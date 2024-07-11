Iryna Drozd

By Zain Vawda

US CPI data is set to be released today, promising to stir volatility in an otherwise quiet week. Market participants are eagerly awaiting the data, as evidenced by the recent indecision in the markets.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) exemplifies this uncertainty, with significant sideways price action this week. The inflation data follows a series of underwhelming data releases from the US, leading market participants to price in nearly a 71.8% chance of a rate cut in September.

Markets are expecting further moderation in today's inflation data. If inflation moves closer to the Fed’s 2% target, it will bolster hopes of a rate cut, especially after Fed Chair Powell’s testimony this week.

Powell emphasized that the Fed doesn’t want to wait until inflation reaches 2% to ease policy, explaining that the Fed seeks greater confidence in inflation trends.

Let us take a look at what investment banks are forecasting for today’s inflation print.

Source: The Kobeissi Letter

These comments will undoubtedly influence market participants as they approach today’s release. Should inflation match forecasts or come in lower, it could finally lead to sustainable market movements.

This year has been characterized by quick, volatile moves, quickly reversed in the days following. However, if inflation dips below the 3% mark, though unlikely, the market reaction could be markedly different this time.

Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the DXY has been range-bound for quite some time. The last few days, however, has seen very little in terms of price movement, as the price has hovered between 104.80 and 105.20.

The DXY is at somewhat of a critical juncture as the ascending trendline, 100 and 200-day MAs rest just below the current price. Inflation data may serve as a catalyst for a break below the long-term trendline or finally facilitate a move toward the multi-month resistance at 107.00.

Either way, market participants will hope for volatility and secondly some medium-term direction.

Support

105.00 (100-day MA)

104.47 (200-day MA)

104.00

103.00

Resistance

105.63

106.00

107.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart, July 10, 2024

Source: TradingView.com

