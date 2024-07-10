Northwest Bancshares: 6.9% Dividend Yield, But Earnings Outlook Is Negative

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • Interest rate cuts will pressurize the margin, which will, in turn, pressurize earnings.
  • I’m expecting earnings to dip by 13% to $0.92 per share this year.
  • NWBI is currently offering a dividend yield of around 6.9%. My earnings projections suggest that the dividend payout is unlikely to be cut.
  • The year-end target price suggests around a 5% price upside.

Columbus, Ohio skyline and the Scioto River

Sean Reid/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will most probably dip this year because of margin pressure. On the other hand, mid-single-digit loan growth will offer some support to the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to dip

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.24K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NWBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News