Earnings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will most probably dip this year because of margin pressure. On the other hand, mid-single-digit loan growth will offer some support to the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 13% year-over-year to $0.92 per share in 2024 before growing by 2.2% to $0.94 per share in 2025. My valuation analysis suggests that the market has overreacted to the earnings outlook, taking the stock price down to an unjustifiably low level. I’m expecting the stock price to correct upwards. Further, the stock is offering a very high dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a buy rating on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Mid-Single Digit Loan Growth Likely Again for This Year

Northwest Bancshares’ loan portfolio grew by 0.8% during the first quarter of the year, which is close to last year’s growth. There’s a good chance that this year’s loan growth will match last year’s growth as the economy hasn’t changed much. Northwest Bancshares mostly operates in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The company also has a limited presence in Indiana and some other states. So far this year, the unemployment rates in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio have been quite low relative to the past.

Unlike the external economic factors, internal factors driving loan growth have slightly changed over the past year. As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, Northwest Bancshares has reduced its number of banking offices to 142 by the end of March 2024 from 150 at the end of March last year. The resultant reduced ease of banking could hamper loan growth.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1.1% every quarter till the end of 2025. Further, I’m expecting the deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net Loans 8,751 10,446 9,914 10,802 11,290 11,756 12,282 Growth of Net Loans 9.4% 19.4% (5.1)% 9.0% 4.5% 4.1% 4.5% Other Earning Assets 838 1,578 2,317 2,099 1,858 1,953 2,032 Deposits 8,592 11,599 12,301 11,465 11,980 12,474 13,032 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 368 457 392 924 643 664 691 Common equity 1,353 1,539 1,584 1,491 1,551 1,564 1,583 Book Value Per Share ($) 12.8 12.8 12.5 11.8 12.2 12.3 12.4 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.3 9.5 9.4 8.7 9.2 9.2 9.4 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Further Margin Pressure Ahead

Northwest Bancshares’ net interest margin fell by six basis points in the first quarter of 2024. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of declines. Based on the Fed’s projections and the recent testimony of Jerome Powell, I’m expecting the Fed funds rate to dip by 25 basis points towards the end of 2024 and 100 basis points in 2025. Interest rate cuts will likely lead to further pressure on the net interest margin.

Due to the conflicting effects of interest rate changes on different factors, including asset yield, funding costs, mortgage prepayment rates, and decay rates, the net interest margin will suffer in both a rising and a falling interest-rate environment. The results of the management’s simulation model show that a 100-basis point decrease in interest rates could reduce the net interest income by 1.4% over twelve months.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to be stable before a rate cut late this year. I’m expecting the margin to dip by one basis point in the last quarter of 2024 and then by two basis points each quarter in 2025.

Margin Pressure to Drag Earnings

My balance sheet and margin estimates suggest that the net interest income will fall by 3.8% year-over-year in 2024 before rising by 2.5% year-over-year in 2025. I’m also making the following assumptions to arrive at my net income estimate.

I’m expecting the provision-expense-to-loans ratio to revert to the 2023 level after falling to an unusually low level in the first quarter of 2024. I’m expecting the non-interest income to continue to grow at a rate that’s close to the growth rate seen last year. As mentioned previously, the number of banking offices has declined from 150 at the end of March 2023 to 142 at the end of March 2024. However, the number of employees hasn’t changed much. Therefore, I’m expecting the office space expenses to be lower this year, but salary expenses to be higher because of inflation. Overall, I’m expecting the expense growth to be in the low single-digit level through the end of 2025.

Considering these assumptions, I’m estimating the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share for 2024, down 13% year-over-year, and $0.94 per share for 2025, up 2.2% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net interest income 360 392 391 421 436 419 430 Provision for loan losses 23 84 (12) 28 23 21 24 Non-interest income 99 132 143 111 114 116 120 Non-interest expense 296 347 345 330 352 363 370 Net income - Common Sh. 110 75 153 134 135 118 120 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.04 0.62 1.21 1.05 1.06 0.92 0.94 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Stem From Vehicle Exposure

The credit risk of Northwest Bancshares’ loan portfolio mostly stems from the exposure to vehicle loans, which make up a hefty 17% of the total loan portfolio. The reason why vehicle loans usually carry greater risk than real estate loans is that vehicles (the collateral) can easily get damaged in accidents and may not necessarily be entirely covered by insurance.

Exposure to office loans has increased the risk for many peer banks, but not for NWBI because its exposure is limited. Commercial office buildings (non-owner occupied) made up around 9.1% of the CRE portfolio, translating to only 2.4% of the total loan portfolio.

Overall, I think Northwest Bancshares’ risk level is low to moderate.

NWBI is Offering a Mouthwatering Dividend Yield

Northwest Bancshares has maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.20 per share since the second quarter of 2021. At this dividend level and the July 9 closing market price of $11.5, NWBI is offering a mouthwatering dividend yield of 6.9%. I believe the dividend level is secure because of the following reasons.

My earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 86.8% for 2024 and 84.9% for 2025. The payout ratio has averaged 81.6% in the last five years, so the projected payout ratio seems affordable. NWBI is more than just well-capitalized, so there is no pressure on the company to build its capital by cutting dividends. The company reported a hefty total capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 15.95% for the end of March 2024, which is much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%. The excess capital amounts to $617 million, which is much higher than the total annual dividend amount of $102 million (calculated as the annual dividend of $0.80 per share times the shares outstanding, 128 million).

Adopting a Buy Rating

I usually use the five-year historical price-to-earnings (“P/E”) and price-to-tangible-book-value (“P/TB) multiples to value banking companies. However, I’ve decided to use only a three-year average in NWBI’s case because this company’s multiples have been quite volatile and divergent in 2019 and 2020. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.45 in the last three years, as shown below.

FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 9.4 8.7 9.2 Average Market Price ($) 13.8 13.8 11.7 Historical P/TB 1.47x 1.59x 1.28x 1.45x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $9.2 gives a target price of $13.4 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 16.0% upside from the July 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.25x 1.35x 1.45x 1.55x 1.65x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.2 Target Price ($) 11.5 12.4 13.4 14.3 15.2 Market Price ($) 11.5 11.5 11.5 11.5 11.5 Upside/(Downside) (0.1)% 8.0% 16.0% 24.0% 32.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.21 1.05 1.06 Average Market Price ($) 13.8 13.8 11.7 Historical P/E 11.4x 13.1x 11.1x 11.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $0.92 gives a target price of $10.9 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 5.1% downside from the July 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.9x 10.9x 11.9x 12.9x 13.9x EPS 2024 ($) 0.92 0.92 0.92 0.92 0.92 Target Price ($) 9.1 10.0 10.9 11.9 12.8 Market Price ($) 11.5 11.5 11.5 11.5 11.5 Upside/(Downside) (21.1)% (13.1)% (5.1)% 2.9% 10.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $12.2, which implies a 5.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 12.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a buy rating on Northwest Bancshares.