trends are not in the bulls' favor. According to Seeking Alpha’s seasonality data, the past 10 years has on average featured downside price action in the domestic bond market with a bottom not happening until sometime in October. We saw that cadence in both 2022 and last year, so the onus is on the bulls to reverse this trend.

AGG: Risky Seasonal Trends Through Early Q4

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a steady yield to maturity more than two percentage points above the current PCE rate and weak seasonal trends, AGG’s technical chart is improved, but there’s still work to do. Notice in the graph below that shares remain under a key downtrend resistance line which comes into play near where the ETF trades today. It also appears that the $100 to $101 zone could be an area of potential selling pressure.

But if we see an upside breakout above $99, then a bullish measured move price objective to near $107 would be in play based on the $8 height of the consolidation pattern that began in October of 2023. For now, price is coiling after putting in a decent-looking bottoming pattern over the past handful of quarters.

The RSI momentum oscillator, meanwhile, is hovering in a neutral range after a brief date with the oversold mark in April. I’d like to see improved technical momentum along with a price breakout. A bearish breakdown under $96 would likely lead to a retest of the $91.58 low from Q4 2023.

Overall, the chart is encouraging, but the important breakout has not yet taken place.

AGG: Shares Consolidating Following the October 2023 Low

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on AGG. I see the fund as a solid choice today now that the equity/bond correlation is weakening as the macro picture turns less clear. What’s more, the fund’s 4.9% yield-to-maturity is significantly above both the headline and core PCE rate, implying a positive real yield.